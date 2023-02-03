ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Breunig (opinion): Election denial still hovers over fractured Greenwich GOP

Ahh, to be a fly on the wall of the Greenwich Republican Town Committee. Actually, let’s get buzzing. It’s Jan. 25 and the RTC is documenting recent wins and losses. It’s been 11 weeks since Greenwich Republicans endured their worst Election Day in more than a century. This is a town that wears a “GOP4Ever” tattoo on its hide as far as the rest of the nation is concerned. Yet the GOP lost three of the four General Assembly seats on Election Day to Democrats, while town resident Leora Levy finished 15 points behind U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal. If this was a Super Bowl score, most Republicans would have muted the remote after Rihanna’s halftime show.
darientimes.com

Norwalk reaches tentative agreement with developer over POKO property

NORWALK — After nearly five years of litigation and more than 15 years of efforts to reinvigorate the Wall Street area, the city has reached a tentative settlement agreeement with real estate developer Jason Milligan over a disputed property. In a statement to Hearst Connecticut Media, the city confirmed...
NORWALK, CT
darientimes.com

In the Suburbs: Remembering the good times at Penny's

"To our valued customers, employees and friends, It brings us great sadness that after 40 years of service, this location is permanently closed.We want to thank all of our loyal customers, and dedicated staff for all their support throughout the years. Our Norwalk location will remain open to serve you."
FAIRFIELD, CT
darientimes.com

Man found dead on Route 7 in Norwalk, state police said

NORWALK — State police are investigating the death of a local man on Route 7 early Saturday as a homicide, the agency said. Around 3:20 a.m., state police out of Troop G in Bridgeport were called to the northbound side of Route 7 near Exit 2 for a single vehicle crash, state police said in a news release Saturday afternoon.
NORWALK, CT

