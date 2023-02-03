Read full article on original website
Dallas Weather: Flying ice damages cars as North Texas thaws
If you got out on the icy roads this week, you no doubt experienced some very slick spots. That's dangerous enough. But protecting you and your car from the unpredictable flying ice is pretty much impossible.
What to expect from next week’s weather in North Texas after icy start to February
DALLAS (KDAF) — After an icy week and start to February the weekend weather in North Texas will be cool with a pleasant feel alongside a gradual warm-up. After a cold start, Saturday will eventually warm-up to the mid-50s in the region alongside sunny skies and Sunday will see highs ranging around the 60s with mostly sunny skies.
North Texas drivers advised to stay off roads Friday morning as black ice remains
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Drivers are being asked to limit travels Friday morning as there are still areas of black ice and freezing fog in North Texas.Shawn Stone of the Fort Worth Police Department said road conditions have "deteriorated significantly since sunset" Thursday, making driving conditions extremely dangerous.Fort Worth police have worked 25 major accidents overnight, Stone says, including two separate fatalities. Officers also responded to several tractor trailers which jack-knifed, and an accident involving a Fort Worth fire truck, a MedStar ambulance and a police vehicle.Although North Texas is expecting some sunshine and above-freezing temperatures Friday, the sun won't hit all of the ice on secondary roads and in neighborhoods, so remain cautious when driving in those areas.Some interstates and bridges will be OK at times Friday when North Texas has more sun and warmer temperatures. But then, later in the evening, anything that's wet and leftover on the roads will refreeze again—leaving black ice a possibility for Saturday morning as well.
Icy hazards continue in North Texas to end work week, freezing fog possible on Saturday: Here’s what you need to know
DALLAS (KDAF) — The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports icy hazards to continue as it thaws around North Texas. Slippery roads and sidewalks could be present due to the re-freezing of slush and melted ice/snow. “Remain vigilant for hazards as ice continues to melt today and...
Dallas weather: Dallas ISD cancels Friday classes due to icy conditions
DALLAS - Dallas ISD made the decision to cancel class on Friday, after originally saying class would start on a 2-hour delay. "Inclement weather decisions are always tough and are made with deep consideration and care. After further evaluation, the district will remain closed on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023," said the district in a statement that went out around 5:30 a.m.
Police blame illegal street racing on fatal west Dallas crash
One person has died in a high-speed crash in West Dallas Sunday morning. Police blame it on illegal street racing. The crash was on west-bound I-30 near Cockrell Hill.
Joe Pool Marina awning partially collapses due to ice
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - The weight of this week’s ice storm has caused a collapse at the marina at Joe Pool Lake in Grand Prairie. A portion of the now crumpled awning landed in the water Friday, trapping several boats underneath. There have been no reports of injuries.
Dallas ISD to resume operations with a two-hour delay Feb. 3 following winter storm
Dallas ISD will reopen all schools and offices Feb. 3. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Dallas ISD will reopen all schools and offices Feb. 3 due to the winter weather subsiding. All schools and offices will open two hours later than their normal schedule, the district announced on social media. Dallas ISD...
Parts of southbound lanes of Interstate 35 in Dallas shut down due to icy roads, officials say
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — The southbound lanes of Interstate 35 over Clarendon Drive were shut down for several hours due to icy conditions that have caused major traffic issues on roadways Friday. The Dallas County Sheriff's Office tweeted that all lanes were shut down due to the highway being...
Plane crashes at Denton Enterprise Airport
DENTON, Texas - Crews responded to a single-engine airplane crash at Denton Enterprise Airport Sunday. The Denton Fire Department tweeted about the crash. The pilot, who was the only person in the plane at the time of the crash, was not injured. No further details have been released at this...
Dallas shootings reported over the weekend
A man is recovering from a leg wound after being shot in Old East Dallas over the weekend. He was found wounded on Gaston Avenue near North Hall. Fortunately for the victim, that location is literally just a block from Baylor
Weather prompts urgent need for blood donations in North Texas
DALLAS - Carter BloodCare and the American Red Cross are in desperate need of blood donations to help replenish the local supply. Both are urging Texans to help North Texas patients waiting for life-saving transfusions. Carter said the winter storm forced it to close its donations centers and postpone blood...
Dallas-Fort Worth will be the nation’s top buyer’s market for homes this year, forecast says
DALLAS — Read this story and more North Texas business news from our content partners at the Dallas Business Journal. Dallas-Fort Worth will be the top buyer’s market in the nation by year-end 2023 due primarily to a surge of homes for sale, according to a new forecast.
When will the DFW winter storm end? The temps will be crucial
DALLAS — Icy, not snowy, wintry weather is impacting North Texas and will continue to cause problems across the area. En español: Clima en Dallas-Fort Worth ahora: Aviso de tormenta de hielo se extiende a Dallas el miércoles. Here's what you need to know to be best...
Power outages across Texas on Tuesday
So far Tuesday, there have been fewer than 250 power outages across the state. Dallas makes up a couple dozen of those.
Most Dallas-Fort Worth schools cancel classes again Friday
Dallas ISD planned to reopen schools Friday but joined other local districts by shutting down again before dawn. FOX 4's Dan Godwin reports the district made the decision because of the deteriorating road conditions overnight.
Woman in a wheelchair killed by hit-and-run driver in Dallas
allas police are looking for the hit-and-run driver who ran down and killed a woman in a wheelchair over the weekend. Late Friday night, a man was pushing the woman in her wheelchair when they were both run over
Winter blast smacks Fort Worth, Tarrant County. Lockdown expected to remain until at least Thursday.
It is not the stock show’s first rodeo, nor its first time dealing with winter weather. “When you have an event in January and February in Fort Worth, Texas, you’re going to occasionally encounter ice or snow. That’s just the fact of life.” Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Communications Director Matt Brockman said. “We’ve been holding the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo now for 126 years. (The weather) today isn’t unlike a similar day we had actually the same week, probably the same day last year.”
Small North Texas business owner says $40,000 worth of inventory is missing because of shipping mistake
IRVING, Texas — Jay Donaldson’s Ring doorbell clearly captured a December delivery that was months in the making. There’s one problem: Only half of his long-awaited order arrived. Donaldson owns Don Piece Collection watches. A self-proclaimed watch connoisseur, he started his business six years ago. He designs...
