Sketch released of suspect in murder of 82-year-old Air Force veteran
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill police are still working to find the suspect in the unsolved killing of an 82-year-old man at his home on New Year's Day in 2021. William "Bill" Mason died from injuries he suffered during a home invasion on the morning of Jan. 1, 2021, police said. Mason was a veteran of the United States Air Force and lived alone after his wife's death.
Fort Mill man charged with murdering his sister
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Fort Mill man has been charged with murdering his sister, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office. Fort Mill resident Adam Pesce, 55, was charged with murder in the death of his sister, Rachel Pesce. Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident on Thursday at a home […]
Shoe store shooting dispute by Northlake Mall: PD
Charlotte Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to reports of gunshots Sunday afternoon at Northlake Mall, emergency officials confirmed.
No gunshot injuries reported after shooting inside Northlake Mall, police say
Police believe one shot was fired inside the mall following a dispute between two people.
CMPD investigating shots fired at Northlake Mall
CMPD provides update on shooting at Northlake Mall. Police believe one shot was fired inside the mall following a dispute between two people.
Shot fired during dispute by North Carolina mall shoe store, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A frantic scene developed for shoppers and staff at Northlake Mall on a busy Sunday afternoon following a reported shooting outside a shoe store at Charlotte’s Northlake Mall. Charlotte Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to reports of gunshots Sunday afternoon around 2 p.m. inside the mall by DTLR Shoe […]
Columbia man arrested in connection with neighborhood shooting incident
LEXINGTON, SC (WACH) — The Lexington Police Department arrested a Columbia man Saturday in connection to a shooting incident in a local neighborhood. 22-year-old Darian Krisopher Riley was served with warrants for Assault and Battery, 1st degree and Discharging a Firearm into a Dwelling. LPD officials say they responded...
Found! Lancaster teen found safe, police say
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster Police Department is no longer asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl. Trisha Palmer was located Friday in Rock Hill, South Carolina after having been reported missing the night before. In a media release sent to WBTV News, Lancaster police...
Three months later, push for answers continues in death of Shanquella Robinson
Police believe one shot was fired inside the mall following a dispute between two people. Police said the shooting happened inside the mall in front of the DTLR shoe store.
Columbia police searching for two suspects in connection with Baymont Inn shooting incident
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in connection with a shooting incident. Officers said the male is accused of shooting into an occupied room at the Baymont Inn on Jan. 23, the female was with the male suspect.
Man who raped, burglarized woman in Harbison area apartment will spend at least 74 years in prison
LEXINGTON, S.C. — A 32-year-old man will spend at least 74 years in prison following the home invasion and rape of a woman in her Harbison area apartment. The 11th Judicial Circuit Solicitor's Office announced on Friday that Tamar J. Nance was found guilty on all counts against him on Jan. 27, just four days after the trial began.
Person stabbed to death at home in Fort Mill gated community, deputies say
Rachael Pesce, 59, was identified as the victim deceased.
Gaston man reportedly held onto speeding woman’s car in dispute
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police resolved a domestic incident in which a man reportedly held onto a woman’s car hood as she reached speeds of 40 mph on Friday. Before you ask, no injuries occurred during the making of this story. Police said the...
Authorities confirm another Alvin S. Glenn death happened in mid-January
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — On the heels of the announcement by investigators that an inmate of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center was murdered by other inmates there, News19 has learned of another death that happened weeks earlier. As a matter of record keeping, all inmate deaths at South Carolina...
Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Lincolnton, troopers say
An 82-year-old man has died after he was hit by a vehicle Saturday evening in Lincoln County, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Rock Hill man struggles to heal after surviving shooting nearly a year ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Life for 28-year-old Travis Rowell changed forever after going to help a friend in March of 2022. “She called me and said she didn’t feel safe at her house,” Rowell shared. “She said, ‘could you come over? I don’t feel safe.’”
Kannapolis 14-year-old charged in death of another teen
The 17-year-old crashed into a vacant house after the shooting. The victim knew the shooter, and police announced the charges on Thursday.
Kannapolis home damaged by fire
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters in Kannapolis were busy on Sunday night and early Monday dealing with a house fire. According to the Kannapolis Fire Department social media page, firefighters were called to a house off West C St. in the 800 block of Sellers St. The first firefighters on the scene reported heavy flames from the attic of the house.
North Charlotte shooting leaves one with life-threatening injuries
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person is seriously injured after a shooting in west Charlotte. Medic says they responded nearby 3800 Brookshire Boulevard in north Charlotte around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning. They say one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. PCharlotte-Mecklenburg Police have not said if they are looking for […]
Family and friends remember motorcyclist hit and killed by Charlotte fire truck
No injuries reported after helicopter hard landing at Gaston Co. airport. Investigators said the 'hard landing' happened on Friday afternoon, and did not result in injuries.
