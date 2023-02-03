Read full article on original website
Lane Closures on North 50th Street Between Uceta Road And East Broadway Ave
TAMPA, Fla. – Beginning at 9 am today, the southbound double left lanes on North 50th Street will be closed between Uceta Road and East Broadway Avenue while the Tampa Water Department returns to complete a more permanent restoration following earlier restoration work on the
Inside Hillsborough’s new Traffic Management Center
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - Hillsborough County has a new way to help move traffic along better as more folks move to the area. Spectrum Bay News 9 got a tour of the county’s new Traffic Management Center. “It’s very exciting. Been a long time in the making,” said senior...
Tampa Man Killed In Spring Hill Hit-And-Run By SUV, Florida Troopers Seeking BMW
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – A 30-year-old Tampa was man killed Sunday in a hit-and-run crash that happened around 7:21 pm in Hernando County. According to troopers, an SUV was traveling northbound in the outside northbound lane of Mariner Boulevard, south of Little Street. Troopers say
Pedestrian struck and killed attempting to cross Starkey Road in Largo
The Largo Police Department Traffic Homicide Unit responded to the area of Starkey Rd and 12th Ave SE for a traffic crash that involved a pedestrian at approximately 6:25 p.m. on Saturday, February 4, 2023. A pedestrian had crossed the roadway traveling from east to west. The southbound vehicle on...
Multiple tractor-trailers catch fire in Tampa
On Saturday morning, Tampa Fire Rescue responded to a fire involving multiple tractor-trailers. The fire started at a company near Adamo Drive and 39th Street.
Fruitville Road interchange among 20 on DeSantis' fast track
Road construction could be coming sooner than planned at a key Sarasota interchange with Interstate 75. As part of his “Moving Florida Forward” initiative, Gov. Ron DeSantis this week announced a proposed $7 billion investment in 20 interstate and highway projects across the state over the next four years. The list includes reconfiguring the interchange at I-75 and Fruitville Road from a partial cloverleaf to a diverging diamond, similar to the junction at University Parkway and I-75.
3 People Shot In The Parking Lot Of St. Petersburg Rec Center Early Sunday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Three people, ages 18-23, were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds early Sunday, according to police. Investigators say two women, ages 20 and 22, are in critical but stable condition, and a man is in good condition with a non-life-threatening injury.
Pinellas deputy fired after crash and DUI arrest in Tampa
A Pinellas County Deputy, 33 year-old Christopher Cook, was arrested and charged with one count of driving under the influence with property damage or personal injury. A Trooper from the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) arrested a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputy for Driving Under the Influence (DUI). At approximately...
1 Dead, 1 Injured In Tampa Shell Gas Station Carjacking
TAMPA, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday night during a carjacking. According to deputies, on Saturday, shortly after 8:30 p.m., deputies and Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to the Shell gas station located at 6605 E
Multiple people were shot overnight at the Jet Jackson Recreation Center in St. Petersburg
Officers from the St. Petersburg Police Department are investigating a shooting that injured multiple people at 1000 28th Street South. The Jet Jackson Recreation Center call came in at approximately 3:45 am on Sunday, February 5, 2023. According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, someone drove up to a large...
Zephyrhills Woman Killed When Ejected From Pickup Truck In Crash On US-301
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A 42-year-old Zephyrhills woman was killed in a crash that happened around 1:25 am on Sunday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say a car, driven by an 18-year-old Riverview woman, was traveling westbound on Ranch Road and turned left onto
Pedestrian killed in serious crash that shut down E. Busch Blvd in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — A man is dead after he was hit by a car Thursday morning on East Busch Boulevard in Tampa. Tampa police say the pedestrian crash happened just before 7 a.m. at the intersection of North Florida Avenue and East Busch Boulevard. The road was closed for...
1 man dead, FHP trooper injured but 'doing well' after shooting on I-75 in Pasco County
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating the death of a man during a trooper-involved shooting early Saturday morning in Wesley Chapel. The incident began at around 3:15 a.m. when a trooper going northbound on Interstate 75 pulled over to check out what he thought were disabled vehicles.
9 Arrested In Hillsborough County Illegal Street Racing Sting
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office conducted a 9-hour operation Saturday with the focus centered on street racing crimes. On February 4, 2023, “Operation Takeback” resulted in 158 total stops, 60 citations, 114 warnings, and nine arrests. Of those arrested, five guns
Rollover crash causes major delays on Howard Frankland Bridge
A rollover crash is causing major delays on the Howard Frankland Bridge on Tuesday evening.
1 person killed in Largo crash, police say
LARGO, Fla. — A person was hit and killed by a car Saturday evening in Largo as he tried to cross Starkey Road at 12th Avenue SE, police say. At around 6:29 p.m., the man, who was crossing the road from east to west, was hit by a vehicle going south, the Largo Police Department said in a news release.
Semi truck fire snarls morning traffic in Hernando County
A semi truck caught fire in Hernando County on Thursday, causing a headache for commuters.
Last day for Tampa voter registration, lending a helping hand in Lakeland and a house-flipping group buys a historic Black Tampa cemetery
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. It's a nice day to spend some time outside. We have partly sunny to mostly sunny skies and pleasant temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 70s this afternoon. An area of high pressure is building into the Southeast....
