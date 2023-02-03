WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - South winds will be gusty most of the day. Gusts 25-35 mph will be possible until sunset quickly diminishing overnight. Expect a much warmer day across Kansas, despite the clouds and chilly start to the day. Highs generally in the 50s to near 60. The mild weather trend will continue on Sunday with less wind and more sunshine in our forecast. Highs Sunday will approach the mid 60s for southern Kansas. Dry weather will persist through Tuesday, however another weather system will approach Kansas by Tuesday night.

WICHITA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO