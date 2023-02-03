ANN ARBOR, Mich. – We have photos, highlights and postgame videos from Ohio State’s 77-69 loss to Michigan at the Crisler Center on Sunday. Ohio State had no answer for Michigan’s All-Big Ten center Hunter Dickinson. He came in averaging 17.7 points and 8.3 rebounds. He lived up to the billing as he had 26 points and 11 rebounds in the win. The 7-1 Dickinson was 10 of 15 from the floor and 6 of 9 at the foul line.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO