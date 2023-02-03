CLA to host Presidents Day Cherry Pie Sale Feb. 17-18 at Lebanon Farmers Market [Paid Press Release]

Read full article on original website
We saved you a bite: Gabby’s Italian Bistro (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)
Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
Fate of a pre-Civil War Campbelltown building by Rising Sun remains uncertain
A decision on whether a historic building on Campbelltown’s main street will be demolished to allow the expansion of a landmark restaurant will not be made until mid-March at the earliest, and could hinge on statements made in an obscure, 20-year-old survey. Horseshoe Pike Enterprises LLC, owner of the...
Susquehanna River islands sold to state, conservationists praise move
Two Susquehanna River islands put up for sale last year have been bought by the state. Independence Island and Bailey’s Island in Harrisburg were sold by brothers Robert and John Ensminger for $160,000 on Jan. 18, according to the Long & Foster Real Estate listing. The Ensmingers were asking...
New owners take over longtime Dauphin County neighborhood bar and restaurant
The Wharf Bar & Grill in Swatara Township has transitioned to new owners. Partners Son Nguyen and Miro Gojmerac recently purchased the restaurant, which has been a mainstay at 6852 Derry St. for more than 45 years. “We’re not making any changes and everything is staying the same,” Nguyen said....
Artisan chocolate shop brings international chocolate flavors to Central Pa.
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — With Valentines Day quickly approaching, like me, you may be frantically looking for some ‘sweet’ ideas to get for your significant other – look no further than the locally owned Cocoa Creek Chocolates. The Camp Hill-based Cocoa Creek Chocolates was founded...
Discount retailer won’t open in former Kmart; leases former Bon-Ton space
A discount retailer based in northern Dauphin County had plans to expand into Cumberland County. But, the owners of Flea Flickers announced on a video on its Facebook page last week that their plans to open a store in a 22,000-square-foot space in part of a former Kmart location at Summerdale Plaza in East Pennsboro Township didn’t work out.
Adams County farm introduces 'Goat Cuddles and Cocoa'
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and one south central Pennsylvania business is getting in the spirit. Creekside Farm and Market in Adams County hosted "Goat Cuddles and Cocoa" in preparation for the holiday. Families got the chance to interact and play with goats...
Annual outdoor show held in Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Great American Outdoor Show is a nine-day event that celebrates hunting, fishing, and other outdoor activities. The event proclaims to be the world’s largest outdoor show and it takes place at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. It featured over 1,100 exhibitors, gear...
Indoor children’s playground will relocate and reopen in Lebanon County
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — An indoor children’s playground named Five Stone Kids, will be moving to a new Lebanon-based location, after closing their previous playground that was at the Lebanon Valley Mall back in December 2022. Five Stone Kids is owned and operated by Jacqueline Forney, who took...
3 J’s Coffee in Lebanon County will be closing
PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular coffee shop and cafe named 3 J’s Coffee, recently announced that they will be closing down at the end of February, after being in business for 11 years. According to a message left on the front doors of 3 J’s Coffee, the...
Food truck and restaurant rally event is coming back to Cumberland Co.
NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — The New Cumberland Business & Professional Group (B&PG) is hosting its annual, recurring community event called the New Cumberland Food Truck & Restaurant Rally. According to the president and creative director for Odessa Design, Inc. Gennifer Richie, the New Cumberland Food Truck & Restaurant...
Mid-Atlantic Air Museum’s 32nd Anniversary of World War Two Weekend planned for June 2,3,4, 2023
Aviation enthusiasts worldwide have met the first weekend in June at the Reading Regional Airport, the former General Carl A. Spaatz Army Airfield, for over thirty years. They come to honor our World War Two Veterans, chat with reenactors, view military gear, weapons, and armor, enjoy period entertainment, and be thrilled by aerial flight demonstrations performed by authentic World War Two aircraft.
Capital City Mall | Shopping mall in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania
Capital City Mall is a 608,911-square-foot (56,569.7 m2) regional shopping mall located approximately 5 miles (8.0 km) southwest of Harrisburg in Lower Allen Township, Pennsylvania. It is one of three enclosed malls in the immediate Harrisburg area, and is the only enclosed mall in Harrisburg's western suburbs. The anchor stores...
Door of opportunity opens with Main Street designation for Perry County
Perry County’s designation as a regional Keystone Communities Main Street was announced by Department of Community Economic Development (DCED) Deputy Secretary of Community Affairs and Development Rick Vilello on Jan. 26 at Wilderlove Coffee Company in Duncannon. The designation will enhance the quality of life for residents by supporting businesses in Blain, Duncannon, Landisburg, Liverpool, Marysville, Millerstown, New Bloomfield, New Buffalo and Newport.
Blotter: DUI crash, theft from vehicles, receiving stolen property
Vehicle Accident, Obedience to Traffic-Control Devices – At 9:37 a.m. Jan. 21, a 2018 GMC Sierra driven by a 78-year-old West Lawn man accompanied by a 74-year-old Sinking Spring man was traveling south on SR 419 and failed to proceed properly after coming to a stop sign. A 2013 Chevrolet Cruze driven by a 16-year-old Newmanstown female was traveling east on SR 897 when the Chevrolet struck the passenger’s side of the GMC. The Chevrolet continued after the impact and hit the rear-end of an unoccupied 2005 Buick Rendezvous parked off SR 419. The GMC and the Chevrolet were towed from the scene. All occupants were wearing their seatbelts, although the West Lawn man was wearing his seatbelt improperly, and no injuries were reported. Police charged the West Lawn man with obedience to traffic-control devices.
Shots hit bank in Lebanon County
LEBANON, Pa. — Someone fired shots into a bank in Lebanon County, according to police. South Lebanon Township police said two bullet holes were found Thursday morning in the front doors of the Wells Fargo in the 800 block of East Walnut Street. The bullets ended up on the...
Scary-looking crash, PPL billing investigation, Hollywood comes to Gettysburg - some of this week's top stories
From a scary-looking crash to an investigation into unusually high PPL electric bills to Hollywood coming to Gettysburg, these are some of the top stories of the week. Gov. Josh Shapiro signed an executive order that aims to improve the state's occupational licensing, permitting and certification processes. Watch the video...
Opening Date Set For Hersheypark
(Hershey, PA) -- Hersheypark has announced its 2023 season will begin April 1st. The park will be open on weekends through May 21st, with its full summer season beginning on Thursday, May 25th. Promoters also say the summer brings the debut of the park's new Wildcat's Revenge rollercoaster. The original Wildcat ride was in operation for 100 years at the park. The new ride is a wooden and steel hybrid and park officials say it's the first of its kind in the state.
Undetonated explosive from World War II-era found in Cumberland County
NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — The New Cumberland Borough Police Department was dispatched to the 500 block of Brandt Avenue at 9 a.m. Sunday to investigate reports of an undetonated explosive weapon, which was later discovered to be from the World War II era. Residents nearby were asked to leave...
