Nebraska State

kiowacountypress.net

Nebraska towns rely on fines and fees for revenue much less than most

(The Center Square) - Some states and municipalities depend on fines and fees to accumulate revenue. Nebraska is not one of those states. In 2020, local governments across the United States amassed $8,948,454,000 in revenue from fines and fees; that's $27 per person, according to a report from the libertarian Reason Foundation. However, Nebraska was in a far different situation.
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

Nebraska Unclaimed Property Reminder

This is "National Unclaimed Property Day," and Nebraska Treasurer John Murante encourages Nebraskans to see if they have cash or other valuables waiting for them. He says the search only takes a moment and is free. The Treasurer says nearly 33 million Americans have some sort of unclaimed property, which...
NEBRASKA STATE
thebestmix1055.com

Murante urges Nebraskans to search for unclaimed property

Nebraska Treasurer John Murante today encouraged Nebraskans to observe Unclaimed Property day by searching www.NebraskaLostCash.gov to see if they have cash or other valuables waiting for them. The search only takes a moment and is totally free. Nearly 33 million people in the United States – one in every seven...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

A new way to value Nebraska agriculture land for taxation, under committee review

BEATRICE – Mention property taxes to agriculture landowners in Nebraska and you’re likely to get a scowl....or at least a stern look. A bill that would change the way ag land is valued for property taxes, went before the Nebraska Legislature’s Revenue Committee on Friday. LB 820 was introduced by Senator Joni Albrecht on behalf of Governor Jim Pillen.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Poll questions wind and solar energy in NE

Wind energy in Nebraska continues to increase. In 2015 there were some 610 turbines. In 2021, some 1,400: that's nearly 2 1/2 times more. At the same time, a Rural Nebraska Poll finds support for wind energy dropping. According to the poll, in 2015 75 percent favored additional investment in...
NEBRASKA STATE
publicnewsservice.org

More NE Long-Term Care Facilities Risk Closure Without Funding

Nebraska's long-term care facilities face staffing shortages and other factors that could lead to more closures if state funding isn't increased. An estimated 400,000 people nationwide have left this facet of the health-care industry since the pandemic began. In Nebraska, the long-term care crisis has already led to closure of...
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska’s costliest governor’s race left wild numbers in its wake

OMAHA — The costliest election in Nebraska history is over, including a governor’s race with state-record spending in 2022 of $29 million, campaign finance reports show. Even including the general election that University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen won over State Sen. Carol Blood, nobody spent more than the second-place finisher in the GOP primary. […] The post Nebraska’s costliest governor’s race left wild numbers in its wake appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Nebraska Powerball Double Play starts Sunday

Starting February 5, Nebraska Lottery players will be able to purchase Double Play®, an add-on feature that offers another chance to match your Powerball® numbers for cash prizes up to $10 million. Powerball Double Play drawings are held between 10:30 and 10:40 p.m. CT on Monday, Wednesday, and...
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

Iowa Lottery: $25,000 Ticket Sold in Council Bluffs

(Council Bluffs, IA) -- The Iowa Lottery is reminding people in Council Bluffs to check their lottery tickets. The Lottery says a $25,000 top prize ticket was sold at the Hy-Vee at 2323 W. Broadway in Council Bluffs, but so far the prize has yet to be claimed. The ticket was sold as part of the Iowa Lottery's Cash Spectacular Insta Play game.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
doniphanherald.com

Don Walton: Ernie Chambers writes first note to Gov. Pillen

Ernie Chambers has written his first letter to Gov. Jim Pillen, a communication in which he challenges the governor's "misinformed stance" on critical race theory and his "misguided attempts to ban it from academe." Chambers said he was prompted by a postal invitation from the governor and the NEBRASKAland Foundation...
NEBRASKA STATE

