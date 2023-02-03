ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hyattsville, MD

Beyoncé adds second stop at FedEx Field on Rennaissance tour

By CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

Beyoncé is taking her "Renaissance" global — the superstar will start a world tour in Sweden in May with stops throughout Europe and the United States.

On Thursday she added a second show at FedEx Field, home of the Washington Commanders in Hyattsville, Maryland.

The highly anticipated tour announcement she made on Instagram and her website Wednesday comes days before the Grammy Awards on Sunday, where the global superstar is the most nominated artist and could make Recording Academy history.

Beyoncé, the most decorated woman in Grammy history with 28 wins, could break the late Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti's record for most awards won if she wins four awards.

Her 2022 album "Renaissance" is a celebration of dance music and is nominated for album of the year. Her tour will make stops in London, Paris, Barcelona and Toronto before ending Sept. 27 in New Orleans.

There were hints that she might tour again after she performed an invite-only show in January in Dubai at the Atlantis The Royal Resort, her first show in four years. Her last solo tour was in 2016, but she went on tour with her husband Jay Z in 2018.

Ticketmaster said in a release that sales will begin Feb. 6 and fans will need to register through their Verified Fan system. Sale times will vary based on city.

Comments / 0

 

Baltimore, MD
Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

