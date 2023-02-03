ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

koxe.com

David Spiller Capitol Update 2.3.23

This week was a cold one in House District 68. As we all experienced the winter storm throughout Texas, I hope you and your family were safe and warm. While many events were rescheduled at the Capitol, my staff and I were able to attend the Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA) Midwinter Conference on Monday and Tuesday in Austin. Each January, all Regional Education Service Centers meet in Austin for their Midwinter Conference. This event provides superintendents and educators the opportunity to network with other school districts and meet with their elected officials in Austin. It was a pleasure to be able to visit with some of our superintendents to discuss what action items they would like to see passed this legislative session.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Harry Whittington, longtime Texas GOP supporter shot by Dick Cheney in a hunting accident, dies

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Harry Whittington, an Austin attorney who helped the Texas GOP rise to power in the second half of the last century and became the center of international attention in 2006 after he was shot by then-Vice President Dick Cheney in a hunting accident, died Saturday morning.
TEXAS STATE
kurv.com

Gov. Abbott Issues Disaster Declaration In Texas

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is issuing a disaster declaration following a devastating winter storm. Seven counties, including Austin, were hit hard by the storm, which caused at least ten deaths across three southern states. As of Saturday night, nearly one-hundred-thousand Texans were still without power, mostly in the Austin and Dallas-Fort Worth areas.
TEXAS STATE
brownwoodnews.com

Texas House Bill Filed to Increase Teacher Salaries By $15,000

A new bill has been filed in the Texas House seeking to raise teacher salaries by $15,000 and give a 25% pay increase to school support staff as the Texas Legislature is currently deciding how to spend its $33 billion surplus. The bill has a good amount of supporters, and some see it as a way to address the problem Texas has with retaining teachers.
TEXAS STATE
sbnewspaper.com

Abbott announces Texas Border Czar

Texas Governor Greg Abbott visited the controversial “Border Wall” construction along Military Hwy. 281 south of San Benito on Monday and took the opportunity to announce the new position of Texas Border Czar to oversee border security in what Abbott dubbed as President Joe Biden’s absence. According...
TEXAS STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Gambling proponents have a new plan to ask Texas voters to legalize casinos

AUSTIN, Texas – Advocates for legalizing casinos in Texas unveiled new legislation Friday that makes a stronger effort to partner with horse-racing operators throughout the state — a retooled approach after their 2021 push came up short. State Rep. Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth, filed House Joint Resolution 97, which would let voters decide in the […] The post Gambling proponents have a new plan to ask Texas voters to legalize casinos appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for Texas counties impacted by ice storm

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for Texas counties impacted by this past week's ice storm.The disaster declaration includes Denton, Hays, Henderson, Milam, Smith, Travis and Williamson Counties—all of which experienced power outages, widespread property damage and hazardous travel disruptions.In a statement released Saturday afternoon, the governor said he will continue to ensure communities will have the resources and support they need to recover."Through this disaster declaration, we will be able to provide additional assistance to Texans and communities who have experienced property damage and localized power outages from this ice storm."Gov. Abbott also encourages Texans to...
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Popular Texas sports retailer to open 100 new stores

Good news for fans of popular Texan sports retailer Academy Sports and Outdoors, with news that the company will open up to 100 new stores over the next few years. According to an official press release issued to investors, "Academy plans to continue its expansion efforts with the goal of opening a total of 80 to 100 new stores by the end of 2026."
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

4-DAY SCHOOL WEEK: Is it working for East Texas?

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — Across Texas, four-day school weeks have become popular, especially for schools serving rural areas. In fact, more than 40 districts currently go by this new schedule, and 12 of them are right here in East Texas. “Teachers, you know they work from 7:40 to 4:30 on Monday through Thursday, our students are scheduled […]
ATHENS, TX

