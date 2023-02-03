Temperatures As Low as -15 Degrees and Wind Chills as Low as -25 to -50 Degrees are Expected Late Friday Night Through Saturday for Most Regions Across the State. Governor Kathy Hochul has urged New Yorkers to prepare for dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills beginning Friday and continuing through Saturday. Most regions across the state, including Western and Central NY, Finger Lakes, Southern Tier, Mohawk Valley, North Country, Capital Region, and Mid-Hudson, are expected to see temperatures as low as -15 degrees and wind chills as low as -25 to -50 degrees for a period lasting almost 48 hours. These extreme cold weather conditions bring an increased risk of hypothermia and frostbite, and fire and carbon monoxide poisoning from alternative heating sources, such as portable space heaters and fuel-burning appliances.

3 DAYS AGO