From a culinary class explosion to a series on Eco art, Sweetwater Center for the Arts is incorporating new opportunities, like gathering for folk music, to the list of unique art forms offered at Sweetwater. Folk Fridays is a culmination of art and culture in the form of music featuring Pittsburgh’s favorite performers. Folk music favorites including Liz Berlin of Rusted Root on Feb. 17, and Jess Klein & the Good Time on Feb. 24, will perform. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Live cooking demonstrations by Andrew Alvarez will take place in Sweetwater’s kitchen from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Music begins at 7:30 p.m. Seating is first come first serve. Specialty signature cocktails inspired by the music will be served by Big Spring Spirits. Admission is $30-40 ($35 at at the door). To purchase tickets, visit sweetwaterartcenter.org.

SEWICKLEY, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO