The 65th Annual Grammy Awards was held at the Crypto.com Arena Los Angeles and some notables were left off the invitation list. This year’s ceremony dedicated a tribute to Hip-Hop in honor of its 50th anniversary executive produced by Questlove. The list of veteran artists that hit the stage showed the stages of hip hop. De La Soul, Run-DMC, Queen Latifah, Missy Elliott and Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five and more. But one groundbreaking trio is speaking up about not being included or invited.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO