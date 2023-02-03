Read full article on original website
Related
koxe.com
David Spiller Capitol Update 2.3.23
This week was a cold one in House District 68. As we all experienced the winter storm throughout Texas, I hope you and your family were safe and warm. While many events were rescheduled at the Capitol, my staff and I were able to attend the Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA) Midwinter Conference on Monday and Tuesday in Austin. Each January, all Regional Education Service Centers meet in Austin for their Midwinter Conference. This event provides superintendents and educators the opportunity to network with other school districts and meet with their elected officials in Austin. It was a pleasure to be able to visit with some of our superintendents to discuss what action items they would like to see passed this legislative session.
With Chinese Balloons Maybe We Need This Base Re-Activated
WIth Chinese surveillance balloons and Russian threats of nuclear annihilation, maybe it's time to look at re-activating an abandoned important early warning radar system just 35 miles south of San Angelo in El Dorado. There are a lot of places around the country where you can see abandoned nuclear missile...
KSAT 12
Harry Whittington, longtime Texas GOP supporter shot by Dick Cheney in a hunting accident, dies
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Harry Whittington, an Austin attorney who helped the Texas GOP rise to power in the second half of the last century and became the center of international attention in 2006 after he was shot by then-Vice President Dick Cheney in a hunting accident, died Saturday morning.
Corpus Christi set to host Texas Music Workshop
The Texas Music Office will host a Music Friendly Texas workshop in Corpus Christi on Thursday, Feb. 16 with Governor Greg Abbot as a special guest.
kurv.com
Gov. Abbott Issues Disaster Declaration In Texas
Texas Governor Greg Abbott is issuing a disaster declaration following a devastating winter storm. Seven counties, including Austin, were hit hard by the storm, which caused at least ten deaths across three southern states. As of Saturday night, nearly one-hundred-thousand Texans were still without power, mostly in the Austin and Dallas-Fort Worth areas.
brownwoodnews.com
Texas House Bill Filed to Increase Teacher Salaries By $15,000
A new bill has been filed in the Texas House seeking to raise teacher salaries by $15,000 and give a 25% pay increase to school support staff as the Texas Legislature is currently deciding how to spend its $33 billion surplus. The bill has a good amount of supporters, and some see it as a way to address the problem Texas has with retaining teachers.
sbnewspaper.com
Abbott announces Texas Border Czar
Texas Governor Greg Abbott visited the controversial “Border Wall” construction along Military Hwy. 281 south of San Benito on Monday and took the opportunity to announce the new position of Texas Border Czar to oversee border security in what Abbott dubbed as President Joe Biden’s absence. According...
Gambling proponents have a new plan to ask Texas voters to legalize casinos
AUSTIN, Texas – Advocates for legalizing casinos in Texas unveiled new legislation Friday that makes a stronger effort to partner with horse-racing operators throughout the state — a retooled approach after their 2021 push came up short. State Rep. Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth, filed House Joint Resolution 97, which would let voters decide in the […] The post Gambling proponents have a new plan to ask Texas voters to legalize casinos appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Gov. Abbott announces final emergency SNAP food benefit extension
AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — Today, officials with the office of Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will provide more emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits in February for the final extension. According to a release from the office of Gov. Abbott, HHSC is providing more than $345.9 […]
Texas Ag Commissioner urges Texas farmers, ranchers to fill out 2022 census
Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller released a reminder on Friday that the United States Department of Agriculture's deadline to respond to the 2022 Census of Agriculture will be on Monday, and advised that members of the agriculture community respond online.
Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for Texas counties impacted by ice storm
TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for Texas counties impacted by this past week's ice storm.The disaster declaration includes Denton, Hays, Henderson, Milam, Smith, Travis and Williamson Counties—all of which experienced power outages, widespread property damage and hazardous travel disruptions.In a statement released Saturday afternoon, the governor said he will continue to ensure communities will have the resources and support they need to recover."Through this disaster declaration, we will be able to provide additional assistance to Texans and communities who have experienced property damage and localized power outages from this ice storm."Gov. Abbott also encourages Texans to...
Popular Texas sports retailer to open 100 new stores
Good news for fans of popular Texan sports retailer Academy Sports and Outdoors, with news that the company will open up to 100 new stores over the next few years. According to an official press release issued to investors, "Academy plans to continue its expansion efforts with the goal of opening a total of 80 to 100 new stores by the end of 2026."
Are Texas Sellers Required to Disclose Bodies in the Yard?
There are cases where someone buys a property in Texas, only to discover there are bodies in the backyard. Older homesteads in Texas frequently had family burial plots on them. In many cases, those plots were never officially named a "cemetery". Once land is dedicated to a cemetery in Texas,...
Gov. Greg Abbott hires ‘border czar’ to accelerate wall construction
The governor said Mike Banks, a recently retired Border Patrol agent, will work with the Texas National Guard and state troopers to find ways to deter people from crossing the border illegally.
H-E-B Stores Expanding in Texas: Ground Broken For New Location, and a Two-Story Site Also Opening
The new locations represent the entity’s continued growth plans. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, KSAT.com, and NBCDFW.com.
Did Marijuana Ease The Rivalry Between Texas And New Mexico?
There has always been a subtle little rift between Texas and New Mexico. Never full on hatred or anything. Just an air of superiority, I guess you could say, shown by each to the other. I don't know where or how it started but New Mexicans in Texas and Texans...
"This is Abbott's Texas". Desperate Texans Scavenge for Food in H-E-B Dumpsters During Power Outage
Shocking scenes of Texans scavenging through dumpsters at an H-E-B have gone viral this weekend. A video showing people rifling through a dumpster outside an H-E-B store in Austin, Texas, has been shared across social media, sparking outrage. The footage was taken by CBS and showed people desperately searching for food during the power outage.
4-DAY SCHOOL WEEK: Is it working for East Texas?
ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — Across Texas, four-day school weeks have become popular, especially for schools serving rural areas. In fact, more than 40 districts currently go by this new schedule, and 12 of them are right here in East Texas. “Teachers, you know they work from 7:40 to 4:30 on Monday through Thursday, our students are scheduled […]
Binational agency considers ending cattle grazing permits on remote South Texas borderlands
The federal agency that oversees the Rio Grande held a series of public meetings this week over whether to continue to allow ranchers' cattle grazing rights on river borderlands in a remote section of South Texas. Or whether to allow hunting or other activities, instead, Border Report has learned.
Who are these six unidentified persons whose skulls were found throughout Texas?
Bones hold histories. Tell stories. Show truths. A skull can reveal a lot about a person, even if it's the only physical element left that proves they once existed as a living human being.
Comments / 0