Sights and Sounds: Buckeyes come up short in road game at Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – We have photos, highlights and postgame videos from Ohio State’s 77-69 loss to Michigan at the Crisler Center on Sunday. Ohio State had no answer for Michigan’s All-Big Ten center Hunter Dickinson. He came in averaging 17.7 points and 8.3 rebounds. He lived up to the billing as he had 26 points and 11 rebounds in the win. The 7-1 Dickinson was 10 of 15 from the floor and 6 of 9 at the foul line.
Long-standing Michigan LB commit Zach Ludwig goes public with pledge to Wolverines
Michigan landed a commitment from South Park (Pa.) High linebacker Zach Ludwig back on Nov. 29. However, in an era where most prospects announce their offers, visits and ultimately their commitment on several social media platforms, the 6-foot-3, 202-pound Ludwig doesn’t really utilize those avenues. "The only thing I...
Demetrius Calip, national champion with Michigan basketball, dies at 53
Demetrius Calip, who helped the Michigan men’s basketball team win the national championship in 1989, has died, according to to his son, Demetrius Calip II. He was 53 years old. “He was the perfect example of a great Dad and I can only be grateful and happy,” Calip II...
Tom Izzo calls Rutgers 'the second-best team in' Big Ten basketball after Michigan State's Super Saturday loss
Michigan State basketball and coach Tom Izzo suffered a 61-55 loss to Rutgers Saturday afternoon at Madison Square Garden in New York during the Big Ten's annual Super Saturday showcase. With that result, the Spartans dropped their second straight Big Ten game and third out of the last four. Their record in-conference fell to 6-6.
WATCH: Inside Michigan Recruiting with Aaron Chiles
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Olney (Md.) Good Counsel four-star LB Aaron Chiles made it by The Michigan Insider studio recently to recap his junior day visit to Ann Arbor and give the latest on his recruitment. Watch the full interview by pressing play on the YouTube or get a preview in the transcribed excerpt below.
Rutgers basketball coach Steve Pikiell praises team's toughness, sends respect to Michigan State, Tom Izzo
Rutgers basketball remains in second place in the Big Ten standings with eight games left, and the Scarlet Knights do not appear to be a fluke. Coach Steve Pikiell has coached his team up toward the top of one of the toughest conferences in college basketball, and that continued Saturday in a 61-55 win over Michigan State and coach Tom Izzo at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Georgia four-star DB TyShun White recaps MSU visit
Michigan State recently hosted 2024 four-star DB TyShun White for a Junior Day unofficial visit. The Buford (GA) product recapped his visit.
Webblog: Addition of Chris Partridge to Michigan's coaching staff on the horizon...
Edt note: This story originally published Saturday, February 4th. Tis the season for coaching movement, and another move or two are destined to blow through Ann Arbor in the coming days and weeks. The Michigan Insider has confirmed FootballScoop’s report that Youngstown State’s Josh Sinagoga is slated to join the staff in the analyst role left vacant by Kirk Campbell’s promotion to quarterbacks coach. The move likely to come next, however, would make more waves.
