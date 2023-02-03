Carowinds readies for mid-spring debut of new rides, attractions

Carowinds is putting the focus on family with a multimillion-dollar investment into Aeronautica Landing.

That new themed area of the park — a nod to the Carolinas’ ties to aviation discovery — is set to open in mid-spring. Each new component will have a tie to aviation, from the central plaza to the rides.

Steve Jackson , director of maintenance, says it’s all about creating a sense of place for guests.

“It’s something we’re trying to focus on — instead of just being an amusement park, being a theme park,” says Jackson. It’s about the whole experience.”

The project is part of $200 million in capital investments planned in 2023 by parent company Cedar Fair Entertainment (NYSE: FUN) — its largest capital spend to date.

