Read full article on original website
Related
Stagecoach founder Dame Ann Gloag charged with human trafficking offences
Dame Ann Gloag, the transport tycoon co-founder of Stagecoach, has been charged with human trafficking offences.Police Scotland has charged four people this week in connection with an investigation into alleged human trafficking and immigration offences.The four individuals – understood to include Dame Ann’s husband David McCleary and two other family members – were charged on Thursday, police said.Dame Ann, 80, “strongly disputes the malicious allegations” against her, her Perth-based Gloag Foundation, and members of her family, a spokesperson said.The charges were made after Dame Ann and her husband attended a voluntary interview at Falkirk police station and no arrests were...
BBC
Bailey Atkinson: Three teenagers charged with Walsall stab murder
Three teenagers have been charged with murdering a 20-year-old man who was stabbed in Walsall town centre. Bailey Atkinson was attacked in High Street in the early hours of last Saturday, West Midlands Police said. A boy aged 15 and two 16-year-olds have been charged with his murder and are...
Man missing with aristocrat’s daughter and their newborn is convicted rapist
The partner of a woman missing with a newborn baby is a convicted rapist who served 20 years in prison.Mark Gordon and aristocrat’s daughter Constance Marten went missing with their newborn baby on 5 January, when they left their broken-down car on the M61 near Bolton. Police were alerted to the vehicle when it caught fire, destroying most of their possessions. The Metropolitan Police has released a fresh appeal in the “high risk” search as officers fear the family could be anywhere in the UK. Gordon is a registered sex offender who was jailed in the late 1980s in the...
BBC
Belfast: Man in court charged over police stabbings
A man accused of trying to kill two police officers in south Belfast is to undergo a mental health assessment, a court has ordered. Leon Maginn, 22, with an address on the Ormeau Road, is charged with two counts of attempted murder in connection with an alleged knife attack on Wednesday.
Judge tells widow, 73, to drop 'obsessive' 20-year boundary dispute with her neighbours
Norma Yozin-Smith, 73, claimed the fence between her house and neighbours Anthony and Julie Alexander in New Barnet, north London, strayed into her garden.
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Trans woman guilty of raping two women remanded in female prison in Scotland
Politicians, campaigners and UN special rapporteur concerned by case of Isla Bryson, who offended before she had transitioned
Police find elaborate underground bunker in Adelaide allegedly used to grow cannabis
Two men have been arrested after police uncovered an elaborate underground bunker allegedly used to grow cannabis in Adelaide’s south. Officers attended a semi-rural property in the suburb of Coromandel East on Monday where they discovered the bunker’s entrance. Once inside, police allege they uncovered a large amount...
Mother ordered to wear tag after she drove young children home three times over the alcohol limit
Rhian Hughes, 41, failed a breath and blood test after she consumed two glasses of cider during the day just hours after she enjoyed a Prosecco binge with her friends the night before.
Young girl wins $48.3 million settlement after having all her limbs amputated following missed meningitis and sepsis diagnosis
Her family argued that if doctors had immediately given her antibiotics, she would not have been so ill and her limbs might have been saved.
Elephant Crushes Couple With Tusks as Husband Held Son in His Arms
The elephant crushed the wife first and then turned to her husband after emerging from a nearby forest. The couple were severely injured in the attack.
The Royal Family Is Apparently Giving Prince Harry “Incentives” to Attend King Charles’ Coronation
Even Prince William is willing to work to get his brother to the ceremony.
AOL Corp
6 Dead, Including 3 Children, After Their Throats Were Cut by Kite Strings During Festival in India
Ajit Solanki/AP/Shutterstock A man flies a kite during the 2022 Uttarayan festival. Six people, including three children, died after their throats were slit by kite strings during the annual Uttarayan festival in India, according to multiple reports. Authorities in Gujarat said 176 people were injured by cuts and falls during...
Princess Eugenie’s heartbreak as second baby will miss out on precious moment
Princess Eugenie’s second baby will very sadly miss out on a special family moment that her son August Brooksbank got to experience...
Conjoined Twin Electricians Provoked Outrage After Disclosing They Are Paid a Single Wage
After being abandoned by their parents after only two months, a set of conjoined twins has come forward to say that they are only given a single paycheck. Two months ago, 19-year-old twins Sohna and Mohna Singh from Punjab, India, appeared in an interview with documentary director Ruhi Çenet on YouTube, where they discussed their meager monthly income of $250. In previous interviews, the siblings said they were paid two different salaries, but it seems that has changed since then.
‘Slimming pill’ drug to be classified as poison after at least 33 deaths
A toxic chemical marketed as a ‘slimming pill’ is to be added to a list of poisons by the government after it was connected to at least 33 deaths.DNP - or 2.4 Dinitrophenol - is banned for human consumption but has been advertised online as something that aids weight loss and a ‘fat burner’. It is also classified as an explosive and contains chemicals used in First World War bombs. From October 1, DNP will be regulated under the Poisons Act 1972 which means anyone who wishes to buy it will need a licence from a registered pharmacist.Families of those...
LISTEN: Father describes 2-year-old son being swallowed, spit up by hippo
Iga Paul simply couldn't believe what he was being told. He said he'd never heard of a hippopotamus attacking a child before. It wasn't until he arrived at the place it happened -- when he saw the blood in the grass -- that he knew it was true.
A Baby Monitor Caught Man’s Wife Cheating On Him With His Colleague
A court heard how an angry husband caught his unfaithful wife cheating after hearing her with one of his coworkers through a baby monitor. While at work, Marek Fecko heard about his wife's affair through a device connected to his phone. The 47-year-old husband, furious at his wife's betrayal, rushed home to face her and her boyfriend, brandishing a knife. In the marital bedroom, the wife had flipped the baby monitor but neglected to silence it before Fecko heard the noises.
Facial Recognition Technology Reveals That Painting of Madonna and Child Is Likely by Raphael
Researchers from the University of Nottingham and the University of Bradford used facial recognition technology to identify the author a painting known as the de Brécy Tondo. Its painter, researchers now believe, is highly likely to have been the Italian Renaissance painter Raphael. The researchers found that the faces of the Madonna and child in the de Brécy Tondo were identical to ones in the Raphael altarpiece Sistine Madonna. Digital image analysis and comparison of the figures in both works found the facial features of the Madonnas to be 97 percent similar, and the facial features of the child to be...
Woman left furious after neighbour painted their own side of the fence without telling her
A woman has apparently been left fuming after she discovered that her neighbour had painted their own side of the garden fence... The anonymous woman, who took to Mumsnet to air her grievances, said that this is a serial offence on the part of this particular neighbour. Not too surprisingly,...
Comments / 0