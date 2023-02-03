Read full article on original website
WOWT
David’s Evening Forecast - More clouds, still mild Monday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A beautiful February day across the area, sunshine and blues all morning and into the afternoon. Temperatures warm into the middle and upper 40s around the metro, with 50s south of I-80. It was a bit cooler north of the metro where there is more snow on the ground, but still warm enough to do plenty of melting. High clouds will increase this evening, but conditions stay dry with above average temperatures. We will drop back into the 30s after sunset, but only dropping back into the low 30s tonight as south winds pick up overnight.
WOWT
Rusty's 10 Day Forecast
Increasing clouds and south winds tonight, more clouds Monday but staying mild. A fire at a strip mall had multiple people calling 911 and reporting heavy black smoke Sunday morning. Black businesses expand Omaha economy. Updated: 18 hours ago. Black businesses are growing in Omaha. Burke Dance Team makes history...
WOWT
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: A weekend warm up on the way!
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a chilly Friday we are looking ahead to a warm up! S breezes keep temperatures from cooling too much overnight and we’ll start Saturday in the mid 20s... from here we warm into the 50s for the Metro! Mid 50s are expected to the S, 40s and 30s to the N.
WOWT
Omaha Fire crews tackle fire at strip mall
Increasing clouds and south winds tonight, more clouds Monday but staying mild. Burke Dance Team makes history attending competition. A local dance team is making history by attending a major competition. Black businesses expand Omaha economy. Updated: 5 hours ago. Black businesses are growing in Omaha. Sunny skies, mild afternoon.
WOWT
Vandals damage Omaha's Boyd Field
Increasing clouds and south winds tonight, more clouds Monday but staying mild. A fire at a strip mall had multiple people calling 911 and reporting heavy black smoke Sunday morning.
WOWT
Omaha fire caused by candle results in $16,000 in damage, OFD says
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha firefighters responded to a fire allegedly caused by an unattended candle. The Omaha Fire Department says crews were called to a single-family home near South 218th Avenue and Walnut Street at 12:09 p.m. Sunday. Crews arrived and went to an upstairs bathroom where the fire...
WOWT
Omaha house fire causes $75,000 in damage
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An accidental house fire was extinguished quickly by the Omaha Fire Department, but not before causing some damage. According to Omaha Fire, crews were called to a house near 125th and Binney Street Sunday at 6:27 p.m. Crews arrived, found the fire in the basement, and...
1011now.com
Crews respond to fire at Omaha strip mall Sunday morning
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department is investigating a fire at a strip mall Sunday morning. According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 8:44 a.m. Sunday, crews were called to a one-story strip mall at 10841 Q Street. Dispatch received multiple calls reporting a large amount of black smoke coming from the building.
WOWT
Omaha Everyday: Nebraska Black History Art Contest
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber as he talks to Donna Vaughn with the Nebraska Black History Art Contest. This is the 11th year of the contest--it’s open to all Nebraska students grades K-12. Students can create any type of art that truly commemorates and celebrates Black History. Find out more about the contest details, submission deadlines and how to submit in today’s interview!
Auburn resident believes to have seen Chinese balloon cross into Nebraska
The Pentagon says a Chinese balloon that is being used for surveillance has been flying about 60,000 feet above the Central U.S.
TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes and ramps open at I-80 eastbound and 72nd Street
All lanes on I-80 eastbound at 72nd Street are open now and the eastbound ramp to I-80 from 72nd is open.
lehsoracle.com
Nebraska small town charm found in coffee shops
Nebraska might seem boring at first glance, but if you look outside of Lincoln and Omaha, it may be surprising how many hidden gems there are to be found. From Seward, NE over to Fremont, NE, there are several unique and tasteful coffee houses that are perfect for any occasion. In order to find the most suitable locations, I was testing for an iced caramel latte with the perfect balance between caramel and coffee, something not too sweet and not too bitter. I tried Neutral Grounds in Seward, Milady Coffeehouse in Fremont, and Mocha C’s in Wahoo.
1011now.com
84th Street and Saltillo Road intersection to close for Lincoln South Beltway
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The intersection of 84th Street and Saltillo Road will close for construction on Monday and remain closed until the fall of 2023, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. While work continues on the 70th Street Roundabout project, drivers can use an alternative detour route using 56th...
Find entertainment this weekend with these affordable and free local events
Whether it's enjoying the outdoors or finding indoor activities, find your source of entertainment for this weekend with these local, affordable and free events.
3 News Now Latest Update | February 3 | 7 AM
The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Friday morning, February 3, 2023.
KETV.com
The Omaha Community Playhouse prepares for its next show, 'Rent'
OMAHA, Neb. — It's been 27 years since the iconic music “Rent” arrived on Broadway and now it's coming to Omaha for the first time. "Rent" is based on the struggles a group of impoverished artists living in Manhattan's East Village face throughout the year. When it...
Omaha Fire Department responds to Sunday morning fire near 108th and Q Streets
The Omaha Fire Department responded to a fire at a one story, strip mall near 108th and Q Streets Sunday morning.
klkntv.com
Police investigating multiple vehicle thefts in Lincoln involving at least 2 scenes
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is investigating multiple vehicle thefts Monday morning. Officers responded to at least two scenes between 6:00 and 7:00 a.m. This was in the area around Via Sorrento Drive and West Torreon Way. That’s northwest of South Folsom Street and West Denton...
WOWT
Burke Westview Dance Team makes it to National Dance Team Championship finals, first time in OPS history
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Burke Westview High School Dance Team is making Omaha Public Schools proud. The coach, Emma Morice, told 6 News they’re the first dance team in OPS history to make it to the finals of the UDA High School National Championships in Orlando, Fla. After...
klkntv.com
19-year-old killed, another seriously hurt in crash in northeast Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 19-year-old Schuyler teen was killed in a crash on Thursday. The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened east of Clarkson, at the intersection of Highway 15 and 822nd Road. Deputies say a Toyota SUV was going north on the highway just...
