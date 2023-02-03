Read full article on original website
Related
pix11.com
Say goodbye to the cold: Expect temperatures to remain above normal in NY, NJ
The Big Apple began thawing out after Saturday’s deep freeze as temperatures made their way into the 40s and 50s across the area on Sunday. Central Park clocked-in with a high of 49 degrees, which was 9 degrees above normal. Southwest winds remained in place, which was the primary reason for the warm-up, but the sunshine helped as well.
pix11.com
NY, NJ weather forecast: Mild temps, dry day set tone for week
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Low pressure will pass just offshore of the New York and New Jersey area while a weak front will move through Monday. Folks can expect a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon with temperatures that will remain above average. The high temperature will be 50 in the city, and in the mid- to upper 40s in the suburbs.
WTKR
First Warning Forecast: A taste of springtime in February ahead
Our recovery from the early weekend chill began this Sunday, but a more dramatic rebound in temperatures will take hold by midweek as the jetstream pattern will favor several days of well above-normal warmth in the week ahead. Some showery skies over southeastern VA and eastern NC Sunday evening will...
Snow showers and gusty winds continue overnight into the early morning
We currently have lots of snow showers in the region this afternoon that are expected to continue all the way into Monday morning dropping another inch of snow for most areas.
pix11.com
Tri-state forecast: brutal cold start to weekend
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The polar vortex brushes by the tri-state region Friday night bringing in the frigid temperatures. Wind Chill Warnings and Advisories for areas mainly to the north where feel like readings are expected to drop to -10 degrees or colder. Wind chills that low may cause frost bite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. While the city is not under any advisory, it will still feel brutal considering how mild January has been.
pix11.com
How NYers are prepping for the polar vortex
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers have had a pretty mild winter — until now. A polar vortex has brought dangerously cold temperatures to the tri-state area for the weekend. PIX11 weatherman Mr. G hit the streets to find out how New Yorkers were preparing for the arctic blast.
After warm January, hearing this sound in NJ is concerning
January of 2023 has officially concluded, and what a month it's been temperature-wise. At no point in the month did we have any extreme cold. In fact, it's been quite the opposite. According to Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow's weather blog, "Each and every day of the month — without exception — saw an average temperature at or above the long-term average."
Wicked Wind Advisories in Effect Thru Monday For PNW
Wind Advisories have been issued for the local areas Through Monday morning. As if we haven't had enough of Mother Nature, our own weather guy Mike McCabe from KEPR Action News lets us in on another event. I'm thankful that it doesn't involve a Chinese spying balloon. High Winds and...
Full Snow Moon Tonight in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We have seen fantastic weekend weather, and Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists say that there will be a treat for star gazers tonight. We will see a full moon across the region. Every full moon is named based on the month. February’s full moon is called the full snow moon. For the list of […]
WTKR
First Warning Forecast: After the chill a big warmup on the way!
The deep freeze that settled over the area to start the weekend will give way to a warming trend that will quickly build into next week. Temperatures Saturday struggled to get above freezing in many spots, but overnight through Sunday morning will start to usher in a wind shift from the south as that cold ridge of High pressure continues to move to our east.
Bundle up, NJ! How cold it will get and how long it will last
The arctic blast is on. Grab the heavy winter coat, folks. While you may not need it Friday morning, you will definitely want it later on. Also, since very cold air is also very dry air, stay hydrated and keep the lip balm and moisturizer handy too. As of this...
thevalleyside.com
Governor urges New Yorkers to prepare for dangerously cold temperatures and extreme wind chill
Temperatures As Low as -15 Degrees and Wind Chills as Low as -25 to -50 Degrees are Expected Late Friday Night Through Saturday for Most Regions Across the State. Governor Kathy Hochul has urged New Yorkers to prepare for dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills beginning Friday and continuing through Saturday. Most regions across the state, including Western and Central NY, Finger Lakes, Southern Tier, Mohawk Valley, North Country, Capital Region, and Mid-Hudson, are expected to see temperatures as low as -15 degrees and wind chills as low as -25 to -50 degrees for a period lasting almost 48 hours. These extreme cold weather conditions bring an increased risk of hypothermia and frostbite, and fire and carbon monoxide poisoning from alternative heating sources, such as portable space heaters and fuel-burning appliances.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Get ready for wet, chilly week
We've got some rain chances in the forecast for this week and a couple cold fronts on the way. FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Carlo Falco breaks it down.
As temperatures drop, you may hear loud booms. What are they?
(WTNH) – Have you ever heard a “frost quake” before? Frost quakes, formally known as cryoseism, aren’t uncommon, but the noises they make can be unsettling. If you haven’t heard it before, you may hear one this weekend. As temperatures rapidly fall in Connecticut Friday into Saturday, it could cause frost quakes to happen, which […]
NJ’s next arctic blast: Timeline of ‘dangerous’ cold and wind
Yup, it's Groundhog Day. Or, as I like to call it, Weather Rodent Day. A friendly reminder that no matter what our furry friend in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania has to say, there are still 46 more days until the official start of Spring. (Climatologically, that is the end point for "big snow" events in New Jersey.) Your shadow report from the "prognosticator of prognosticators" is coming up at sunrise.
natureworldnews.com
Extreme Cold, Wind Chills at 101 Degrees Below Zero in New England Linked to Climate Change, Researchers Say
According to researchers, climate change may be to blame for the extreme cold that is predicted for New England, with wind chills as low as 101 below zero. Even though January was unusually warm, this coming weekend could bring record-breaking cold to New England, with Mount Washington in New Hampshire experiencing a low of 101 below zero.
Last freeze? Here’s when we leave winter behind
As Central Texas continues to pick up the pieces, chainsaw broken tree limbs and slowly watch power restoration numbers climb, you may be ready to leave winter behind.
Freezing Temperatures are Coming to New York, Know the “3 Feet Rule”
Winter is about to finally catch up with the Hudson Valley and across Upstate New York. After mild weather with virtually no snow, temperatures are about to plunge. There's one rule local authorities want to make sure you know. It's been a confusing season so far, with warmer-than-usual temperatures throwing...
Heavy Snow And Bone Chilling Winds Expected In New York
Tonight could get a little nasty when it comes to the weather. As a massive cold front makes its way across the United States, parts of that storm will bring some heavy snow and cold winds to the area. According to the National Weather Service in Buffalo, it looks like...
tapinto.net
Health Alert: Wind Chill and Frostbite Advisory
NEW JERSEY - After enjoying above average temperatures for much of January, the region is about to experience the coldest weather of the year with an arctic blast sending the thermometer plunging across New Jersey and New York today.. Temperatures are forecasted to plummet during the day on Friday with...
Comments / 0