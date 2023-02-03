Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Superstar Announces Cause For Devastating Medical ConditionOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh uncovered...Giants, B-25's, and a Mayan blessing...the mystical secrets of our three rivers.Becker WestPittsburgh, PA
What is Pittsburgh-Style Steak?East Coast TravelerPittsburgh, PA
2x Super Bowl Champion Dies TragicallyOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Two-Time Super Bowl Champion DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Monroeville area happenings, week of Feb. 6, 2023
Monroeville Public Library will host a presentation by Amethyst of Pittsburgh Belly Dance from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Feb. 18. Amethyst will offer a brief lecture on the history and practice of belly dance, demonstrate it and lead interested participants in some of the opening moves. You can register using this link: tinyurl.com/mplblydnc and clicking the RSVP button.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Black history program, Rotary scholarship and more in Pine, Richland
The Richland History Group is sponsoring a free, open-to-the-public Underground Railroad/Black Historic Pittsburgh speakers program 1:30-3:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Benedictine Sisters of Pittsburgh’s Bakerstown monastery. Free tours of the 1831 Brickell House, an Underground Railroad station, will be held from 12:30 to 1:15. Dr. Laurence Glasco, esteemed Pitt professor of history will be the keynote speaker. Carol Kunz, formerly of the Senator John Heinz History Center, and Paul White, RHG president, will also speak. Richland and Hampton Township railroad stations will be addressed. A pianist will play 19th century spirituals sung in the fields by enslaved people. Refreshments will be served and all are welcome. For more information, call the RHG at 724-443-1112.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Folk Fridays at Sweetwater, book sale and more in the Sewickley area
From a culinary class explosion to a series on Eco art, Sweetwater Center for the Arts is incorporating new opportunities, like gathering for folk music, to the list of unique art forms offered at Sweetwater. Folk Fridays is a culmination of art and culture in the form of music featuring Pittsburgh’s favorite performers. Folk music favorites including Liz Berlin of Rusted Root on Feb. 17, and Jess Klein & the Good Time on Feb. 24, will perform. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Live cooking demonstrations by Andrew Alvarez will take place in Sweetwater’s kitchen from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Music begins at 7:30 p.m. Seating is first come first serve. Specialty signature cocktails inspired by the music will be served by Big Spring Spirits. Admission is $30-40 ($35 at at the door). To purchase tickets, visit sweetwaterartcenter.org.
Once-popular summer festival set to return in Allegheny Township
A popular summertime festival is returning to Allegheny Township. Community Days — last organized in 1997 — is set to return June 24. The township recently approved the formation of a Community Days Committee, spearheaded by Supervisor James Morabito. “We have no records indicating why the event ceased...
Learning Lamp receives grant for pre-K programs in Greater Latrobe, Derry Area, Ligonier Valley
Nontraditional preschool programs in the Ligonier Valley, Derry Area and Greater Latrobe school districts boast a combined enrollment this year of 80 children ages 2 to 5, and leaders are hoping a new grant will help build on the momentum. Tiny RAMs, Tiny Trojans and Latrobe Little Learners kindergarten readiness...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
East suburban real estate transactions, week of Feb. 5, 2023
Kara Marie Burgard sold property at 2513 Greensburg Pike to Anthony Costa for $150,000. Mary Clouse trustee sold property at 5 Lewin Ln to John and Sarah Maynard for $330,000. David Scarborough sold property at 544 Greendale Ave. to Charles Hadlock for $333,000. Forest Hills. John Scott sold property at...
Customers stunned as Kings in Allegheny Township permanently closes
For those who didn’t know, white sheets of paper taped Sunday to a glass front door told the story. “Attention Guests: Thank you for the opportunity to serve this community over the years,” one read. “Unfortunately, this location is now permanently closed.”. Judging by surprised and annoyed...
Out & About: Westmoreland County prayer breakfast stresses core values
“Love, Listen, Learn and Lead” was the theme of the Westmoreland County Chamber Annual Prayer Breakfast, held Jan. 27 at Ferrante’s Lakeview in Hempfield. Those values were separately explored in a series of spiritual readings. “Love” was covered by Heather McLean, outreach coordinator for Mental Health America of...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sewickley area real estate transactions for the week of Feb. 5, 2023
Estate of William Harton Singer sold property at 3 Spanish Tract Road to Spanish Tract LLC for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $1,750,000). David Dethero sold property at 601 Maple Ln to Wendie Riordan for $1,312,500. Franklin Park. Joseph Vazquez sold property at 2514 Adele Court...
PhillyBite
8 of Our Favorite Breakfast Spots in Pennsylvania
- Breakfast is the day's most important meal, and many delicious options exist in Pennsylvania. Some classic favorites are a must-try, such as pancakes and French toast. But there are also plenty of other dishes that have a different spin on this traditional American meal. Breakfast at DeLuca's Diner in...
Leechburg resident combines passion for barbecue with helping people in need
A barbecue pitmaster from Leechburg uses his grill skills for charity. Joe “Big Joe” Felschow organizes barbecue benefits for anyone experiencing hardship in the Leechburg area. “It’s something I started and have a passion for. I love helping others in this crazy world we live in, even if...
wtae.com
Students host day of service in Westmoreland County
Seton Hill University students are giving back to the community in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. They had a variety of projects to pick from for a day of service including working on a house with Habitat for Humanity. The mortgage for the home is being taken on...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Remember When: Long-gone Hairs Island once served a vital role in transportation issues
Before 1910, there was a large island in the Allegheny River between Lower Burrell and Tarentum. It ran from the Braeburn area downriver to the site of the present Tarentum Bridge. The island was named Hairs Island on early maps and was sometimes referred to as Tarentum Island in old...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Spaghetti dinner continues outpouring of support for Brackenridge, McIntire family
Brackenridge officials find themselves overwhelmed by the public support continuing to flow into the borough after police Chief Justin McIntire’s death. A case in point is the dinner being planned to benefit the family of McIntire, who was shot and killed in the line of duty Jan. 2. Councilman...
Kiski Garden Center in Allegheny Township under new ownership
A popular year-‘round garden center in Allegheny Township is under new ownership. Dave Vargo, former owner of Kiski Garden Center, sold his business Friday for $200,000 to Pat D’Amico of Buffalo Township. Vargo removed a large banner outside his former business that same afternoon as D’Amico looked on...
Daycation: Things quiet down in winter in Ohiopyle
The streets of Ohiopyle bustle with visitors during the warm months, as people flock to the Fayette County community for its recreational opportunities, scenic views and dining options. In the winter, it’s a different story. Many days, there’s hardly a soul to be seen along Main Street in the...
Mt. Pleasant and New Alexandria communities support family after devastating fire
Two communities have come together to support a Mt. Pleasant family after they lost their home to a house fire in January. Amber Breakiron and her family lost everything, including their family dog, when their home in the Mt. Pleasant Township village of Hecla went up in flames. Breakiron’s sisters...
New food bank in Apollo overwhelmed with high turnout
A library is offering more than just books in Apollo. The Apollo Memorial Library opened the Fresh and Free Community Pantry last week, offering perishable foods such as eggs, vegetables and fruit to the public. In its first three days of operation, more than 260 people visited the library seeking...
Pittsburgh’s air quality not impacted by Ohio train derailment fire, officials say
Air quality monitors have shown little to no effect in the derailment aftermath in Ohio, officials said Monday. A train derailment on Friday led to an explosion and then a fire that raged for an extended period near East Palestine, Ohio, about 50 miles northwest of Pittsburgh. Officials issued evacuation orders for the Ohio town, noting that another explosion is possible and that being too close to the fumes coming from the wreckage could be harmful.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Effective policing required to save Downtown Pittsburgh
I respect but disagree with columnist Joseph Sabino Mistick that saving Pittsburgh requires a coalition of “corporate leaders, the foundations, universities and colleges, neighborhood groups, and political leaders from the state and county and city” (“Can we save Downtown Pittsburgh?,” Jan. 28, TribLIVE). A bureaucracy is not needed to get the thugs and drugs out of Downtown. In fact, the universities would likely get in the way.
Comments / 0