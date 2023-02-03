Full hearings needed on marijuana driving-under-the-influence bill: editorial

Read full article on original website
Gov. Mike DeWine’s education budget proposal provides something for almost anyone. Will the legislature pass it?
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio General Assembly is set to begin debate this week on the state’s two-year operating budget, which includes funding to educate Ohio’s 1.6 million students. Gov. Mike DeWine proposed in last week’s State of the State address that the legislature direct money to...
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene complained about her low salary and said that working in Congress has made her 'miserable'
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said that working in Congress has made her life "miserable" for various reasons, including that she has lost money.
Legalizing marijuana is a terrible idea: Ted Diadiun
We have entered an era in which our lawmakers, along with the citizenry at large, seem to have a new attitude toward activities that in the past had been considered inarguably bad for society, and therefore against the law:. A lot of people are going to do it anyway, they...
Neo-Nazi, girlfriend charged in plot to attack Maryland electric power grid, ‘completely destroy’ Baltimore
BALTIMORE – Federal authorities announced Monday they had arrested a nationally known neo-Nazi and his girlfriend accused of plotting an attack on the Maryland power grid. The two people, Brandon Russell and Sarah Clendaniel, were taken into custody last week, in Florida and Maryland, respectively, officials said. They were expected to appear in court Monday.
Some Jan. 6 rioters backtrack on apologies after serving penalties
WASHINGTON — Appearing before a federal judge after pleading guilty to a felony charge in the deadly Capitol riot, former West Virginia lawmaker Derrick Evans expressed remorse for letting down his family and his community, saying he made a “crucial mistake.”. Less than a year later, Evans is...
Construction firm in North Royalton proposes new home on Abbey Road near Ohio 82
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- A North Royalton business owner wants to build an 11,700-square-foot multi-tenant industrial office on the east side of Abbey Road, about a quarter-mile north of Ohio 82. Thomas Denk, owner of the construction firm Fred W. Denk Co., said he would move his company’s office into...
BetMGM Ohio bonus code: how to get early $1,000 Super Bowl bet offer
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The best BetMGM Ohio bonus code offer for the Super Bowl is here. Set the stage for the big game by...
All society benefits if we say yes to teaching AP classes in African American studies: Mary Robin Craig
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- “Why can’t they just be like us?”. “They” were Black people, “us” were White people, and the question was my beloved grandfather’s response to my description of the African American history course I was taking in 11th grade. Most of...
Double duty: Nailah Byrd is Cuyahoga County Clerk of Courts and deputy chief over jail planning
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne has repeatedly called planning for a more humane jail one of his top priorities. Yet, the point person overseeing that work has a second job. Nailah Byrd, who was recently named deputy chief of staff responsible for developing and implementing the...
This year is ‘right time to make some hard decisions,’ Mayor Justin Bibb says of 2023 budget plan that eliminates unfilled jobs
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb’s 2023 budget plans call for the elimination of some 250 unfilled city jobs to help avoid another year of deficit spending – a move that, if delayed to future years, could result in layoffs, Bibb said. Bibb’s budget proposal, subject...
