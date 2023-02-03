Read full article on original website
Peyton Manning Fuming Over Ending of Pro Bowl Games
The Hall of Fame quarterback was not happy with the officials during the last of Sunday’s three flag football games.
Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement
Last week, legendary quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL last week, prompting all sorts of tributes from several people all across the league with some sharing stories about his life on and off the field. It’s also led to some speculation as to why exactly Brady is retiring, and Brady’s father has the answer. In an Read more... The post Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Today in Sports History-Bure records 11th hat trick
1943 — Montreal’s Ray Getliffe scores five goals to lead the Canadiens to an 8-3 triumph over the Boston Bruins. 1958 — Ted Williams signs a contract with the Boston Red Sox for $135,000, making him the highest paid player in major league history. 1967 — Muhammad...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Tulane hosts Cincinnati following Cook’s 25-point game
Cincinnati Bearcats (16-8, 7-4 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (15-7, 8-3 AAC) BOTTOM LINE: Tulane plays the Cincinnati Bearcats after Jalen Cook scored 25 points in Tulane’s 90-89 overtime victory against the Memphis Tigers. The Green Wave are 9-2 in home games. Tulane is third in the AAC with...
Sports on TV for Monday, February 6
NHLN — 2023 All-Star Classic: From Laval, Quebec. COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) SECN — Tennessee at Mississippi St. COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S) 9 p.m. BTN — Iowa at Nebraska. HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S) 7 p.m. ESPNU — GEICO Showcase: Newton (Ga.) vs....
Banchero, Magic win as Hornets struggle from foul line
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 22 points and 10 rebounds, Wendell Carter Jr. added 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Orlando Magic took advantage of Charlotte’s poor foul shooting to beat the Hornets 119-113 Sunday. The Hornets made just one of nine free throws in...
Green Bay faces Milwaukee on 15-game road skid
Green Bay Phoenix (2-22, 1-12 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (16-7, 10-3 Horizon) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Milwaukee -17.5; over/under is 142.5. BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay travels to Milwaukee looking to end its 15-game road skid. The Panthers are 10-2 in home games. Milwaukee is third in the Horizon shooting 35.9% from...
