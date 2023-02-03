ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

CBS DFW

North Texas drivers advised to stay off roads Friday morning as black ice remains

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Drivers are being asked to limit travels Friday morning as there are still areas of black ice and freezing fog in North Texas.Shawn Stone of the Fort Worth Police Department said road conditions have "deteriorated significantly since sunset" Thursday, making driving conditions extremely dangerous.Fort Worth police have worked 25 major accidents overnight, Stone says, including two separate fatalities. Officers also responded to several tractor trailers which jack-knifed, and an accident involving a Fort Worth fire truck, a MedStar ambulance and a police vehicle.Although North Texas is expecting some sunshine and above-freezing temperatures Friday, the sun won't hit all of the ice on secondary roads and in neighborhoods, so remain cautious when driving in those areas.Some interstates and bridges will be OK at times Friday when North Texas has more sun and warmer temperatures. But then, later in the evening, anything that's wet and leftover on the roads will refreeze again—leaving black ice a possibility for Saturday morning as well.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas weather: Dallas ISD cancels Friday classes due to icy conditions

DALLAS - Dallas ISD made the decision to cancel class on Friday, after originally saying class would start on a 2-hour delay. "Inclement weather decisions are always tough and are made with deep consideration and care. After further evaluation, the district will remain closed on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023," said the district in a statement that went out around 5:30 a.m.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Joe Pool Marina awning partially collapses due to ice

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - The weight of this week’s ice storm has caused a collapse at the marina at Joe Pool Lake in Grand Prairie. A portion of the now crumpled awning landed in the water Friday, trapping several boats underneath. There have been no reports of injuries.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
fox4news.com

Plane crashes at Denton Enterprise Airport

DENTON, Texas - Crews responded to a single-engine airplane crash at Denton Enterprise Airport Sunday. The Denton Fire Department tweeted about the crash. The pilot, who was the only person in the plane at the time of the crash, was not injured. No further details have been released at this...
DENTON, TX
fox4news.com

Weather prompts urgent need for blood donations in North Texas

DALLAS - Carter BloodCare and the American Red Cross are in desperate need of blood donations to help replenish the local supply. Both are urging Texans to help North Texas patients waiting for life-saving transfusions. Carter said the winter storm forced it to close its donations centers and postpone blood...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

When will the DFW winter storm end? The temps will be crucial

DALLAS — Icy, not snowy, wintry weather is impacting North Texas and will continue to cause problems across the area. En español: Clima en Dallas-Fort Worth ahora: Aviso de tormenta de hielo se extiende a Dallas el miércoles. Here's what you need to know to be best...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Most Dallas-Fort Worth schools cancel classes again Friday

Dallas ISD planned to reopen schools Friday but joined other local districts by shutting down again before dawn. FOX 4's Dan Godwin reports the district made the decision because of the deteriorating road conditions overnight.
fortworthreport.org

Winter blast smacks Fort Worth, Tarrant County. Lockdown expected to remain until at least Thursday.

It is not the stock show’s first rodeo, nor its first time dealing with winter weather. “When you have an event in January and February in Fort Worth, Texas, you’re going to occasionally encounter ice or snow. That’s just the fact of life.” Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Communications Director Matt Brockman said. “We’ve been holding the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo now for 126 years. (The weather) today isn’t unlike a similar day we had actually the same week, probably the same day last year.”
TARRANT COUNTY, TX

