Latto says her mystery boyfriend pays all her bills: 'That's how it's supposed to be'

Latto has said that her mystery boyfriend pays all of her bills for her.

"That's how it's supposed to be," she said.

The "Big Energy" rapper has yet to reveal the identity of her beau.

Latto is yet to reveal the identity of her mystery boyfriend to the world, but one thing we do know about him is that he's taking care of her financially.

"I got the 'Vette, I got the Lambs, I go the Birkins," the "Big Energy" rapper said in an interview on radio station Hot 107.9 last week. "I don't pay no bills."

"If he comin' like that, then, yeah, that's how it's supposed to be," she added. "If he coming right, then he coming right."

Latto often speaks about her mystery beau on social media, however, she has yet to reveal his identity.

It had been rumored that she was dating fellow rapper 21 Savage, however, Savage said during a Clubhouse conversation in December that the rumors were false, per AllHipHop.

Speaking with Hot 107.9, Latto, whose real name is Alyssa Michelle Stephens, said she prefers to keep her partner's identity secret because of social media.

"I'm smooth wit' it, ain't I," said the 24-year-old rapper.

"This is gon' sound so cliché, but it's the truth. Everything in my life gets picked apart by social media, and I've gotta hear everybody's two cents and opinions on something that has got nothing to do with them."

"I'm in a real relationship, not like a PR stunt, so I just want to protect it that's all," she added.

Though her boyfriend may pay her bills, Latto is still trying to make money of her own.

On Monday, she listed a pair of her underwear on eBay after she had been trolled on social media for wearing the same pair in two different photographs.

The bidding started at 99 cents but quickly skyrocketed, reaching in excess of $93,000.

eBay, however, took the listing down on Tuesday because it violated its guidelines.

"eBay is committed to maintaining a safe and vibrant community by ensuring goods sold on our platform comply with our policies, including our health and hygiene standards," a spokesperson said in an email statement. "Listings that include used underwear are prohibited under our used clothing policy."