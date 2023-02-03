Read full article on original website
Second Helping: Popular Dessert-Only Store to Open Another Location in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
11 of our Favorite Burger Joints in TexasEast Coast TravelerHouston, TX
Discovering the Lone Star State: 7 Best Places to Visit on a Road Trip in Southern TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
Hollywood's Hottest Star Talks About His Love of San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This San Antonio Zip Code Ranks Among Most Desirable in USAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas-based rage room attraction opening San Antonio location
Smash glass and electronics to the music of your choice.
KSAT 12
Texas A&M Parsons Mounted Cavalry prepares for Western Heritage Parade and Cattle Drive
SAN ANTONIO – Texas A&M University’s 70-member Parsons Mounted Cavalry saddled up for the Western Heritage Parade and Cattle Drive in downtown San Antonio Saturday. “This is the troop element, and they are getting their halters and their bridles on. The seniors are putting their sabers on their horses,” senior cavalry student Maria Hall said.
YouTuber ranks San Antonio's Last Place Burgers as best burger in the world
The vlogger says Last Place Burgers is 'phenomenal.'
Curry Boys BBQ expands to new pink building on St. Mary's Street
It's across the street from the original location.
The Remains of Splashtown San Antonio One Year After Closing
In January of last year, we learned that Splashtown was closing down to make way for a new car dealership. Really? We were just there last summer and it was alive and well. Splashtown in San Antonio will forever be my favorite in SA. By far it was the most economical and the crowds were never overwhelming. Fast Foward one year, and it's incredible how quickly nature has started to take over the park. Take a look at some photos of the abandoned Splashtown in San Antonio. They are kind of eerie. Thanks to the Youtube Channel of Unknown Ventures and more recently, Project Rare, we look at the park's current status. SEE THE PHOTO GALLERY BELOW.
Second Helping: Popular Dessert-Only Store to Open Another Location in San Antonio
Great news this week for people in San Antonio with a sweet tooth. Popular dessert restaurant Andy's Frozen Custard is set to open a second location in San Antonio this spring. Andy's Frozen Custard opened in 1986 and has grown to the world's largest dessert-only franchise. There are over 100 locations across 14 states in the United States.
KENS 5
San Antonio vending machine business dispenses morning-after pills and other contraceptives
SAN ANTONIO — An entrepreneurial couple in San Antonio sells more than snacks and drinks in their vending machines. The lone machine nestled in the laundry room of an apartment complex near UTSA also offers emergency contraception pills to prevent pregnancy. Javin Resendez and Bethany Davila own BB&E Vending...
San Antonio cannabis chef Edward Villarreal's long-awaited Mxicanna Cafe is now open
The cafe will serve classic Mexican fare by day and edible hemp-infused bites by night.
Camp Hot Wells, Greg Simmons: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
Last week was marked by bad news about power outages, a bribery investigation and property taxes being due. But there was one bright spot.
San Antonio faces potential heavy rainfall, severe storms this week
A cold front may bring more bad weather for San Antonio.
KSAT 12
Texas Eats: Fried Chicken & Ribs, Texas BBQ, & Loaded Ramen Bowls
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to The Cookshack on the Northeast side of San Antonio for fried chicken tenders and smoked ribs. David...
Austin bar owner Nathan Hill teases San Antonio project near Pearl
An abandoned building near the Pearl is being targeted for revitalization.
Delicious Black-owned restaurants to try in San Antonio
From Ethiopian to soul food, here are local Black-owned eateries.
Guess the rent of this new four-bedroom home in New Braunfels
This week we look at this family home in New Braunfels.
San Antonio braved the cold to see Incubus at Tech Port
Incubus brought 'The Warmth' to fans who showed up in San Antonio.
KTSA
SAPD looking for suspect in West Side shooting death at car club meet-up
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating the death of a man who was dropped off at a west side emergency room with a gunshot wound to the head. The 18-year-old victim was taken to an emergency room off West Loop 1604 at around 11 P.M. Sunday.
Happy National Weatherperson Day to San Antonio's meteorologists
Thank you for all your hard work!
The birthplace of ranching is here in San Antonio at Rancho de Cabras
It's one of the first ranches in Texas.
San Antonio Current
Everything we saw as San Antonio food lovers showed up for Saturday's Titans of Tailgate event
Foodies descended on Sunken Garden Theater Saturday for Titans of Tailgate, a gathering showcasing the culinary creations of more than 30 esteemed local chefs, who fired up their grills for the occasion. Organized by Culinaria and Chef Jason Dady, the event raises money for San Antonio High Schools’ culinary programs....
Naeglin's Bakery celebrates 155 years of New Braunfels memories
Have you been to Naeglin's before?
