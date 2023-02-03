Read full article on original website
📷: Flint Hills Regional Leadership Program honored graduates
GEARY COUNTY - On February 2nd, the 2022-2023 class of the Flint Hills Regional Leadership Program was honored with a graduation ceremony. The class spent six months visiting communities and talking with leaders in Geary, Pottawatomie, Riley and Wabaunsee counties. “This diverse class found and embraced the most important component...
WIBW
First black-owned flower shop opens in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A black-owned flower shop has made its debut in Topeka just ahead of Valentine’s Day and in time for Black History Month. Breezy Designs by Shirls, owned by Shirley Wright, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, officially opening the shop. The venue has flower and plant...
WIBW
Topeka Bed Bath & Beyond closing, no set date announced
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Bed Bath & Beyond, located at 1900 SW Wanamaker Rd., has announced that their store is closing. 13 NEWS received a tip Saturday about the closure. A manager at the store confirmed its closing Sunday, but told 13 NEWS they could not disclose further information.
Stormont Vail Foundation Provides Charitable Funds to Area Organizations
(TOPEKA, Kan., Feb. 3, 2023) — Several Junction City organizations that address access to health care services and healthy foods will receive charitable contributions from the Stormont Vail Foundation to assist their vital work in the community. Stormont Vail Foundation managed the charitable dollars for the Stormont Vail Health...
Black History Trail will be the MAC Breakfast focus
Development of a Black History Trail of Geary County will be the topic at the Military Affairs Council Breakfast for Jim Sands. The Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that Justin Aaron, who performed on NBC's The Voice will be a special guest. The breakfast is scheduled on...
Wild turkeys may approach your car in southwest Topeka
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Residents near SW 29th and SW Urish say a small flock of wild turkeys has taken up residence in their neighborhood. While can be fun to see, some worry they pose a danger near busy streets. Many can’t help but stop and look when they see the birds. 27 News spoke […]
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Amiya Arrendondo
Months have passed since a teenager was reported missing in northeast Kansas. Amiya Arrendondo, 14, was last seen on Nov. 3, 2022, in Topeka. She is believed to be a runaway. Advocates with Kansas Missing and Unsolved said Amiya may still be in Topeka or may be trying to get to Florida.
tourcounsel.com
Manhattan Town Center | Shopping mall in Manhattan, Kansas
Manhattan Town Center is a single-level enclosed shopping mall located in downtown Manhattan, Kansas. Manhattan Town Center opened in 1987. The mall has three anchors: Dillard's, JCPenney, and the AMC Dine-In Manhattan 13 IMAX movie theater. Early proposals for an enclosed shopping center in Manhattan date back to 1971, when...
Kansas woman spots rare weather phenomenon
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KSNT) – A woman in northeast Kansas spotted an unusual sight in the sky. What looked like a large aircraft hovering above Kansas may actually have been created by one. Overland Park resident Karen Langtry noticed some odd-looking clouds on Jan. 26 and posted photos online. KSNT 27 Storm Track Chief Meteorologist […]
What’s next for the rest of the former Sunflower plant in De Soto?
The $4 billion Panasonic plant might be just the tip of the iceberg for the remake of the former Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant in De Soto.
KMBC.com
As Missouri legalizes marijuana, Kansas remains an outlier with marijuana laws
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Kansas is one of four statesin the nation where marijuana is illegal. The other three are Idaho, Wyoming, and South Carolina. Along State Line Road, people in Kansas could face jail time for possessing marijuana. But 50 feet away, anyone over the age of 21 in Missouri can buy it and smoke it.
KU Sports
Ames, Iowa — An already injury-riddled Kansas basketball team took another hit on Saturday afternoon, during a 68-53 loss at No. 13 Iowa State.
Sophomore forward Zach Clemence left Saturday’s game with a knee injury that KU coach Bill Self said was nothing “significant” but would keep the big man out for “an extended period of time.”. “We don’t know what that is,” Self said of Clemence’s injury which came...
KVOE
Emporia Police confirms shots fired investigation in south-central Emporia
Emporia Police officers have confirmed Monday morning’s investigation near downtown stems from an alleged shots fired incident before sunrise. In fact, Police Investigations Capt. Lisa Hayes says there were “multiple” shots fired in the south-central part of Emporia early Monday. Thankfully, nobody was hit, but at least one parked car was hit and damaged.
NWS confirms “China Spy Balloon” is not theirs
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The U.S. military is monitoring a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon hovering over the country. 27 News received multiple reports and videos from viewers who saw the balloon in the sky. The National Weather Service has weather observation balloons that look similar to the one people spotted on Friday. “It gets up to […]
KAKE TV
Kansas family heartbroken after foster daughter is taken away
GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) -- The DeHaven family of four is now down to three. The 3-year-old girl who has lived with them since birth, Mena, is at the center of a legal battle in the Kansas foster care system. It’s a legal battle John and Nicole DeHaven just lost. Now,...
kcur.org
Kansas bills would make it easier for Johnson County cities to get rid of racist housing covenants
Cities in Johnson County could find it easier to erase racist language from local housing covenants with legislation now making its way through the Kansas Statehouse. Two bills — SB 77 and HB 2174 — were drafted by officials in Roeland Park, which has struggled for years to fully eliminate racist deed restrictions that are now illegal to implement but remain stubbornly on the books of some now-defunct homeowners’ associations’ bylaws.
Blogging Big Blue
Kansas Energy Assistance Program is now accepting applications; Here’s who may apply!
Kansans who qualify can get a one-time reward per year from the federally funded Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP). Persons with disabilities, the elderly, and families with children receive the most assistance. The program is overseen and administered by the Department of Children and Families (DCF) of the State of Kansas, with the application period for 2023 open until March 31.
WIBW
Car thief in Topeka arrested in Lawrence Thursday afternoon
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -On January 13th, Lawrence Police Department asked the public to be on the lookout for a 31-year-old Derrick James Davidson, he was believed to have stolen a car in Topeka and fled to Lawrence. LPD said Davidson has led police on a trial of crimes. According to...
Missing Kan. boy found after overnight search in wooded area
DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are celebrating after searchers found a missing 6-year-old boy early Monday. Just before 5p.m. Sunday, a family member reported the boy was missing in a wooded area south of Lawrence, according to a statement from the Douglas County Sheriff's office. Multiple deputies and area officers conducted a search of the immediate area over several hours.
Kansas woman killed in Oklahoma crash
BLUEJACKET, Okla. (KSNF) — An Overland Park woman died in a three-vehicle wreck, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. Caylee Dugger, 30, died at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation, the patrol reported. The fatality collision occurred on Thursday around 3:30 p.m. on Oklahoma Highway 2, approximately three miles southwest of Bluejacket. […]
Comments / 0