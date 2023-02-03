Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Sunday's transfer gossip: Maguire, McTominay, Rice, Aubameyang, Gallagher, Bueno, Osimhen
England defender Harry Maguire, 29, and Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay, 26, will lead an exodus of six big-name players at Manchester United this summer. (Mirror) West Ham are confident of securing an £80m-plus summer transfer fee for 24-year-old England midfielder Declan Rice, with Newcastle set to compete with Arsenal and Chelsea. (Football Insider)
SB Nation
How Stellini got Tottenham’s groove back
With thanks to Joel Wertheimer, from whom I stole the excellent headline. After the way Tottenham Hotspur capitulated against Manchester City the last time these two teams met, you can forgive Spurs fans for being a little nervous. Not only did they blow a 2-0 halftime lead at the Etihad on January 19, conceding four goals in a dispiriting loss, they were heading into this match without Antonio Conte, who was recovering from gallbladder surgery.
BBC
Everton 1-0 Arsenal: What Dyche said
Everton boss Sean Dyche, speaking to BT Sport: "It's all about the players and they are the focal point for me. They have taken a lot on this week. The minimum requirement is maximum effort and we saw that today. "They have been in a position where it has not...
SB Nation
WATCH: Lauren James amazing goal to retake Chelsea’s lead over Tottenham, 2-1!
This goal is simply a work of beauty which words will fail to properly describe. Still, watch as Lauren James seamlessly takes on and beats several Tottenham players to take Chelsea back in the lead against Spurs.
SB Nation
Reading 2-2 Watford: An Unexpected Comeback
The Royals have had two home league games in 2023 so far and they’ve both ended in exactly the same scoreline, but they feel awfully different. The 2-2 with Queens Park Rangers was a throwback to the Reading of last season, letting a two-goal lead slip in painfully predictable fashion, but today’s 2-2 with Watford was the opposite: a pleasingly unpredictable positive result.
SB Nation
LAFC ‘in talks about potentially signing’ Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Chelsea — reports
Chelsea were back in training today after the weekend off following Friday night’s 0-0 draw against Fulham. It’s unclear at the moment whether Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was back and involved as expected after his trip to Milan; presumably yes, but I have not seen confirmation either way. He did not feature in any of the pictures that the players have posted on their Instagrams so far.
SB Nation
Barcelona, AC Milan, Atlético Madrid monitoring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang situation at Chelsea — report
It seemed like an ill-advised transfer from the get-go, Chelsea acquiring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona, made even more confusing by the sacking of head coach Thomas Tuchel almost immediately after. To his credit, Aubameyang had remained committed to the club and the new head coach. However, success on the pitch...
SB Nation
Newcastle vs. West Ham - Preview, Lineups & Talking Points
Football is back at St James’ Park. Premier League football, that is, after last Tuesday’s odd League Cup semi-final matchup that ended in ecstasy for the Toon Army. The next time the Magpies play a Carabao Cup game it will happen in London. Not Newcastle, not Manchester, not anywhere else. London. Wembley Stadium. Smacked right in the middle of South Way, with a 90,000-seat capacity. February 26th. Don’t miss it.
SB Nation
Noni Madueke delighted to make Chelsea debut, upset that it wasn’t a win
Noni Madueke became the latest Chelsea player to make his debut when he came on at half-time against Fulham on Friday, and while the 20-year-old didn’t quite manage to change the numbers on the scoreboard, he did show some endeavor, work rate, and directness with the promise of more to come.
SB Nation
Wolves 3, Liverpool 0 - Match Recap: More of the Same As Reds Lose Again
Gomez and Matip as the muscle in the back line don’t inspire confidence, but that’s where we’re at right now. The rest of the team selection shows how threadbare the team truly is at the moment. Light a candle and say a prayer. First Half. It only...
SB Nation
Manchester United 0-0 Everton: Reds stumble in title race, held goalless by Blues
Marc Skinner’s Manchester United lost their top spot in the WSL following a dour and disappointing goalless draw against Everton at home. In what was United’s first game since Arsenal made a record bid for Alessia Russo, the Reds knew that Chelsea’s stiff game against Tottenham could hand them an advantage in the title race. But fifth-placed Everton were not going to be pushovers, especially considering their league form over the last few weeks.
'Incredible' - New signing blown away by quality of Sunderland support
Sunderland fans did not see a win at Millwall, but they certainly left a big impression.
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City: Match Thread and How to Watch
Tottenham Hotspur host the current champions Manchester City today at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, just a little over a week since facing them at the Etihad Stadium. Spurs may be without Antonio Conte for the match after he underwent surgery to remove his gall bladder. There were some reports that he might be ready for the touchline, but we’ll wait to see if he is ready to lead the squad. As for the match itself, Spurs are four points back of Newcastle United for the final Champions League spot while City are five points behind Arsenal, who finally dropped points yesterday against relegation-threatened Everton. Both clubs need all the points they can get for their respective seasons, so it should be a good one today.
SB Nation
Opposition Lowdown: High-Flying Watford
Watford were relegated from the Premier League last season, finishing in 19th place, one point above bottom club Norwich City. They currently sit in sixth place in the Championship, following 12 wins, eight draws and nine losses so far this season. Their recent form has been mixed, with two wins,...
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Man City at Spurs; Milan derby; Bayern seeks win
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Manchester City can capitalize on Arsenal's surprise 1-0 loss to Everton when it travels to Tottenham. A win for the Premier League champion would close the gap on leader Arsenal to two points. But the Gunners have a game in hand. Nottingham Forest also hosts Leeds in a contest between teams fighting to avoid relegation.
SB Nation
Manchester United 2-1 Crystal Palace: Reds hold on after Casemiro sees red
Manchester United held on to beat Crystal Palace 2-1 in what turned out to be a much more dramatic finish than it seemed after an hour or so of play. Casemiro’s sending off complicated matters and handed Patrick Vieira’s side momentum, but in the end a strong defensive and time killing performance got them through.
SB Nation
Liverpool FC Women Sign Natasha Dowie, Release Rachel Furness
The Liverpool FC Women were quite active this January, bringing in five players, while parting ways with two others. Most of the activity took place early in the window, with the signing of former Liverpool defender Gemma Bonner, and also bringing in a lot of depth and youth in midfield with Fuka Nagawa, Sofie Lundgaard, and Miri Taylor. Versatile midfielder/defender Charlotte Wardlaw was recalled from Liverpool to her parent club, Chelsea, before being loaned out again. The club wasn’t done, however, as Matt Beard and the LFC brass did make two very late moves.
BBC
Leeds United: Jesse Marsch sacked after less than a year in charge
Leeds manager Jesse Marsch has been sacked after less than a year in charge. Leeds lost 1-0 at Nottingham Forest on Sunday, their seventh Premier League game without a win. They are 17th in the table - above the relegation zone only on goal difference - and last won in the league on 5 November.
SB Nation
Everton 1-0 Arsenal: Instant Reaction | A win made in Burnley
Everton started the Sean Dyche era at home against Premier League leaders Arsenal in a 4-5-1 formation with the back four unchanged, with from left to right Iwobi - Onana - Gueye - Doucoure - McNeil in midfield and Calvert-Lewin up top. There was plenty of discipline on show from...
SB Nation
Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online
Manchester United will look to boost their top-four hopes in the Premier League when they welcome Crystal Palace to Old Trafford on Saturday. The two teams are separated by 15 points and eight places in the current standings, with the Red Devils sitting in fourth spot and the Eagles down in 12th position.
Comments / 0