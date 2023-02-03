Read full article on original website
Singer Lizzo Debuts Her Comedian Boo At Pre-Grammy’s Party
Singer Lizzo is making headlines again and she’s got everyone’s attention.The 34-year-old singer recently posted a “hard launch” of her relationship with boyfriend Myke Wright, sharing intimate flicks of themselves at a pre-Grammys party in Los Angeles over the weekend. The elegant couple attended the Pre-Grammy...
‘Supersonic’ Group J.J. Fad Calls Out Grammy’s For Not Including Or Inviting Them
The 65th Annual Grammy Awards was held at the Crypto.com Arena Los Angeles and some notables were left off the invitation list. This year’s ceremony dedicated a tribute to Hip-Hop in honor of its 50th anniversary executive produced by Questlove. The list of veteran artists that hit the stage showed the stages of hip hop. De La Soul, Run-DMC, Queen Latifah, Missy Elliott and Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five and more. But one groundbreaking trio is speaking up about not being included or invited.
YG Sells Out Iconic Kia Form and Brings Special Guests for Hometown Show of ‘The Red Cup Tour’
YG headlined a sold-out event at the Kia Forum on Thursday night as part of “The Red Cup Tour,” with Oh Geesy, KalanFrFr, Day Sulan, and D3SZN as opening performers. LA’s “hometown hero” surprised a sold-out 18,000-person crowd by reuniting with DJ Mustard and notable guests such as 2 Chainz, Big Sean, Tyga, Roddy Rich, Ty Dolla $ign, and Blxst. YG played his best singles for the city of Inglewood, including “Toot it and Boot it,” “Left Right,” “I Just Wanna Party,” “You Broke,” “BPT,” and others, across the block from where he recorded his early music in his mother’s garage.
TikTok Celebrates Black History Month with First-Ever Visionary Voices List
TikTok unveiled their first-ever Visionary Voices list, which honors Black creatives, small business owners, and culture changemakers on TikTok, as well as #BlackTikTok programming and initiatives to commemorate Black History Month, such as special guest and album playlists, a week-long #womeninhiphop celebration, and more!. The #BlackTikTok community is at the...
Funkmaster Flex Apologizes to RZA for Hot 97’s Wu-Tang Clan Beef
Several reports have confirmed that Funk Flex has issued a public apology to the RZA on behalf of Hot 97 for their longstanding beef with the Wu Tang Clan. Flex took to IG not long after being named the station Creative Program Director, posting a pic of him and The Abbott, captioning,
Lil Keed’s Estate Releases His First Posthumous Single “Long Way To Go”
Lil Keed’s estate releases “Long Way To Go,” his first single since his death in May 2022. In a message issued on the rapper’s Instagram, his mother revealed the track by saying “… the time has come to share some of our last parts of Keed with you all starting with the release of his first single ‘Long Way To Go'”.
Beyoncé Wins Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic Album Becoming Most Awarded Artist in History
Beyoncé is now the sole holder of the record for most GRAMMY wins of all time. During the 65th annual telecast, Beyoncé secured the spot by winning the category for Best Dance/Electronic Album for Renaissance. Beyoncé was the first Black woman to win in the category. During her...
Transatlantic Talent and Production Firm 42 Acquires Commercials Outfit OB (EXCLUSIVE)
Los Angeles and London-based management and production company 42 has acquired OB Management, an integrated director management and production firm for commercials and music videos. OB founder Otis Bell will stay on to helm the company alongside COO Frida Nilsson. The company will be rebranded as “OB/42” and continue to operate as a distinct entity within the 42 group. 42 bosses Marc Allen, Josh Varney and Ben Pugh will sit on the board of OB/42 going forward. The acquisition includes Probation — which Bell co-founded in 2011 with Matt Davey — a photo agency representing top photographers working in advertising, music and...
Masked Kanye West Spotted Leaving Dinner in Los Angeles w/ New Wife
With all eyes on Kanye West, he still gets noticed by paparazzi — even when he’s covered from head to toe. Last night, Ye was spotted leaving the restaurant Beauty & Essex in Los Angeles with his new wife, Bianca Censori. The restaurant is described as “a sophisticated, jewel-toned eatery with vintage decor offering New American plates, drinks & wine,” located right in the heart of Hollywood.
