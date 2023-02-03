Alycia Baumgardner vs. Elhem Mekhaled undisputed 2023 boxing title fight begs one question: Where is Hyun Mi Choi?

Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
Top opponents for Chantelle Cameron: Undisputed champ seeks Jessica McCaskill rematch, calls out Mikaela Mayer
Chantelle Cameron fulfilled her dreams by becoming the undisputed super-lightweight champion of the world in November 2022. The Northampton-born boxer-puncher turned in a career-best performance to outbox Jessica McCaskill over ten hard-fought rounds in Abu Dhabi. When a fighter reaches undisputed status, they become the hunted. All roads to a...
Sporting News
Who is Jermaine Franklin? Record, stats & bio for Anthony Joshua opponent in 2023 boxing fight
In November 2022, American heavyweight Jermaine Franklin performed very well in a majority decision loss to Dillian Whyte. Well, his prize for that impressive showing is a huge opportunity against former two-time unified champion Anthony Joshua. The bout, plus undercard action, will be broadcast live by DAZN from the O2...
Sporting News
What is DAZN? How to stream Amanda Serrano vs. Erika Cruz boxing fight
Fighting Erika Cruz for undisputed featherweight gold means everything to Amanda Serrano. “The Real Deal” is ready to make history inside Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater on February 4. Serrano, a seven-division champion, beat Heather Hardy in 2019 for the WBO and WBC featherweight titles. She knocked...
Sporting News
Conor McGregor's next fight teased by Dana White: Latest update, rumours on opponent for ex-UFC champion
Conor McGregor remains the greatest UFC would-be ticket-seller despite a hiatus from the cage that has now lasted more than 18 months. Rumours have repeatedly been rife about the 34-year-old's plans, driven by McGregor's prolific and provocative approach to his hugely popular social media channels. UFC President Dana White spoke...
Sporting News
UFC 284 date, start time, odds, PPV price & card for Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski
In front of family and friends, Alexander Volkanovski is looking to prove his “The Great” nickname is more than just that. Already the UFC featherweight champion, Volkanovski wants more gold. He challenges Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight title at UFC 284 on February 11 in Perth, Australia.
Sporting News
Man City punishment: Possible sanctions, points deductions amid Premier League financial allegations
In early February, Manchester City were accused of more than 100 alleged breaches of Premier League financial regulations, with the alleged offences said to have occurred over the course of numerous years. Following a four-year investigation, the Premier League charged them with breaching rules regarding the providing of "accurate financial...
Sporting News
Amanda Serrano vs. Erika Cruz live updates, results, highlights from 2023 boxing fight
Known for its history-making events, Madison Square Garden will be the place to be on February 4. Amanda Serrano and Erika Cruz compete to determine the undisputed featherweight champion. The fight takes place inside MSG’s Hulu Theater. Serrano holds the WBC, WBO, IBO, IBF, and The Ring titles, while Cruz...
Comments / 0