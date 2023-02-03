Jack Maney has been covering weather at Lubbock, Texas for two years and already built a strong connection to the community. Now the meteorologist is chasing tornadoes and the next step of his career. Jack Maney announced he is leaving KLBK in Texas in February 2023. And he already has a new job lined up. His followers naturally want to know where he is going next and if his new position will take him away from Texas too. While they hope he’d stay in the area, Maney has exciting things in his career coming his way. He also wrapped his last day at KLBK supporting a good cause. Find out what he said here.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO