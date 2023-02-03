ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KWCH.com

Mild and breezy Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that mild weather will continue Monday before it turns cooler midweek. It will be a chilly start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the 30s. Afternoon highs will reach the 50s for most of the state with low to mid 60s across south central and southeast Kansas.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Feeling more like March today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a relatively mild morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine as highs climb into the middle 60s, or 20 degrees above average for early February. A cold front...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Mild again Sunday with lighter winds

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that mild weather will continue for the next few days. It will be a cold start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the 20s. Afternoon highs will reach the 50s for most of the state with lower 60s possible across southern Kansas. The winds will be lighter compared to Saturday.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Warmer this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that warmer weather is on the way over the next few days with temperatures climbing well above average. It will be a cold start to the day Saturday with morning low temperatures in the 20s to near 30. Afternoon highs will reach the 50s for most of the state under a partly cloudy sky. The winds will be a bit gusty during the afternoon.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Decreasing clouds- breezy and warmer

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - South winds will be gusty most of the day. Gusts 25-35 mph will be possible until sunset quickly diminishing overnight. Expect a much warmer day across Kansas, despite the clouds and chilly start to the day. Highs generally in the 50s to near 60. The mild weather trend will continue on Sunday with less wind and more sunshine in our forecast. Highs Sunday will approach the mid 60s for southern Kansas. Dry weather will persist through Tuesday, however another weather system will approach Kansas by Tuesday night.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

FactFinder 12 investigation into Wichita denture practice

Community lends helping hand after family loses valuables in house fire. Genevieve Bachman and her family are on the long road to recovery after their home went up in flames in Burrton, Kansas. Changing marijuana laws in neighboring states elevate discussion in Kansas.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Kansas woman spots rare weather phenomenon

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KSNT) – A woman in northeast Kansas spotted an unusual sight in the sky. What looked like a large aircraft hovering above Kansas may actually have been created by one. Overland Park resident Karen Langtry noticed some odd-looking clouds on Jan. 26 and posted photos online. KSNT 27 Storm Track Chief Meteorologist […]
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KWCH.com

Silver Alert canceled for Great Bend man

BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Silver Alert has been canceled. Paul Zamarripa has been found safely in McPherson, Kansas. The Great Bend Police Department (GBPD) has issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing 80-year-old man. GBPD said Paul Zamarripa was last seen driving southbound on I-35. GBPD...
GREAT BEND, KS
KAKE TV

Snow glow returns to Wichita tonight

Wichita is getting a "snow day", but it's not what you think. School is in session. The Wichita Parks and Recreation department is hosting its annual Snow Glow event at the Mid-American All Indian Museum tonight from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. Then night sledding event will feature live music, an LED light show, food trucks, and artificial snow provided by Snow Bros Snowmakers.
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

New report shows Kansans may be dipping back into unemployment benefits

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While unemployment claims in Kansas seemed to hold steady following the COVID-19 pandemic, a new report shows more residents are using those benefits. With new unemployment claims having slightly decreased week-over-week on Jan. 23 coupled with high inflation and the threat of a recession, personal finance website WalletHub.com says it recently released its updated rankings for the States Where Unemployment Claims are Decreasing the Most.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

A teenager was robbed and shot Sunday afternoon in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Officers say a teenage boy was robbed and shot on Sunday and was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The Wichita Police Department said the shooting took place just before 2 p.m. near the 1400 block of S Seneca after being robbed. Officers found a 16-year-old boy with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and rushed him to the hospital. He is in stable condition.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Joe Sullivan issues challenge to Jeff Easter

Community lends helping hand after family loses valuables in house fire. Genevieve Bachman and her family are on the long road to recovery after their home went up in flames in Burrton, Kansas. Changing marijuana laws in neighboring states elevate discussion in Kansas.
BURRTON, KS
KWCH.com

It’s on: Sheriff Jeff Easter accepts Super Bowl bet from Wichita Police Chief

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Super Bowl rivalry is brewing between members of law enforcement in Sedgwick County. Last week, new police chief Joe Sullivan, who came to Wichita after a long stint with the police department in Philadelphia, issued a challenge to Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter: if Sullivan’s Eagles win, Easter must stand at the corner of Central and Main in downtown Wichita with a sign that says, “Fly Eagles Fly.”
WICHITA, KS

