State Says Operation of The Schoolhouse Presented “Substantial Danger”
9News in Denver is reporting that the Chaffee County childcare facility where two workers face misdemeanor charges had “consistent and repeated childcare licensing violations,” according to a letter from the state notifying the facility that its license was suspended. The Schoolhouse is operated by the Chaffee Childcare Initiative...
CBI Looking for More Victims in Cripple Creek Police Investigation
Agents with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation believe there may be additional victims in an investigation of Alexander Kenoyer, a former detective with the Cripple Creek Police Department. Kenoyer is facing charges of unlawful sexual conduct by a peace officer, intrusion while on duty, contact while on duty and attempt...
FIBArk Donates $20,000 to the City of Salida for Paddlesport Education
On Wednesday, Jan. 25th, FIBArk donated $20,000 to the City of Salida to support the mission of paddle sports education. The FIBArk organization became a 501c3 8 years ago with the mission to educate people about paddle sports, and the City of Salida has joined forces to support, organize, and create such opportunities. The FIBArk Community Boathouse board continues to work with the City when the festival is over to facilitate programs like “Kids in Kayaks”, American Canoe Association level 1 & 2 – learn to kayak classes, and Kayak Roll session to help nurture a love of paddlesports and the river from the youngest in the community.
Former Lake County Coroner Sentenced on Two Counts of Unlawful Cremation
A former Lake County coroner was sentenced to 180 days in jail Thursday, Feb. 2nd, related to mishandling the corpse of a stillborn baby in his funeral home. 47-year-old Shannon Kent pleaded guilty in December of 2022 to two misdemeanor counts of unlawful cremation acts. Kent was elected as Lake...
Monday, February 6th Weather
Snow continues across the Divide today and will spread across the valley this afternoon and evening. The mountains could see 5 to 7 inches of new snow, the valleys 1 to 3 inches. Salida and Buena Vista will warm up to of 41. A low of 15. The San Luis...
Fremont County residents warned of phone scam
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fremont County Sheriff's Office is warning citizens about a possible phone scam in the area. The sheriff's office was recently notified that citizens are receiving phone calls claiming they have warrants and must pay a specific amount of money to get it "taken care of." The FCSO wants people The post Fremont County residents warned of phone scam appeared first on KRDO.
Cañon City Police: Man arrested on suspicion of unlawful conduct on public property
3100 block of U.S. 50, Lindey Stringer, 24, of Cañon City, was issued an arrest summons for Theft. 3100 block of U.S. 50, Meggian Bradley, 38, of Florence, was issued an arrest summons for Theft. 3100 block of U.S. 50, Desiree Morgan, 30, of Trinidad, was issued an arrest...
Hit And Run Suspect Led Buna Vista Police on a High-Speed Chase
A hit and run suspect with four previous DUI convictions led officers on high-speed chase Thursday, Feb. 2nd, through Buena Vista. The Buena Vista Police Department intercepted a vehicle that was fleeing from law enforcement that was coming into the Buena Vista town limits. The incident began at 1:30 pm Thursday afternoon when officers were alerted to a reported apparent hit and run west of BV in the area of County Road 306. A Chaffee County Sheriff’s deputy located the vehicle and tracked it at high speeds traveling east toward Buena Vista. The suspect nearly went into a ditch, and numerous people were seen in the area on foot. The situation was considered to be dangerous, and the pursuit was called off.
Sunshine Today With Mountain Snow on the Way Sunday Night [Feb. 4th Weather]
We’re in for plenty of sunshine today. Snow showers will spread across the mountains Sunday night then drop into the lower elevations by Monday. The heaviest amounts will be across the divide. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 53 and an overnight low of 23. The...
At 11,200 feet in elevation, Colorado zipline tour is one of world's highest
While most people probably assume ziplining is a summer-only activity, in Colorado, that's not the case. If you've got plans to visit Leadville soon, it might be wise to consider adding the 'Top of the Rockies Zip Line' winter zipline tour to your itinerary. With the first zipline located at about 11,200 feet of elevation, this experience provides an unmatched scenic view and is one of the world's highest zipline tour (the only other zipline tour that seems to be higher is one in New Mexico that launches from 11,489 feet of elevation).
Buena Vista Girls Basketball Fall to #2 Vanguard 47-38
The Lady Demons take on a tough league opponent at home falling to the Vanguard Lady Coursers 47-38. Highlights are sponsored by Salida Ace Hardware. I have been blessed to work in TV and Radio for the past 14 years in five states and there is nothing like being home in Colorado. I have gotten to do play by play for some big-time events and have been fortunate to work with so many amazing people. The players, the coaches, and the families are what makes each day so exciting to come into work and is what makes being part of a community so special.
Salida Boys Get A Win Over Banning Lewis 69-29
The Salida Spartans defeat the Banning Lewis Stallions at home for Winterfest 69-29. Highlights are brought to you by Salida Ace Hardware. Coach Christensen gave his thoughts on the boys dominate win tonight. \. I have been blessed to work in TV and Radio for the past 14 years in...
Salida Girls Basketball Defeat Banning Lewis 34-31
The Lady Spartans defeat the Lady Stallions for their Winterfest game 34-31. Highlights are brought to you by Salida Ace Hardware. Coach Wyatt gave his thoughts on the girls win tonight. I have been blessed to work in TV and Radio for the past 14 years in five states and...
