Morning Roundup: Pittsburgh police search for missing 13-year-old

By Renatta Signorini
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
Here are some of the latest news items from this morning, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023:

Pittsburgh police are looking for a 13-year-old boy who they said ran away from his mother. Police said Keith Lovelace is considered to be in danger because of his age.

The boy ran away from his mother in the Downtown area, near Ross Street, according to police. Authorities said he is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. He was wearing a royal blue hat, black sweatpants and an orange, maroon and black Columbia jacket.

Police said the boy has a Port Authority bus pass. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 412-323-7141.

1 injured in rollover crash in Dravosburg

At least one person was hurt in a rollover crash overnight in Dravosburg, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI. The crash happened along Route 837 near Boswell Crossing.

The outlet reported that two ambulances left the scene with their emergency lights on. The vehicle was towed away.

Arrests made in Fayette County robberies

Two people were arrested in connection with a string of five armed robberies over two weeks in Fayette County, according to state police.

Charges were filed this week against two suspects in connection with the incidents between Jan. 17 and 31. Police said two convenience stores in Uniontown and South Union Township were robbed five times during that span by suspects who used utility knives and box cutters to demand cash from clerks. State and Uniontown police identified the men arrested as Robert W. Fowler, IV, 21, and Brandon M. Harbarger, 27, both of Uniontown.

They are charged with robbery and related offenses. Both were being held at the Fayette County Prison.

Tribune-Review

