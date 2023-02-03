ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, SC

WCNC

Sketch released of suspect in murder of 82-year-old Air Force veteran

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill police are still working to find the suspect in the unsolved killing of an 82-year-old man at his home on New Year's Day in 2021. William "Bill" Mason died from injuries he suffered during a home invasion on the morning of Jan. 1, 2021, police said. Mason was a veteran of the United States Air Force and lived alone after his wife's death.
ROCK HILL, SC
Queen City News

Fort Mill man charged with murdering his sister

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Fort Mill man has been charged with murdering his sister, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office. Fort Mill resident Adam Pesce, 55, was charged with murder in the death of his sister, Rachel Pesce. Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident on Thursday at a home […]
FORT MILL, SC
qcnews.com

Shoe store shooting dispute by Northlake Mall: PD

Charlotte Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to reports of gunshots Sunday afternoon at Northlake Mall, emergency officials confirmed. Charlotte Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to reports of gunshots Sunday afternoon at Northlake Mall, emergency officials confirmed. Chinese spy balloon shot down by F-22 fighter off …. Chinese spy balloon shot...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CMPD investigating shots fired at Northlake Mall

The changes are intended to improve on-time performance. CMPD provides update on shooting at Northlake Mall. Police believe one shot was fired inside the mall following a dispute between two people. No gunshot injuries reported after shooting inside Northlake Mall, police say. Updated: 18 hours ago. Police said the shooting...
FOX8 News

Shot fired during dispute by North Carolina mall shoe store, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A frantic scene developed for shoppers and staff at Northlake Mall on a busy Sunday afternoon following a reported shooting outside a shoe store at Charlotte’s Northlake Mall. Charlotte Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to reports of gunshots Sunday afternoon around 2 p.m. inside the mall by DTLR Shoe […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
wach.com

Columbia man arrested in connection with neighborhood shooting incident

LEXINGTON, SC (WACH) — The Lexington Police Department arrested a Columbia man Saturday in connection to a shooting incident in a local neighborhood. 22-year-old Darian Krisopher Riley was served with warrants for Assault and Battery, 1st degree and Discharging a Firearm into a Dwelling. LPD officials say they responded...
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTV

Found! Lancaster teen found safe, police say

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster Police Department is no longer asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl. Trisha Palmer was located Friday in Rock Hill, South Carolina after having been reported missing the night before. In a media release sent to WBTV News, Lancaster police...
LANCASTER, SC
qcnews.com

Gaston man reportedly held onto speeding woman’s car in dispute

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police resolved a domestic incident in which a man reportedly held onto a woman’s car hood as she reached speeds of 40 mph on Friday. Before you ask, no injuries occurred during the making of this story. Police said the...
GASTONIA, NC
qcnews.com

Kannapolis 14-year-old charged in death of another teen

The 17-year-old crashed into a vacant house after the shooting. The victim knew the shooter, and police announced the charges on Thursday. Authorities don't know yet if the shooter faces shooting charges as an adult. Kannapolis 14-year-old charged in death of another …. The 17-year-old crashed into a vacant house...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

Kannapolis home damaged by fire

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters in Kannapolis were busy on Sunday night and early Monday dealing with a house fire. According to the Kannapolis Fire Department social media page, firefighters were called to a house off West C St. in the 800 block of Sellers St. The first firefighters on the scene reported heavy flames from the attic of the house.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
Queen City News

North Charlotte shooting leaves one with life-threatening injuries

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person is seriously injured after a shooting in west Charlotte. Medic says they responded nearby 3800 Brookshire Boulevard in north Charlotte around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning. They say one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. PCharlotte-Mecklenburg Police have not said if they are looking for […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Family and friends remember motorcyclist hit and killed by Charlotte fire truck

BayHaven Restaurant Group, Camp North End scrap development on multi-concept deal. BayHaven cited construction costs and a changing economic climate as reasons. No injuries reported after helicopter hard landing at Gaston Co. airport. Updated: 9 hours ago. Investigators said the 'hard landing' happened on Friday afternoon, and did not result...
CHARLOTTE, NC

