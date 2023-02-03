Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hall Of Fame Football Icon DiesOnlyHomersSouth Bend, IN
Indiana Man Finds 5K in His Fast-food Bag –Then Does ThisjoemoodyElkhart, IN
This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Man Goes Viral for Doing the Right Thing: Returns $5K Cash Accidentally Given to Him by McDonald'sSara IrshadElkhart, IN
Say Goodbye To Your Local JCPenney: Retail Giant To Close More Locations as Retail Industry StrugglesTy D.Elkhart, IN
Related
Notre Dame Football Recruiting Roundup - February 5th
Here is the latest news from this past week from Notre Dame football recruiting
WATCH: Crazy Brawl Breaks Out at Indiana High School Basketball Game
The reputation of Indiana high school basketball took a hit last week. A massive brawl unfolded during a game in South Bend, resulting in police presence and a postponement of the contest. A rivalry game between Washington and Riley was canceled last week after a fight among fans unfolded during...
Notre Dame football: Grading the Irish’s 2023 recruiting class
Marcus Freeman’s second recruiting cycle as Notre Dame football coach went fairly well as he landed the No. 11 group in the country and there’s not really a weakness in the class. The Irish are bringing in 24 players and half of them are enrolled early which is...
Offensive Lineman Grant Brix Is Quickly Developing A Strong Relationship With Notre Dame
Notre Dame and talented offensive tackle Grant Brix are building up a strong relationship in a short time
Cornerback Leonard Moore Commits To Notre Dame
Texas cornerback Leonard Moore has committed to Notre Dame, joining a highly ranked 2024 class
abc57.com
School, city, and athletic officials react to large fight at Washington basketball game
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- A senior night celebration for the Washington Panthers boys' basketball team during the rivalry matchup game against the Riley Wildcats took a turn at halftime, when multiple, large fights between spectators took over the bleachers and court. “There were individuals there last evening that came with...
abc57.com
Winner of inaugural Garvin Roberson Student Athlete Award announced
ELKHART, Ind. -- The Elkhart Chapter of the Indiana Black Expo announced the inaugural winner of the Garvin Roberson Student Athlete Award on Sunday. Garvin Roberson, for whom the award was named, passed away in December. The award was created by the Indiana Black Expo of Elkhart's president, Robert Taylor,...
hometownnewsnow.com
Brawl Spoils Senior Night in South Bend
(South Bend, IN) - A basketball game on South Bend’s west side was abruptly halted when a fight broke out midway through the contest. It happened Thursday night as South Bend Washington hosted Riley High School in boys’ basketball. Senior Night was spoiled when a halftime brawl in...
WNDU
One person injured in LaPorte County house fire
Ryan Varga, the head coach of the Washington Panthers, issued a statement regarding the incident on Twitter. GOP candidates turn out for last day of filing in St. Joseph County. Tommy Rees will leave the Irish to become the next offensive coordinator at the University of Alabama under head coach...
WNDU
South Bend says goodbye to Father Walter J. Bly
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Saint Joseph High School Community celebrated the life of a local Legend. Father Walter J. Bly died on Jan. 27 at the age of 90, and on Saturday, he was laid to rest surrounded by friends, family, and former students. Since 16 News Now...
tourcounsel.com
Erskine Village | Shopping mall in South Bend, Indiana
Erskine Village is a shopping mall in South Bend, Indiana, United States. It opened in 2004 on the site of the former Scottsdale Mall, an enclosed shopping mall which featured L. S. Ayres, Ayr-Way (later Target), and Montgomery Ward. After experiencing a decline in tenancy throughout the late 1980s and into the 1990s, the property was torn down in 2003 and redeveloped the following year as a strip mall.
Why Does Guy Fieri Hate Kalamazoo?
Guy Fieri is like the Nickelback of the Food World - People Love to Hate on him because it's the popular thing to do, but deep down, you KNOW he's awesome, and you wish you were as cool as him. I love him. I love Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. He...
abc57.com
Crumbl Cookies comes to South Bend February 10
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A new Crumbl Cookies is opening on Ireland Road in South Bend. Cookie lovers can start picking up the sweet treat in the newest location on February 10. The new store, located at 1290 E. Ireland Road, will bring 60 jobs to the South Bend area.
WOWO News
Four Indiana communities named ‘hot markets’
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): A new quarterly report from the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com shows Indiana has the top three communities designated as emerging housing markets out of 300 locales in the U.S, and a fourth Hoosier community is among the top 20. The index analyzes key housing market data, as well as economic vitality and lifestyle metrics, to surface emerging housing markets that offer a high quality of life and are expected to see future home price appreciation.
Indiana Man Finds 5K in His Fast-food Bag –Then Does This
His Sister Called it a "Test of the Universe" An Elkhart, Indiana man recently received much more than a Sausage McMuffin from the drive-thru. Instead, he found stacks of money in individual Ziploc bags totaling around $5,000.
abc57.com
New charter school opening in Elkhart for Fall 2023 enrollment
ELKHART, Ind.- Integrating art with core academic learning for grades K-6, The Premier Arts Academy is a free charter school opening this fall in Elkhart. Interested families can learn more about Premier Arts Academy at the Mishawaka Penn-Harris Public Library Saturday at 11 a.m. Visit the event page on Facebook...
abc57.com
School City of Mishawaka responds to 'noncredible' threats to John Young
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The School City of Mishawaka and John Young Middle School Principal Mike Fisher sent a letter to families Thursday addressing three separate threats to the middle school this week. According to the letter, the threats were not related and deemed not credible by investigators. There is no...
hometownnewsnow.com
Local Man Charged in Fatality
(South Bend, IN) - A Michigan City man is charged with fatally striking a pedestrian several months ago following a Notre Dame football game. Authorities say fans were walking from the stadium in South Bend when 33-year-old Donald Culpepper was turning onto Indiana 23 and struck the man crossing an intersection on foot.
WNDU
Woman dies in Lincoln Township house fire
Driver of stolen vehicle leads police on chase, suffers severe injuries in Elkhart crash. Police say a driver suffered severe injuries after leading them on a chase that started in Goshen and ended in a crash in Elkhart on Friday morning. Updated: 36 minutes ago. According to the South Bend...
abc57.com
Food pantry in South Bend opens with permanent drive-thru
SOUTH BEND, Ind.- Through a partnership between The Food Bank of Northern Indiana and Anthem Blue Cross-Blue Shield, a permanent drive-thru was installed at the Community Food Pantry of St. Joseph County. This new development furthers the partnership's mission of focusing on more nutritious meals for families in need.
Comments / 0