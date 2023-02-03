Jessica Vaughan is a Greenville native who packed a suitcase and headed to New York City to pursue theater. Six years ago, she networked with a fellow East Carolina University alumna who helped her get her first Broadway gig on “Jersey Boys” working in the costume department for four years. From there, she has done background acting work on season five of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Maestro” starring and directed by Bradley Cooper. She is currently a dresser for “Wicked” on Broadway.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO