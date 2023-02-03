ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

Latto says her mystery boyfriend pays all her bills: 'That's how it's supposed to be'

By Barnaby Lane
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19g9rt_0kbDidE000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r9s5v_0kbDidE000
Latto performs at 2021 Music Midtown at Piedmont Park.

Getty/Paras Griffin

  • Latto has said that her mystery boyfriend pays all of her bills for her.
  • "That's how it's supposed to be," she said.
  • The "Big Energy" rapper has yet to reveal the identity of her beau.

Latto is yet to reveal the identity of her mystery boyfriend to the world, but one thing we do know about him is that he's taking care of her financially.

"I got the 'Vette, I got the Lambs, I go the Birkins," the "Big Energy" rapper said in an interview on radio station Hot 107.9 last week. "I don't pay no bills."

"If he comin' like that, then, yeah, that's how it's supposed to be," she added. "If he coming right, then he coming right."

Latto often speaks about her mystery beau on social media, however, she has yet to reveal his identity.

It had been rumored that she was dating fellow rapper 21 Savage, however, Savage said during a Clubhouse conversation in December that the rumors were false, per AllHipHop.

Speaking with Hot 107.9, Latto, whose real name is Alyssa Michelle Stephens, said she prefers to keep her partner's identity secret because of social media.

"I'm smooth wit' it, ain't I," said the 24-year-old rapper.

"This is gon' sound so cliché, but it's the truth. Everything in my life gets picked apart by social media, and I've gotta hear everybody's two cents and opinions on something that has got nothing to do with them."

"I'm in a real relationship, not like a PR stunt, so I just want to protect it that's all," she added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aGg36_0kbDidE000
Latto at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards.

Getty/Derek White

Though her boyfriend may pay her bills, Latto is still trying to make money of her own.

On Monday, she listed a pair of her underwear on eBay after she had been trolled on social media for wearing the same pair in two different photographs.

The bidding started at 99 cents but quickly skyrocketed, reaching in excess of $93,000.

eBay, however, took the listing down on Tuesday because it violated its guidelines.

"eBay is committed to maintaining a safe and vibrant community by ensuring goods sold on our platform comply with our policies, including our health and hygiene standards," a spokesperson said in an email statement. "Listings that include used underwear are prohibited under our used clothing policy."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 5

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Latto Violated Health & Hygiene Policies With Used Panties Listing, eBay Says

EBay took down Latto’s listing right before it reached $100K. Latto nearly made $100K in a matter of hours before eBay discovered she violated health and hygiene policies. After a troll commented on her choice of underwear, she clapped back by putting the panties for sale. In a matter of hours, the bids leaped to $95,650. However, before Latto could cash out on the opportunity, eBay removed the listing from its website.
The Independent

FedEx worker fired after racist rant at customer who turned out to be an influencer with 10 million followers

FedEx has fired an employee who was seen in a viral TikTok video telling a Spanish-speaking influencer to “go back to your country” while arguing over a delivery package.“This behaviour is unacceptable and contrary to the professionalism demonstrated by service providers in safely and reliably delivering millions of packages every day,” a spokesperson for FedEx Ground was quoted as saying to Insider.The action comes after a video filmed by sketch comedy creator Karla De La Torre or “Karleshion”, who has nearly 10 million followers on TikTok, was uploaded on TikTok on Tuesday.The video soon went viral, gathering over 26...
The Independent

‘Stay at home, save your money’: Beyoncé fans try to put each other off in race to secure tickets

Beyoncé tickets are officially out in the world, and fans are frantically competing to secure their spot.On Wednesday (1 February), the “Break My Soul” singer announced live dates for her Renaissance World Tour.With general sale tickets released on Friday (3 February) morning, fans have been doing everything they can to secure themselves a spot.For some people, that means trying to put others off buying tickets. To do so, they’ve joked that Beyoncé is a bad performer and that the tour isn’t actually happening.“Y’all the Beyoncé tour is a hoax from not real sources so don’t buy tix it’s a...
RadarOnline

DJ Mustard To Pay Ex-Wife $19k A Month In Child Support After She Demanded $80k, Fight Not Over

DJ Mustard and his ex-wife Chanel have agreed to attempt to settle their child support battle privately after she demanded $80k per month from the music producer, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Mustard, and Chanel informed the court yesterday of their agreement. As we previously reported, recently, Mustard filed for divorce from Chanel Thierry in 2022. He cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The two share 3 children. He demanded joint legal and physical custody. The two have been together for years but only walked down the aisle in October 2020. In...
TMZ.com

T.I. & Tiny's 6-Year-Old Daughter Nails Cover of Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up'

T.I. and Tiny's little girl, Heiress Harris, is launching her music career with a bang-up cover of Rihanna's 'Black Panther' anthem "Lift Me Up" ... and Mom and Dad gotta be proud!!!. Heiress -- who's only 6 years old, btw -- dropped her rendition Thursday on IG ... and instantly...
allhiphop.com

Offset Responds To J. Prince’s Threat, Refuses To Play “Internet Games”

Offset said he wants to have a conversation after J. Prince warned him “Don’t ever put me in a position where I have to defend myself.”. Offset fired back at J. Prince after the Rap-A-Lot Records founder sent him a menacing message. The platinum-selling recording artist was responding...
thesource.com

Nicki Minaj Sued for $750K After Husband Allegedly Attacked Hired Security

Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, are being sued for $750,000 over attacking a security guard. The guard was a member of Minaj’s team. According to The Blast, the guard is German man Thomas Weidenmuller. He is suing for battery and infliction of emotional distress. Weidenmuller was the...
msn.com

Woman’s Ziploc Hack Has Everyone Questioning Everything They Ever Knew

When packing your daily lunch to take with you to work or school, you may go through quite a few Ziploc bags. This makes sense if you typically pack a lunch that isn’t made from leftovers that you’ll have to warm up in the microwave, but instead involves making a fresh sandwich, some chips and other loose snacks that require you to store in a Ziploc bag to maintain its' freshness.
Insider

Insider

761K+
Followers
40K+
Post
444M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy