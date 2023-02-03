ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Sights and Sounds: Buckeyes come up short in road game at Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – We have photos, highlights and postgame videos from Ohio State’s 77-69 loss to Michigan at the Crisler Center on Sunday. Ohio State had no answer for Michigan’s All-Big Ten center Hunter Dickinson. He came in averaging 17.7 points and 8.3 rebounds. He lived up to the billing as he had 26 points and 11 rebounds in the win. The 7-1 Dickinson was 10 of 15 from the floor and 6 of 9 at the foul line.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

WATCH: Inside Michigan Recruiting with Aaron Chiles

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Olney (Md.) Good Counsel four-star LB Aaron Chiles made it by The Michigan Insider studio recently to recap his junior day visit to Ann Arbor and give the latest on his recruitment. Watch the full interview by pressing play on the YouTube or get a preview in the transcribed excerpt below.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Rutgers basketball coach Steve Pikiell praises team's toughness, sends respect to Michigan State, Tom Izzo

Rutgers basketball remains in second place in the Big Ten standings with eight games left, and the Scarlet Knights do not appear to be a fluke. Coach Steve Pikiell has coached his team up toward the top of one of the toughest conferences in college basketball, and that continued Saturday in a 61-55 win over Michigan State and coach Tom Izzo at Madison Square Garden in New York.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
247Sports

Webblog: Addition of Chris Partridge to Michigan's coaching staff on the horizon...

Edt note: This story originally published Saturday, February 4th. Tis the season for coaching movement, and another move or two are destined to blow through Ann Arbor in the coming days and weeks. The Michigan Insider has confirmed FootballScoop’s report that Youngstown State’s Josh Sinagoga is slated to join the staff in the analyst role left vacant by Kirk Campbell’s promotion to quarterbacks coach. The move likely to come next, however, would make more waves.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

247Sports

71K+
Followers
426K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy