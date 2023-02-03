ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
Bay News 9

Inside Hillsborough’s new Traffic Management Center

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - Hillsborough County has a new way to help move traffic along better as more folks move to the area. Spectrum Bay News 9 got a tour of the county’s new Traffic Management Center. “It’s very exciting. Been a long time in the making,” said senior...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
iontb.com

Pedestrian struck and killed attempting to cross Starkey Road in Largo

The Largo Police Department Traffic Homicide Unit responded to the area of Starkey Rd and 12th Ave SE for a traffic crash that involved a pedestrian at approximately 6:25 p.m. on Saturday, February 4, 2023. A pedestrian had crossed the roadway traveling from east to west. The southbound vehicle on...
LARGO, FL
Longboat Observer

Fruitville Road interchange among 20 on DeSantis' fast track

Road construction could be coming sooner than planned at a key Sarasota interchange with Interstate 75. As part of his “Moving Florida Forward” initiative, Gov. Ron DeSantis this week announced a proposed $7 billion investment in 20 interstate and highway projects across the state over the next four years. The list includes reconfiguring the interchange at I-75 and Fruitville Road from a partial cloverleaf to a diverging diamond, similar to the junction at University Parkway and I-75.
SARASOTA, FL
iontb.com

Pinellas deputy fired after crash and DUI arrest in Tampa

A Pinellas County Deputy, 33 year-old Christopher Cook, was arrested and charged with one count of driving under the influence with property damage or personal injury. A Trooper from the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) arrested a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputy for Driving Under the Influence (DUI). At approximately...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

1 man dead after shooting, carjacking at Tampa gas station

TAMPA, Fla. — One man is dead after a late-night shooting and carjacking at a Shell gas station in Tampa, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies and Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to 6605 E Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive shorty after 8:30 p.m. after a call about a shooting.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

1 person killed in Largo crash, police say

LARGO, Fla. — A person was hit and killed by a car Saturday evening in Largo as he tried to cross Starkey Road at 12th Avenue SE, police say. At around 6:29 p.m., the man, who was crossing the road from east to west, was hit by a vehicle going south, the Largo Police Department said in a news release.
LARGO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy