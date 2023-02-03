Read full article on original website
Make history in Goldsboro this springThe Triangle TribuneGoldsboro, NC
First female wrestlers from Pitt County Schools participate in state tourney
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Two female wrestlers from Winterville’s South Central High School are the first from Pitt County Schools to be qualifiers in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s Women’s Wrestling Invitational State Championship. Ninth graders Zainab Hijawi and Zedya Mitchell said they were excited to take their skills to state. Wrestling is […]
Rep. Humphrey announces Golden Leaf Foundation Funds awarded to Eastern NC
The Golden LEAF Board of Directors voted to award funds for the following projects in the Lenoir, Jones, and Greene County areas:. $50,000 to Greene County to prepare a parcel of land for industrial development, which will create new jobs. $1,500,000 to Lenoir County to extend water and sewer infrastructure...
Greene County Schools January Employee of the Month
Snow Hill, NC - On Monday, January 30, Mrs. Sarah Gray was awarded Greene County’s Outstanding Employee. She serves as the Literacy Coach for Greene County Middle School and Greene Central High School, as well as leads the English department at Greene Central. While Mrs. Gray just started her...
LCC Foundation in partnership with Elysian Players Presents Love Bites Feb. 24 and 25
Lenoir Community College Foundation in partnership with Elysian Players presents Love Bites, an evening of ANTI-romance at 7 p.m. Feb. 24 and 25 in the Briley Auditorium on the Turner Stage at LCC. Enjoy an evening of dessert theatre featuring “The Lonely Hearts Club,” a support group for those who...
Mike Parker: Kinston was a leader in Civil Rights movement
When most of us think of the Civil Rights Movement in North Carolina, our minds go immediately to the sit-ins at Woolworth’s in Greensboro in the 1960s. We think of Dr. King’s speech “I Have a Dream” delivered on August 28, 1963, during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.
Snow Hill Primary announces Terrific Kids
Snow Hill Primary gives out a weekly award called "Terrific Kid" awards. Each teacher at SHP chooses a student who has been responsible, shows great character, or has reached a personal goal. On Fridays, these students are presented with an award and are congratulated for their hard work. Below are Snow Hill Primary's last Terrific Kids!
City of Greenville to review 2022 crime statistics, pedestrian project
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville City Council will meet today to review local crime statistics from 2022 as well as a potential grant for a pedestrian project. Greenville Police Department Chief Ted Sauls will deliver the report at a city workshop at 4 p.m. at 200 West Fifth St. It will include information about shots-fired calls throughout the city as well as a review of GPD’s responses to incidents such as traffic stops, firearm recoveries and gang suppression acts.
Lenoir County restaurant inspections
The following inspections were conducted by the Lenoir County Health Department:. No certified food protection manager on site. Wet wiping cloth on drainboard. Some dust build-up on ceiling vents. Northeast Elementary School. 1002 E Highland Avenue, Kinston. Date: 1/10. Score: 99. Observations:. One bag of shredded lettuce in walk-in was...
Kinston boys lock up top spot in conference, New Bern boys and Rose girls win in Greenville
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Kinston boys pulled away to victory on senior day at home. The Vikings led by Jaylen Cobb who put up 27 points in the win. Horace Smith also added 20 points for Kinston. WRH got 14 points from Josh Love in the loss. In Greenville,...
Lenoir County marriages
The following couples were married in Lenoir County:. 12/09, Zairiyia Tatyana Shyketia Cannon to Telvin Milak Farrior. 12/22, Antwon Marquell Anderson to Chaunessy Shakeriah Jones. 12/15, Nancy Jane Darden to Ronald Dewitt Evans. 11/15, Roslyn Yvette Murriell to Michael Edward Brown. 1/05, Tonya Denise Jones to Broderick Eugene Harris. 1/06,...
Obituary: Sallie Lou Smith Hill
Sallie Lou Smith Hill, 78, of Kinston, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023 at her home. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Smith and Martha Langston Smith, and brother, James Smith, Jr. and wife, Gwen. Sallie was a loving wife and a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister,...
Local food truck roundup helping those in need
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A generous community member is leading a helping hand through a food truck roundup. The food truck roundup included some local food trucks like Uncle Fred’s, the Jerk Truck, Tula’s Fish and Chips and more. All proceeds will go to Pitt County Schools’ overdue lunch accounts. Sheila Leggette, who coordinated the […]
Press conference at City Hall for the new Chief of Police.
Neuse News is a locally-owned small business startup in downtown Kinston. Our goal is to provide free, hyper-local news to Lenoir, Greene and Jones counties. The kind of news our grandparents read in a format fit for today's times. We provide this by having supportive advertisers and we encourage you...
Berkeley Mall | Shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina
Berkeley Mall is a shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina. It is owned by Faison Enterprises which is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Mall has over 40 stores including several outparcel buildings outside the mall complete with several dining options. The main anchors are Belk and JCPenney. The Mall is located at 625 N. Berkeley Blvd right off US 70.
Area Death Notices - Feb. 3, 4 & 5
Demaris Washington, 85, of Morehead City, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. REBA CAROL MASTERS SCOPPE, Newport. Reba...
Vaughan encourages students to turn their dreams into realities
Jessica Vaughan is a Greenville native who packed a suitcase and headed to New York City to pursue theater. Six years ago, she networked with a fellow East Carolina University alumna who helped her get her first Broadway gig on “Jersey Boys” working in the costume department for four years. From there, she has done background acting work on season five of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Maestro” starring and directed by Bradley Cooper. She is currently a dresser for “Wicked” on Broadway.
Lenoir County Intersection to Become All-Way Stop
LA GRANGE – An all-way stop will be installed to improve safety at a Lenoir County crossroads. State transportation crews are scheduled to make the traffic change Tuesday at N.C. 55 and N.C. 903 south of La Grange. The work will start around 8 a.m. and be completed by lunchtime, weather permitting. Currently, drivers only on N.C. 903 must stop at this junction.
Wilson County farmer offers ‘Goat-Gram’ delivery this Valentine’s Day
WILSON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Hoping to bring your Valentine’s Day to a whole new level?. Forget about the flowers and chocolates. Get your loved one a visit from a goat. A farmer in the east is making that unique token of love, a dream come true for animal lovers.
Officials investigating social media threats against local school districts
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Law enforcement officials in eastern North Carolina are investigating threatening social media posts directed toward local school districts. Law enforcement agencies in Pitt and Duplin counties posted information about the threats Wednesday morning. A teenager in Wayne County was arrested on a juvenile petition Tuesday for “communicating a threat of mass […]
