The Independent

Stagecoach founder Dame Ann Gloag charged with human trafficking offences

Dame Ann Gloag, the transport tycoon co-founder of Stagecoach, has been charged with human trafficking offences.Police Scotland has charged four people this week in connection with an investigation into alleged human trafficking and immigration offences.The four individuals – understood to include Dame Ann’s husband David McCleary and two other family members – were charged on Thursday, police said.Dame Ann, 80, “strongly disputes the malicious allegations” against her, her Perth-based Gloag Foundation, and members of her family, a spokesperson said.The charges were made after Dame Ann and her husband attended a voluntary interview at Falkirk police station and no arrests were...
BBC

Bailey Atkinson: Three teenagers charged with Walsall stab murder

Three teenagers have been charged with murdering a 20-year-old man who was stabbed in Walsall town centre. Bailey Atkinson was attacked in High Street in the early hours of last Saturday, West Midlands Police said. A boy aged 15 and two 16-year-olds have been charged with his murder and are...
The Independent

Man missing with aristocrat’s daughter and their newborn is convicted rapist

The partner of a woman missing with a newborn baby is a convicted rapist who served 20 years in prison.Mark Gordon and aristocrat’s daughter Constance Marten went missing with their newborn baby on 5 January, when they left their broken-down car on the M61 near Bolton. Police were alerted to the vehicle when it caught fire, destroying most of their possessions. The Metropolitan Police has released a fresh appeal in the “high risk” search as officers fear the family could be anywhere in the UK. Gordon is a registered sex offender who was jailed in the late 1980s in the...
BBC

Belfast: Man in court charged over police stabbings

A man accused of trying to kill two police officers in south Belfast is to undergo a mental health assessment, a court has ordered. Leon Maginn, 22, with an address on the Ormeau Road, is charged with two counts of attempted murder in connection with an alleged knife attack on Wednesday.
Ceebla Cuud

Conjoined Twin Electricians Provoked Outrage After Disclosing They Are Paid a Single Wage

After being abandoned by their parents after only two months, a set of conjoined twins has come forward to say that they are only given a single paycheck. Two months ago, 19-year-old twins Sohna and Mohna Singh from Punjab, India, appeared in an interview with documentary director Ruhi Çenet on YouTube, where they discussed their meager monthly income of $250. In previous interviews, the siblings said they were paid two different salaries, but it seems that has changed since then.
The Independent

‘Slimming pill’ drug to be classified as poison after at least 33 deaths

A toxic chemical marketed as a ‘slimming pill’ is to be added to a list of poisons by the government after it was connected to at least 33 deaths.DNP - or 2.4 Dinitrophenol - is banned for human consumption but has been advertised online as something that aids weight loss and a ‘fat burner’. It is also classified as an explosive and contains chemicals used in First World War bombs. From October 1, DNP will be regulated under the Poisons Act 1972 which means anyone who wishes to buy it will need a licence from a registered pharmacist.Families of those...
Ceebla Cuud

A Baby Monitor Caught Man’s Wife Cheating On Him With His Colleague

A court heard how an angry husband caught his unfaithful wife cheating after hearing her with one of his coworkers through a baby monitor. While at work, Marek Fecko heard about his wife's affair through a device connected to his phone. The 47-year-old husband, furious at his wife's betrayal, rushed home to face her and her boyfriend, brandishing a knife. In the marital bedroom, the wife had flipped the baby monitor but neglected to silence it before Fecko heard the noises.
ARTnews

Facial Recognition Technology Reveals That Painting of Madonna and Child Is Likely by Raphael

Researchers from the University of Nottingham and the University of Bradford used facial recognition technology to identify the author a painting known as the de Brécy Tondo. Its painter, researchers now believe, is highly likely to have been the Italian Renaissance painter Raphael. The researchers found that the faces of the Madonna and child in the de Brécy Tondo were identical to ones in the Raphael altarpiece Sistine Madonna. Digital image analysis and comparison of the figures in both works found the facial features of the Madonnas to be 97 percent similar, and the facial features of the child to be...

