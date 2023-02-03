ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarentum, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Monroeville area happenings, week of Feb. 6, 2023

Monroeville Public Library will host a presentation by Amethyst of Pittsburgh Belly Dance from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Feb. 18. Amethyst will offer a brief lecture on the history and practice of belly dance, demonstrate it and lead interested participants in some of the opening moves. You can register using this link: tinyurl.com/mplblydnc and clicking the RSVP button.
MONROEVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: Black history program, Rotary scholarship and more in Pine, Richland

The Richland History Group is sponsoring a free, open-to-the-public Underground Railroad/Black Historic Pittsburgh speakers program 1:30-3:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Benedictine Sisters of Pittsburgh’s Bakerstown monastery. Free tours of the 1831 Brickell House, an Underground Railroad station, will be held from 12:30 to 1:15. Dr. Laurence Glasco, esteemed Pitt professor of history will be the keynote speaker. Carol Kunz, formerly of the Senator John Heinz History Center, and Paul White, RHG president, will also speak. Richland and Hampton Township railroad stations will be addressed. A pianist will play 19th century spirituals sung in the fields by enslaved people. Refreshments will be served and all are welcome. For more information, call the RHG at 724-443-1112.
PINE TOWNSHIP, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: Folk Fridays at Sweetwater, book sale and more in the Sewickley area

From a culinary class explosion to a series on Eco art, Sweetwater Center for the Arts is incorporating new opportunities, like gathering for folk music, to the list of unique art forms offered at Sweetwater. Folk Fridays is a culmination of art and culture in the form of music featuring Pittsburgh’s favorite performers. Folk music favorites including Liz Berlin of Rusted Root on Feb. 17, and Jess Klein & the Good Time on Feb. 24, will perform. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Live cooking demonstrations by Andrew Alvarez will take place in Sweetwater’s kitchen from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Music begins at 7:30 p.m. Seating is first come first serve. Specialty signature cocktails inspired by the music will be served by Big Spring Spirits. Admission is $30-40 ($35 at at the door). To purchase tickets, visit sweetwaterartcenter.org.
SEWICKLEY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

East suburban real estate transactions, week of Feb. 5, 2023

Kara Marie Burgard sold property at 2513 Greensburg Pike to Anthony Costa for $150,000. Mary Clouse trustee sold property at 5 Lewin Ln to John and Sarah Maynard for $330,000. David Scarborough sold property at 544 Greendale Ave. to Charles Hadlock for $333,000. Forest Hills. John Scott sold property at...
MONROEVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sewickley area real estate transactions for the week of Feb. 5, 2023

Estate of William Harton Singer sold property at 3 Spanish Tract Road to Spanish Tract LLC for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $1,750,000). David Dethero sold property at 601 Maple Ln to Wendie Riordan for $1,312,500. Franklin Park. Joseph Vazquez sold property at 2514 Adele Court...
SEWICKLEY, PA
PhillyBite

8 of Our Favorite Breakfast Spots in Pennsylvania

- Breakfast is the day's most important meal, and many delicious options exist in Pennsylvania. Some classic favorites are a must-try, such as pancakes and French toast. But there are also plenty of other dishes that have a different spin on this traditional American meal. Breakfast at DeLuca's Diner in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wtae.com

Students host day of service in Westmoreland County

Seton Hill University students are giving back to the community in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. They had a variety of projects to pick from for a day of service including working on a house with Habitat for Humanity. The mortgage for the home is being taken on...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Daycation: Things quiet down in winter in Ohiopyle

The streets of Ohiopyle bustle with visitors during the warm months, as people flock to the Fayette County community for its recreational opportunities, scenic views and dining options. In the winter, it’s a different story. Many days, there’s hardly a soul to be seen along Main Street in the...
OHIOPYLE, PA
Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh’s air quality not impacted by Ohio train derailment fire, officials say

Air quality monitors have shown little to no effect in the derailment aftermath in Ohio, officials said Monday. A train derailment on Friday led to an explosion and then a fire that raged for an extended period near East Palestine, Ohio, about 50 miles northwest of Pittsburgh. Officials issued evacuation orders for the Ohio town, noting that another explosion is possible and that being too close to the fumes coming from the wreckage could be harmful.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Effective policing required to save Downtown Pittsburgh

I respect but disagree with columnist Joseph Sabino Mistick that saving Pittsburgh requires a coalition of “corporate leaders, the foundations, universities and colleges, neighborhood groups, and political leaders from the state and county and city” (“Can we save Downtown Pittsburgh?,” Jan. 28, TribLIVE). A bureaucracy is not needed to get the thugs and drugs out of Downtown. In fact, the universities would likely get in the way.
PITTSBURGH, PA

