Feb 3 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co (005930.KS) has agreed to pay $150 million to British nanotechnology company Nanoco Technologies to settle patent lawsuits over technology used in Samsung's LED televisions, Nanoco and an investor in its cases said Friday.
California has been a leader in consumer data privacy law. But those protections don’t mean much if they’re not being enforced. So, under a sweeping voter initiative that took effect this year, the state has created an agency dedicated to the task. It’s the first of its kind in the U.S., which, unlike Europe, has no comprehensive federal data privacy regulation.
MADRID (Reuters) - A Spanish court has ruled that Amazon must compensate self-employed couriers who used their own vehicles for deliveries, a move welcomed by a labour union that has criticised worker conditions in the “gig economy”.
Activision Blizzard Inc. has agreed to pay out a $35 million settlement for allegations that it violated workers’ rights by failing to maintain “adequate” workplace harassment protocols and violated federal whistleblower protection rights, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said in a press release on Friday. The...
