This week was a cold one in House District 68. As we all experienced the winter storm throughout Texas, I hope you and your family were safe and warm. While many events were rescheduled at the Capitol, my staff and I were able to attend the Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA) Midwinter Conference on Monday and Tuesday in Austin. Each January, all Regional Education Service Centers meet in Austin for their Midwinter Conference. This event provides superintendents and educators the opportunity to network with other school districts and meet with their elected officials in Austin. It was a pleasure to be able to visit with some of our superintendents to discuss what action items they would like to see passed this legislative session.

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO