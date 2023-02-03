ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WOWT

David’s Evening Forecast - More clouds, still mild Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A beautiful February day across the area, sunshine and blues all morning and into the afternoon. Temperatures warm into the middle and upper 40s around the metro, with 50s south of I-80. It was a bit cooler north of the metro where there is more snow on the ground, but still warm enough to do plenty of melting. High clouds will increase this evening, but conditions stay dry with above average temperatures. We will drop back into the 30s after sunset, but only dropping back into the low 30s tonight as south winds pick up overnight.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Rusty's 10 Day Forecast

Increasing clouds and south winds tonight, more clouds Monday but staying mild. A fire at a strip mall had multiple people calling 911 and reporting heavy black smoke Sunday morning. Black businesses expand Omaha economy. Updated: 18 hours ago. Black businesses are growing in Omaha.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: A weekend warm up on the way!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a chilly Friday we are looking ahead to a warm up! S breezes keep temperatures from cooling too much overnight and we’ll start Saturday in the mid 20s... from here we warm into the 50s for the Metro! Mid 50s are expected to the S, 40s and 30s to the N.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Fire crews tackle fire at strip mall

Burke Dance Team makes history attending competition. A local dance team is making history by attending a major competition. Black businesses expand Omaha economy. Updated: 5 hours ago. Black businesses are growing in Omaha. Sunny skies, mild afternoon.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Vandals damage Omaha's Boyd Field

Increasing clouds and south winds tonight, more clouds Monday but staying mild. A fire at a strip mall had multiple people calling 911 and reporting heavy black smoke Sunday morning.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha fire caused by candle results in $16,000 in damage, OFD says

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha firefighters responded to a fire allegedly caused by an unattended candle. The Omaha Fire Department says crews were called to a single-family home near South 218th Avenue and Walnut Street at 12:09 p.m. Sunday. Crews arrived and went to an upstairs bathroom where the fire...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha house fire causes $75,000 in damage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An accidental house fire was extinguished quickly by the Omaha Fire Department, but not before causing some damage. According to Omaha Fire, crews were called to a house near 125th and Binney Street Sunday at 6:27 p.m. Crews arrived, found the fire in the basement, and...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Crews respond to fire at Omaha strip mall Sunday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department is investigating a fire at a strip mall Sunday morning. According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 8:44 a.m. Sunday, crews were called to a one-story strip mall at 10841 Q Street. Dispatch received multiple calls reporting a large amount of black smoke coming from the building.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Everyday: Nebraska Black History Art Contest

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber as he talks to Donna Vaughn with the Nebraska Black History Art Contest. This is the 11th year of the contest--it’s open to all Nebraska students grades K-12. Students can create any type of art that truly commemorates and celebrates Black History. Find out more about the contest details, submission deadlines and how to submit in today’s interview!
OMAHA, NE
lehsoracle.com

Nebraska small town charm found in coffee shops

Nebraska might seem boring at first glance, but if you look outside of Lincoln and Omaha, it may be surprising how many hidden gems there are to be found. From Seward, NE over to Fremont, NE, there are several unique and tasteful coffee houses that are perfect for any occasion. In order to find the most suitable locations, I was testing for an iced caramel latte with the perfect balance between caramel and coffee, something not too sweet and not too bitter. I tried Neutral Grounds in Seward, Milady Coffeehouse in Fremont, and Mocha C’s in Wahoo.
SEWARD, NE
1011now.com

84th Street and Saltillo Road intersection to close for Lincoln South Beltway

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The intersection of 84th Street and Saltillo Road will close for construction on Monday and remain closed until the fall of 2023, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. While work continues on the 70th Street Roundabout project, drivers can use an alternative detour route using 56th...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

The Omaha Community Playhouse prepares for its next show, 'Rent'

OMAHA, Neb. — It's been 27 years since the iconic music “Rent” arrived on Broadway and now it's coming to Omaha for the first time. "Rent" is based on the struggles a group of impoverished artists living in Manhattan's East Village face throughout the year. When it...
OMAHA, NE

