Highly anticipated restaurant re-opening in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersMichigan State
Woman Found In 2013 Still Unidentified And Unclaimed Is Living In Adult Foster Care Facility As "Living Jane Doe"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRomulus, MI
Small soul food catering business makes an impact in the Detroit communityJulian Stainback IIIDetroit, MI
Our Favorite Speakeasies in Detroit CityEast Coast TravelerDetroit, MI
At a Detroit airport, US police discovered a juvenile dolphin's skull inside abandoned luggage.Sherif AbdelazizDetroit, MI
Jakub Vrana is scoring in minors. Here's why Detroit Red Wings haven't recalled him
Adding a projected 30-to-40-goal scorer a few weeks before the trade deadline is an enticing prospect for a team looking to put together a winning streak. Jakub Vrana appears to have "gotten his game in order," as he was tasked by the Detroit Red Wings to do when he was assigned to the minors in January. After a slow start — understandable, given he had spent two months away from hockey in the players assistance program from mid-October to mid-December — Vrana has six goals and two assists his last eight games with the Grand Rapids Griffins.
MLive.com
Red Wings waive Adam Erne to create spot for Jonatan Berggren
The Detroit Red Wings waived forward Adam Erne on Saturday. The move enables Jonatan Berggren to be recalled from the Grand Rapids Griffins on Sunday. If Erne clears at 2 p.m. Sunday, he can be assigned to Grand Rapids. The club assigned Berggren to the Griffins last week in a...
Amon-Ra St. Brown wins ‘Best Catch’ competition at Pro Bowl Games [Video]
Following another outstanding season with the Detroit Lions, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown ended up being named a Pro Bowler for the first time in his young career. On Sunday, St. Brown participated in the finals of the Best Catch competition at the Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas, and as you are about to see, he ended up winning the whole darn thing with a pair of creative catches.
FanGraphs projects 2023 Detroit Tigers Opening Day Lineup
Don't look now, but we are less than two weeks away from some Detroit Tigers players reporting to Lakeland, Florida for Spring Training. After a disastrous 2022 season, Detroit will look to take a step forward in 2023, and it will all start on Opening Day, which will take place on March 30 with a road matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays. FanGraphs has released their Opening Day starting lineup for the Tigers, and a VERY familiar face is not included.
2 Teams that could trade Detroit Lions for No. 6 pick
In case you have not heard by now, the Detroit Lions currently have two picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. They have the No. 18 overall pick, which they earned for finishing with a 9-8 record in 2022, and they also have the No. 6 overall pick, which they acquire via the Los Angeles Rams as part of the 2021 trade for Matthew Stafford. That No. 6 pick could be a pick that is coveted by teams looking to trade up for a quarterback.
MLive.com
Stunning upsets headline Friday’s Grand Rapids prep hoops action
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Friday’s high school basketball menu featured some upset specials around Grand Rapids, as the boys teams from Lowell, Byron Center and Jenison pulled off some stunning finishes. Lowell was up against a Northview team that had won seven in a row and hadn’t lost...
Detroit Lions: Brad Holmes may roll the dice in 2023 NFL Draft
After starting off the 2022 season with a 1-6 record, there was plenty of talk about the Detroit Lions potentially “earning” the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. But rather than throwing in the towel, the team rallied and ended up winning eight of their final ten games to finish with a 9-8 record. Because of that, Detroit just missed the playoffs, and rather than having the No. 1 pick, their selection will come at No. 18. That being said, GM Brad Holmes is not only going to have the No. 18 pick, but he is also going to have a serious chunk of house money to play with when the draft rolls around. Because of that, Holmes may just decide to roll the dice in the opening round.
What Contract Should Lions Offer Isaiah Buggs?
All Lions takes a look at the contract the Detroit Lions should offer impending free agent Isaiah Buggs.
MLive.com
MLive.com
NHL at All-Star break: Stanley Cup favorites, awards projections
The Boston Bruins are accustomed to being near the top of the overall standings and being on the list of Stanley Cup contenders. They’ve outdone themselves this season. The Bruins are on pace to establish NHL records for most wins (63) and points (133), marks held by the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings (62 wins, 131 points) and 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning (62 wins).
Detroit Lions’ most significant off-season need
Following the 2021 regular season, there was no question about it that the Detroit Lions had a plethora of off-season needs, and they addressed some of those needs via free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft. When it comes to the defensive side of the ball, GM Brad Holmes was able to improve the defensive line by adding the likes of Aidan Hutchinson and James Houston. He also added LB rookies Malcolm Rodriguez and S Kerby Joseph, who made tangible impacts in 2022. As far as the offensive side of the ball goes, WR DJ Chark was signed as a free agent and WR Jameson Williams was selected in the draft. The team was certainly improved in 2022, but the hope is that they can add a few more pieces during the upcoming offseason, and win the NFC North in 2023.
The Hockey Writers
Expectations for Canadiens GM Hughes Heightened for 2023 Deadline
The third 2023 first-round pick Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes is after at the trade deadline would certainly help his cause, i.e., his undeniable rebuild efforts. Ironically though, expectations for him to secure that third pick are far from doing him any favors. The fact Hughes knocked it out...
Michigan hockey on a tear under interim coach Brandon Naurato ... it's (still) time to remove the tag
Watching Michigan hockey the last several weeks has brought back that 1990s vibe … dominant play, great puck movement, chemistry, incredible skill …. If interim coach Brandon Naurato was nervous about auditioning for the job after replacing Mel Pearson, whose contract wasn’t renewed, he didn’t show it. He’s also been a rock through the normal ups and downs of a season with the nation’s youngest team.
MLive.com
MLive.com
NBA trade rumors: Pistons’ Nerlens Noel eyed by multiple teams
With Thursday’s NBA trade deadline approaching, teams across the league -- especially contenders -- are preparing to make last ditch efforts to improve their rosters. One player whom several teams are eyeing is Detroit Pistons center Nerlens Noel. James Edwards of The Athletic reported on Sunday that the Sacramento...
MLive.com
MLive.com
How to Watch the Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons - NBA (2/6/23) | Channel, Stream, Preview
Following a tough loss against a playoff-contending team from the Western Conference, the Detroit Pistons get set to host the best team in the NBA, the Boston Celtics, on Monday night. The Pistons and Celtics are on opposite ends of the standings, and it is easy to see why. Detroit...
Wolverine TV: Where Michigan stands with legacy WR recruit Channing Goodwin
Michigan wrapped up its 2023 class on National Signing Day this week and is now turning the page to the 2024 recruiting class. One of Michigan’s top priorities on the offensive side of the ball for next cycle is three-star Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day wide receiver Channing Goodwin, the son of former U-M offensive lineman Jonathan Goodwin.
MLive.com
Pistons’ Bogdanovic and Bey combine for 48 points in 116-100 loss to Suns
DETROIT -- HBCU and NPHC night at Little Caesars Arena was the only thing the Detroit Pistons celebrated on Saturday night as they lost to the Phoenix Suns, 116-100. Bojan Bogdanovic and Isaiah Stewart scored led the Pistons starters with 23 and 17 points, respectively, but the Suns’ stingy defense locked down the rest of the Pistons starters who collectively shot 8-for-23 from the field. Stewart had a rough start, missing all five of his shot attempts in the first half. He came alive in the third quarter, nailing three three-pointers, breaking his cold spell. Before then, Stewart had no made a three-pointer since Jan. 6 vs. the San Antonio Spurs.
MLive.com
Metro Detroit high school girls and boys basketball scores from the Feb. 4-5 weekend
Most scores are reported through the Associated Press and the MHSAA. To add your missing score, email japurcell@mlive.com or tag @JaredPurcellDET on Twitter with the results. Stats from the game are accepted too. North Farmington 68, Muskegon 55 (Feb. 4)
