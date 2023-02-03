ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Shameel Shams

Joe Biden's Tweets about Stimulus Payments in 2023 Leaves Americans Confused

People who are looking for more stimulus checks to come their way should be waiting for word from President Joe Biden that an additional payment is on its way. Luckily, just earlier this month, President Joe Biden let the American people know via Twitter that there was more work to be done, giving some hope that he will push for an expanded Child Tax Credit that would provide greater financial assistance to parents.
Washington Examiner

Kamala Harris awkwardly admits she is anti-life

You can picture the scene in the vice president's writing room as they worked on Kamala Harris 's abortion speech. "How about 'America is a promise of freedom and liberty for all!'". "Great. Sounds like the Declaration of Independence. Let's quote that, too!". "Good call."
New York Post

Donors slow as the realization hits that Trump can't beat feeble Joe Biden

The clichéd version of the typical GOP big donor is the Wall Street fat cat, smoking a cigar between rounds of golf at a Greenwich country club. In reality, the men and women of the Republican fundraising machine are certainly successful, but they're a diverse lot. Many of them hail from Wall Street; they also run small businesses in Dallas, or are entrepreneurs living in Miami and looking for the next new thing. And yet, based on my random polling of them in recent weeks, they all have something in common: They don't want Donald Trump to run for president in...
msn.com

'Lock him up': Republicans erupt at Biden over classified documents

Republican detractors were quick to put President Joe Biden on blast over revelations that classified documents from his vice president days surfaced at a Biden-aligned think tank late last year. Drawing parallels with the document ordeal plaguing former President Donald Trump, Republicans scorned Biden and demanded accountability. They emphasized that,...
