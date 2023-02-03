ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Metro Atlanta dries out with cool, breezy conditions

By Henri Hollis - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q30F3_0kbDiV7400

Friday morning will see the last drops of rain for several days as a cold front moves in, pushing away the week’s wet weather ahead of the weekend.

“We’ve got a little rain around this morning, but that’s quickly going to clear out,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “We’re going to have sunshine, breezy weather, and what turns out to be a pretty nice Friday across North Georgia.”

Most of the relatively light rain will leave the metro area by sunrise, Monahan said. A cold front will sweep away the weather and clouds, replacing the rain with breezy conditions and cool temperatures. Thanks to that cold front, Friday’s temperature will continue to fall after sunrise, bottoming out around 38 degrees in the 9 a.m. hour.

“As we work into the afternoon, we’ll head to the mid- to upper-40s,” Monahan said. “This will be a cooler-than-average February afternoon. Our average high is about 56.”

Under clear, mostly sunny skies, most areas around metro Atlanta will see high temperatures around 48 degrees. After sunset, the temperature will drop to freezing temperatures before a cold but dry weekend.

Saturday will start off freezing but clear, warming to another high of 48, Monahan said. Sunday will be even nicer, remaining sunny but warming into the mid- and upper-50s.

That trend will continue through the beginning of the next work week, as high temperatures are forecast to climb into the 60s on Monday and Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pVMuL_0kbDiV7400

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page .

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

Get breaking news and traffic alerts emailed to you as news happens. Sign up for Breaking News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCTV

Josh's First Alert Forecast - Friday, February 3

We'll start the weekend with sunshine, but the clouds will return Sunday. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and forecast. Mike's First Alert Forecast - Thursday, February 2. Updated: Feb. 2, 2023 at 3:58 PM EST. |. By WCTV Staff. Showers and thunderstorms overnight Thursday into Friday morning will leave...
GEORGIA STATE
41nbc.com

Rain moves out Friday, cold air moves in

Most of Middle Georgia is stuck in the clouds and rain this evening as an area of low pressure gets closer. Overnight we will see heavy rain in some spots, with most of the area seeing up to 1/2″ of rain. By Friday afternoon however, rain will push east...
GEORGIA STATE
Grice Connect

Severe weather preparedness week starts Feb. 6

The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, in partnership with the National Weather Service, encourages Georgians to learn and understand the threats of severe weather as well as prepare for various weather events during Severe Weather Preparedness Week on Feb. 6-10. “Given the recent severe storms, tornado outbreaks and...
GEORGIA STATE
atlantafi.com

These Atlanta Bed, Bath And Beyond Stores Will Remain Open

Bed, Bath and Beyond recently announced that it was closing nearly 40 more stores across the country as the copany teeters toward bankruptcy. In the Atlanta market, some popular store locations have not been spared. This article will tell you what you need to know about the Bed, Bath and...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

The scent of water: Searching for hidden springs in downtown Atlanta

Proctor, Tanyard, Clear, and Intrenchment creeks all begin downtown and flow out from the city like spokes—west, north, east, and south. The creeks predate the railroads and highways that have nearly buried them, but their exact sources remain a mystery. The post The scent of water: Searching for hidden springs in downtown Atlanta appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ATLANTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Georgians encouraged to prepare for severe weather

ATLANTA – GEMA/HS Agency along with the National Weather Service are encouraging Georgians to prepare for severe weather. The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, in partnership with the National Weather Service, encourages Georgians to learn and understand the threats of severe weather as well as prepare for various weather events during Severe Weather Preparedness Week on Feb. 6-10.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
GEORGIA STATE
tourcounsel.com

Greenbriar Mall | Shopping mall in Atlanta, Georgia

Greenbriar Mall. This site is simple, but offers you a lot of variety in shops and restaurants. In addition, the prices are very convenient and the offers are unmissable. Featured Shopping Stores: Citi Trends, Prestigee Uniforms, Georgio's, Savvi Formalwear, Snipes, Lids, Rainbow Shops, Kid's World, Pink Clove, Mix And Match, Vivi Boutique, The Perfect Dress Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Carolina

Another earthquake confirmed in Georgia

MILLEDGEVILLE, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) announced that another earthquake was confirmed in Georgia on Sunday morning. USGS officials said the earthquake was detected 9.6 miles northwest of Milledgeville, Georgia and 28.8 miles northeast of Macon, Georgia at 10:22 a.m. The 1.6 magnitude quake also...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
92K+
Followers
52K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy