ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilton, NY

Real Deal: Budget booze to consider buying in the month of February

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4amWhi_0kbDo2uu00

With 'Dry January' behind us, increased alcohol prices in February may come as a sobering reminder of economic troubles to many.

Anthony Taveras, owner of Danbury Road Wine and Spirits in Wilton, says there are ways to still enjoy that favorite drink on a budget.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dAnME_0kbDo2uu00

Whisky drinkers who enjoy Macallan Cask 12 Single Malt Scotch may be aware that the bottle now costs almost $80. A budget-friendly alternative is Glen Turner 12-year-old with a price point of $36.99.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C1Xh0_0kbDo2uu00

If margaritas and tequila are your drink of choice, then you may have noticed that a bottle of Patron is going to ring up about $50.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bCvwi_0kbDo2uu00

A budget-friendly alternative is Espolòn Tequila for about $26.99.

Ciroc is a really popular brand of good quality vodka from France, but the only thing is you're paying $30 for a bottle, Taveras says.

He suggests Monkey Paradise vodka, which is half the price and may even be better.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D3dpa_0kbDo2uu00

"Ciroc is 5 times distilled. Monkey Paradise vodka is 7 times distilled," Taveras says.

A glass of wine could put you on cloud nine for the right price. "The Louie bottle goes between $40-$45," Taveras says.

How about a bottle of Roth Estate cabernet instead? It's a 2018 Cab from the same area and will only cost $24.99.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wl9zD_0kbDo2uu00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyInYourState

Few People Know One Of The Nicest Restaurants In America Is Hiding In Small-Town Connecticut

It’s not a secret that our bigger cities in Connecticut have plenty of delicious restaurants. Bridgeport, Hartford, New Haven: all have great foodie scenes that can satisfy just about any craving, whether you’re looking for home-style country cooking, Connecticut-style apizza, or tasty Mexican cuisine. It’s easy to overlook some of the smaller towns in the state and assume they don’t have much to offer in the dining department, but even our small, rural towns have plenty to choose from! One of our favorite small town restaurants in Connecticut is at Copper Beech Inn in Ivoryton. This little town has fewer than 3,000 residents, but Copper Beech Inn provides an amazingly delicious fine dining experience that can compete with any in the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Kitchn

The $28 Organizer That Triples the Storage Space on Your Counter Top

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. A lot of times, products designed to increase the amount of storage space in your home aren’t the best looking. Their function is merely to reduce the clutter in your closet, on your cabinet shelves, and in other cramped spots around the house. Besides, if a shelf riser is going behind a cupboard door, who cares what it looks like? When it comes to open spaces, however, it’s nice to get something that also contributes to the aesthetic of the room, or at least one that doesn’t look obtrusive. As a result, it might take some extra time to find an organizer worthy of going on your desk or countertops. We recently found a solution on Amazon, however, that’s pretty much perfect for the latter. The Ollieroo 3-tier corner shelf system is your answer to messy kitchen counters. It looks great, and you can get it quickly for under $30.
News 12

Family: Missing Bronx man found at hospital

The family of a Bronx man who went missing after leaving St. Barnabas Hospital says he was found at another hospital. Lino Cruz Ballinas Jr., 23, went missing after he left the hospital on Monday. The family says they were not notified that he left. The family says another are...
BRONX, NY
The Independent

Chandelier bought for £250 in antique shop set to sell for millions

A “rare and prestigious” chandelier picked up by an English painter for £250 in the 1960s could be sold for millions.John Craxton suspected the unusual chandelier was the work of Alberto Giacometti when he saw it at an auction in London. Made in the late 1940s, it goes on sale at Christie’s in February.Pieces by Giacometti, a revered Swiss sculptor, are among some of the most expensive to buy at auction.Michelle McMullan, of Christie’s, said the piece had an estimated value of £1.5m – £2.5m. The top price fetched for a Giacometti chancelier was £7,602,400 in 2018 for a...
OnlyInYourState

This Family Restaurant In Connecticut Is Worth A Trip To The Country

When thinking of out-of-town restaurants to visit, people often focus their attention on larger cities. After all, these are the places you hear about most often or see mentioned in reviews, plus there are a variety of nearby attractions to check out and make a whole day (or weekend) trip of it. But any true restaurant aficionado knows there are just as many, if not more, rural restaurants in Connecticut that deserve a visit. Dining out at one of these country eateries usually means tasty home-cooked food, friendly service, and often a shorter wait time than you’d have at a popular establishment in a big city. If you’re hankering for some good food and don’t mind a drive out to the country, Countryside Pizza and Restaurant in Harwinton is just the spot for you.
HARWINTON, CT
msn.com

Woman Goes Against Everyone’s Advice and Paints Brick House Black

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. The red brick house dates back to the era of the 1870s, and was typically a sign of wealth amog homeowners as yellow bricks were far less expensive. Today we see lots of red brick house that have a Victorian and colonial style look, being large, typically two to three stories, and feature dormers on the top of the houses.
News 12

News 12

136K+
Followers
47K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy