Lebanon, PA

CLA to host Presidents Day Cherry Pie Sale Feb. 17-18 at Lebanon Farmers Market [Paid Press Release]

By Community of Lebanon Association
lebtown.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Related
lebtown.com

We saved you a bite: Gabby’s Italian Bistro (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)

Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
LEBANON, PA
FOX 43

Adams County farm introduces 'Goat Cuddles and Cocoa'

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and one south central Pennsylvania business is getting in the spirit. Creekside Farm and Market in Adams County hosted "Goat Cuddles and Cocoa" in preparation for the holiday. Families got the chance to interact and play with goats...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Annual outdoor show held in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Great American Outdoor Show is a nine-day event that celebrates hunting, fishing, and other outdoor activities. The event proclaims to be the world’s largest outdoor show and it takes place at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. It featured over 1,100 exhibitors, gear...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

3 J’s Coffee in Lebanon County will be closing

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular coffee shop and cafe named 3 J’s Coffee, recently announced that they will be closing down at the end of February, after being in business for 11 years. According to a message left on the front doors of 3 J’s Coffee, the...
PALMYRA, PA
abc27.com

Food truck and restaurant rally event is coming back to Cumberland Co.

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — The New Cumberland Business & Professional Group (B&PG) is hosting its annual, recurring community event called the New Cumberland Food Truck & Restaurant Rally. According to the president and creative director for Odessa Design, Inc. Gennifer Richie, the New Cumberland Food Truck & Restaurant...
NEW CUMBERLAND, PA
Berks Weekly

Mid-Atlantic Air Museum’s 32nd Anniversary of World War Two Weekend planned for June 2,3,4, 2023

Aviation enthusiasts worldwide have met the first weekend in June at the Reading Regional Airport, the former General Carl A. Spaatz Army Airfield, for over thirty years. They come to honor our World War Two Veterans, chat with reenactors, view military gear, weapons, and armor, enjoy period entertainment, and be thrilled by aerial flight demonstrations performed by authentic World War Two aircraft.
READING, PA
tourcounsel.com

Capital City Mall | Shopping mall in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania

Capital City Mall is a 608,911-square-foot (56,569.7 m2) regional shopping mall located approximately 5 miles (8.0 km) southwest of Harrisburg in Lower Allen Township, Pennsylvania. It is one of three enclosed malls in the immediate Harrisburg area, and is the only enclosed mall in Harrisburg's western suburbs. The anchor stores...
CAMP HILL, PA
PennLive.com

Door of opportunity opens with Main Street designation for Perry County

Perry County’s designation as a regional Keystone Communities Main Street was announced by Department of Community Economic Development (DCED) Deputy Secretary of Community Affairs and Development Rick Vilello on Jan. 26 at Wilderlove Coffee Company in Duncannon. The designation will enhance the quality of life for residents by supporting businesses in Blain, Duncannon, Landisburg, Liverpool, Marysville, Millerstown, New Bloomfield, New Buffalo and Newport.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

Blotter: DUI crash, theft from vehicles, receiving stolen property

Vehicle Accident, Obedience to Traffic-Control Devices – At 9:37 a.m. Jan. 21, a 2018 GMC Sierra driven by a 78-year-old West Lawn man accompanied by a 74-year-old Sinking Spring man was traveling south on SR 419 and failed to proceed properly after coming to a stop sign. A 2013 Chevrolet Cruze driven by a 16-year-old Newmanstown female was traveling east on SR 897 when the Chevrolet struck the passenger’s side of the GMC. The Chevrolet continued after the impact and hit the rear-end of an unoccupied 2005 Buick Rendezvous parked off SR 419. The GMC and the Chevrolet were towed from the scene. All occupants were wearing their seatbelts, although the West Lawn man was wearing his seatbelt improperly, and no injuries were reported. Police charged the West Lawn man with obedience to traffic-control devices.
JONESTOWN, PA
WGAL

Shots hit bank in Lebanon County

LEBANON, Pa. — Someone fired shots into a bank in Lebanon County, according to police. South Lebanon Township police said two bullet holes were found Thursday morning in the front doors of the Wells Fargo in the 800 block of East Walnut Street. The bullets ended up on the...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Opening Date Set For Hersheypark

(Hershey, PA) -- Hersheypark has announced its 2023 season will begin April 1st. The park will be open on weekends through May 21st, with its full summer season beginning on Thursday, May 25th. Promoters also say the summer brings the debut of the park's new Wildcat's Revenge rollercoaster. The original Wildcat ride was in operation for 100 years at the park. The new ride is a wooden and steel hybrid and park officials say it's the first of its kind in the state.
HERSHEY, PA

