SEON Acquires Complytron To Launch Unified Fraud, AML And Fincrime Platform
International fraud prevention company SEON has announced the acquisition of compliance and anti money laundering (AML) specialist firm, Complytron. The acquisition instantly adds AML capabilities to SEON’s fraud fighting toolkit and signals a new focus on holistic FinCrime prevention for the growing business. As a result of the acquisition,...
mx51 Bolsters Bank-grade Security Credentials With SOC 2 Type 2 Certification
Payments technology company mx51 has achieved SOC 2 Type 2 certification, bolstering its bank–grade cyber security credentials. SOC 2 is a compliance framework developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) to help ensure that certified service organisations handle customer data responsibly. This latest certification builds on...
Mobile Commerce Platform Fintiv Partners with Geoswift to Enable Cross-border Digital Remittance in Asia
Fintiv, a leading mobile commerce platform that brings together payments, loyalty programs, and mobile marketing in one place, has partnered with Geoswift, a payment technology company with significant expertise in Asian cross-border payments, to enable digital remittance payments into Asia through Fintiv’s versatile mobile wallets. The partnership will provide...
Multiple Pensions Dashboards Already a Reality Says Moneyhub in FCA and PDP Consultation Response
Moneyhub, the award-winning Open Data platform and alpha partner to the Pensions Dashboards Programme (PDP) has highlighted the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA’s) support for multiple pensions dashboards saying this is already a reality, in its response to the FCA and PDP’s consultations. Moneyhub has also called for...
Regional Insurtech Igloo Appoints LiLiang Zhu as Chief Technology Officer
Following a successful series B+ funding round, regional insurtech firm Igloo announced the appointment of Liliang Zhu as Chief Technology Officer. Zhu will be responsible for strengthening the firm’s tech capabilities and product innovation as it expands insurance offerings across key markets. Managing over 70 engineers and developers, Zhu will lead Igloo’s tech and innovation strategy and oversee the growth and operations of its tech hubs in Chengdu, China, and Pune, India.
Nucleus365 launches European Instant Payments – Rapid Transfer
Nucleus365, a UK-based payment institution offering a centralised platform for global payment processing, FX and connected banking, has launched Rapid Transfer payment options for its European merchants. Rapid Transfer allows customers to pay merchants instantly using their online banking details, providing same-day settlements of funds. Available to merchants globally allowing...
Rising Edge Partners With Mea to Further Its Digital Underwriting Platform
Rising Edge and mea have today announced that Rising Edge has deployed mea ingestion to automate submissions intake, strengthening its position as a global digital MGA. The partnership will allow Rising Edge to accelerate their business and drive efficiencies with streamlined submissions processing, removing the need for underwriters and underwriting assistants to manually input submissions.
Diebold Nixdorf Announces Octavio Marquez Elected as Chairman
Diebold Nixdorf today announced that Octavio Marquez, president and chief executive officer, was elected chair of the company’s Board of Directors, effective Feb. 2, 2023. Marquez was appointed as Diebold Nixdorf president and CEO on March 11, 2022. Over the past year, he successfully led Diebold Nixdorf through streamlining the company’s operating model, bringing improved operational efficiency and cost savings, as well as leading the company through its recently closed refinancing transaction.
Broadridge Leverages Point Focal on Alternative Data Insights
To provide clients with better access to innovative portfolio analytics and alternative data driven quantitative insights, Global Fintech leader, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc., today announced a strategic partnership with analytics solution provider, Point Focal. This collaboration will bring Point Focal’s insights to NYFIX, Broadridge’s order-routing network platform, providing automated reports that combine relevant data, visual analytics, and Natural Language Processing (NLP), quickly exposing signals to improve single stock and portfolio performance while de-risking exposure.
Wombat appoints ex-abrdn CEO Richard Charnock to Board of Directors as it prepares for European expansion
Micro-investing platform Wombat has appointed City heavyweight Richard Charnock to its board of directors as it gears up for expansion into Europe after surpassing 300,000 users in the UK. The fast-growing London-based startup has appointed Charnock, formerly CEO for discretionary management at abrdn, as its first-ever non-executive director. Charnock, who...
Vertical Insure Raises New Capital to Help Vertical Software Platforms Drive Revenue Through Embedded Insurance
Vertical Insure, the embedded insurance platform for platforms, today announced it raised $2M in additional financing, bringing its total seed funding raised since inception to $6M. Greenlight Re Innovations led the additional financing, with participation from Groove Capital, Daren Cotter and other strategic angel investors. Vertical Insure provides vertical SaaS...
Apollo Global Management, Neuberger Berman and Oaktree Capital Provide Private Markets Perspectives in Pm Alpha Outlook Webcast
Private Markets Alpha (PM Alpha), the digital marketplace for asset managers, wealth managers, advisors and distributors to access and distribute private markets investments, has hosted a webcast featuring Steven McElwain, Partner, Real Assets, at Apollo Global Management, Samuel Porat, Managing Director, Head of Royalty and Alternative Income Investments at Neuberger Berman, and Quinn Kuiken, Vice President, European Principal and Private Debt Product Specialist at Oaktree Capital giving their outlook for 2023 across asset classes and sectors including credit, real assets, technology and healthcare.
Freedom Finance Adds 22 Products to Its Digital Lending Marketplace
Freedom Finance, one of the UK’s leading digital lending marketplaces, is delighted to announce the continued development of its platform with more products and providers joining the panel. Well-known brands like Santander, ASDA Money and Admiral (please see a full list below this press release) have joined or extended...
Avelacom Expands in Asia Pacific
Avelacom, the low latency connectivity, IT infrastructure and data solutions provider for global financial markets, today announces a new key appointment to its senior APAC team and a newly opened Hong Kong office. Timothy Wong has been appointed VP of Sales for the region. He brings more than 15 years...
Crypto Meets Compliance: Michael Ramsbacker of Trulioo on the Future of AML & KYC Processes
Join us for an exclusive conversation with Michael Ramsbacker, the Chief Product Officer at Trulioo, as he sheds light on the intersection of the crypto industry and AML & KYC processes. In this video, you’ll learn about the current state of AML & KYC in the crypto world, and how it affects investors and the growth of the industry. Michael will share his insights on how the implementation of AML & KYC processes can not only enhance compliance, but also drive efficiency and secure investments. If you’re looking to stay ahead of the curve in the world of crypto, this is a must-watch video.
Borderless Super Wallet – Cenoa – Raises US$7 Million In Seed Funding
Cenoa, the borderless super wallet improving access to dollar-based products in emerging markets, announces it has raised US$7 million in Seed funding. The fund raise was led by San Francisco-based venture capital firm Quiet Capital – an early backer of Robinhood; and Underscore VC – a Boston-based firm focused on backing the next generation of iconic companies at their earliest stages. Further investors include Human Capital, Ulu Ventures, Acrew Capital, and Collective Spark – who have all invested in successful well-known global neobank and fintech unicorns such as Chime, Coinbase, Brex and SoFi.
Nordea Supports Small and Medium-sized Businesses Together With the European Investment Fund
Together with the European Investment Fund, Nordea is introducing a new range of guaranteed loans for small and medium-sized enterprises to accelerate innovation and the transition to a green and sustainable economy. The European Investment Fund (EIF) guarantees loans up to EUR 115 million in partnership with the InvestEU programme....
Ahmed Negm Joins XS.com as Head of Market Research – MENA
XS.com, the global multi-asset broker providing access to trade a wide range of financial products for retail and institutional traders today announced their next new hire: Ahmed Negm who will take on the role of Head of Market Research for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The rapidly...
Inkle raises $1.5M to power tax & accounting for US cross-border companies
Almost half of the 20,000 US companies created on Stripe’s Atlas incorporation platform alone (of which almost 10,000 were formed in the year leading up to June 2021) were created by non-US-based founders. In helping these founders (and those based in the US) navigate the US regulatory environment, human chat-based US CPA SaaS product Inkle is today announcing a $1.5 million pre-seed funding round to help these companies handle bookkeeping, tax, and compliance filings through its software solution for US cross-border companies. Picus Capital, Saison Capital and Force Ventures participated in the funding round.
Ipsum Capital Prioritises Customer Outcomes With Interim Registration to the LSB’s Business Standards
Ipsum Capital Holdings Limited (Ipsum Capital) have been named as an interim registered firm to the Lending Standards Board’s (LSB) Standards of Lending Practice for business customers (business Standards). Ipsum Capital provides liquidity options to commercial lenders through the purchase of commercial non-performing loan portfolios and is a growing...
