ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Full hearings needed on marijuana driving-under-the-influence bill: editorial

By Editorial Board, cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Legalizing marijuana is a terrible idea: Ted Diadiun

We have entered an era in which our lawmakers, along with the citizenry at large, seem to have a new attitude toward activities that in the past had been considered inarguably bad for society, and therefore against the law:. A lot of people are going to do it anyway, they...
Cleveland.com

Neo-Nazi, girlfriend charged in plot to attack Maryland electric power grid, ‘completely destroy’ Baltimore

BALTIMORE – Federal authorities announced Monday they had arrested a nationally known neo-Nazi and his girlfriend accused of plotting an attack on the Maryland power grid. The two people, Brandon Russell and Sarah Clendaniel, were taken into custody last week, in Florida and Maryland, respectively, officials said. They were expected to appear in court Monday.
BALTIMORE, MD
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
100K+
Followers
95K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy