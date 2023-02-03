Read full article on original website
Jack Maney Leaving KLBK: Where Is the Texas Meteorologist Going?
Jack Maney has been covering weather at Lubbock, Texas for two years and already built a strong connection to the community. Now the meteorologist is chasing tornadoes and the next step of his career. Jack Maney announced he is leaving KLBK in Texas in February 2023. And he already has a new job lined up. His followers naturally want to know where he is going next and if his new position will take him away from Texas too. While they hope he’d stay in the area, Maney has exciting things in his career coming his way. He also wrapped his last day at KLBK supporting a good cause. Find out what he said here.
This Large Levelland House Is Beautiful and Affordable
While Lubbock is full of opportunities and is a great a great city to live in, there are also some great town around the Hub City that you can call home. Levelland is a great example and is only 30-45 minutes outside of Lubbock. So, if you want to get away from the city while still living close enough to commute or have access to larger stores and activities, it is a great place to call home.
KCBD
Tropical February, then a plunge!
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We snagged a near-tropical weekend (plus free Monday DLC). Highs today climb to the upper 60s, and last night’s cloud cover fading away through the afternoon along with the slight breeze, leaving mostly clear, blue skies to wrap up your Saturday. Sunday is even better,...
kgns.tv
Rollover near Wolfforth, Texas 1 student dead and another injured
WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - The icy road conditions continue to be deadly across the State of Texas, this time taking the life of a high school student. Officials say an 18-year-old student from the Ropes Independent School District was killed on Tuesday morning during a crash near Wolfforth, Texas just 12 miles southwest of Lubbock.
KCBD
Monday morning top stories: Hollis Daniels trial begins today
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Opening statements begin today in the capital murder trial of Hollis Daniels. He is accused of killing Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East Jr. in October 2017. Full story here: Jury trial to begin for murder of Texas Tech police officer. Driver arrested...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Habitat for Humanity ReStore DIY event on Saturday, Feb. 4
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Habitat for Humanity will host a DIY event on Saturday, December 3 at their ReStore from 1:00-3:00 p.m. According to a press release, the event will promote the ReStore and unique ways to transform gently used goods into new treasures. Lubbock Habitat for Humanity said...
Lubbock, We Might Be Able To See The Green Comet Tonight
Here in Lubbock, we may be able to see the green comet we've all been hearing about, no telescope is needed. Although if you do have a telescope or even binoculars, it'll certainly enhance your viewing experience, assuming you know how to operate your apparatus. According to NPR, the comet...
KCBD
Some peace on the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With the remnants of the winter storm system off to our east, our area can look forward to several days of a calm pattern. The lack of cloud cover overnight will mean lows drop to the low 20s and teens, though Friday begins an upward trend in high temperatures.
everythinglubbock.com
VFDs responded to fire in Lubbock County, people displaced
LUBBOCK, COUNTY, Texas — Volunteer firefighters from Shallowater, West Carlisle and New Deal responded to a fire in the 5000 block of North County Road 1770 Sunday afternoon. Deputies from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office also responded. “When deputies arrived, they found the home fully engulfed,” LCSO said....
Lubbock Owners Of Successful Restaurants Set To Open A New One
Have you been looking for some good Birria tacos? This new place coming soon to Lubbock might be your new favorite spot. It is called Las Palmas Mexican Bar & Grill, and they are going to offer a variety of Mexican-inspired dishes. They are locally owned and ready to serve the community.
everythinglubbock.com
Desserts of the month at Ninety-Two Bakery & Café
LUBBOCK, Texas— Ninety-Two Bakery & Café has created desserts and an iced coffee for February. Ninety-Two Bakery & Café is also hosting a cookie decorating activity the week of Valentines for you and the little ones. Plus, when you purchase their drink of the month on February 14, a portion of the proceeds will support Lubbock Ronald McDonald House. Ninety-Two Bakery & Café is located at 6303 82nd Street, you can also find them on Facebook: Ninety-Two Bakery & Café.
KCBD
1 seriously injured in motorcycle wreck at South Loop & I-27
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been seriously injured in a motorcycle wreck at South Loop and I-27 on Saturday night. Police have part of the access at South Loop and I-27 blocked off, east of University onto the loop while they investigate the wreck. They’re looking at part of the South Loop that bridges over the Interstate.
Texas Rangers offering cash rewards for help solving these three 1980s Cold Case homicides
Texas Rangers need your help with three 1980s cold case homicides that occurred in Houston, Corpus Christi, and Lubbock, Texas. Anyone who provides credible information that leads to the arrest of the killers can receive up to $3,000. To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). All tips are anonymous, and tipsters will be provided a tip number to use as an identifier (instead of the tipster's name).
Levelland man jailed, crash during DPS traffic stop, killing 1 person
Arlie Shawn Jordan, 33, of Levelland was arrested by officers with the Texas Department Public Safety and charged with Manslaughter and Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon. DPS said he was the driver in a deadly crash near Smyer.
Lubbock Retail Manager Motivates Employees With Hilarious Daily Messages
Local retail manager, JJ Howell, has been doing his best to keep employees happy and pumped up for another day at the South Plains Mall with hilarious little quotes, messages, and jokes that he thoughtfully types at the top of their daily task lists. Some of them are motivational, some...
Weather related announcements for Thursday, February 2
LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are weather related announcements we have received for Thursday, February 2. Scroll down to see the full list. You can report announcements to our newsroom by calling (806) 748-2288 or by via email at newsweb@everythinglubbock.com. Lubbock ISD issued the following statement: Lubbock ISD classes are on a 2-hour delay tomorrow, Thurs., […]
Lubbock, February 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The San Jacinto Christian Academy basketball team will have a game with Lubbock Christian School on February 06, 2023, 16:45:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Woman killed, 5 taken to Lubbock after Lea County crash on Saturday, NMSP said
LEA COUNTY, N.M. — A crash in Lea County left one woman dead and five people hurt on Saturday, according to the New Mexico State Police. NMSP said authorities responded to a three-vehicle crash just before 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of US Highway 82 and Prairieview Road northeast of Lovington. According to NMSP, a […]
Former Lubbock NAACP President Rose Wilson gets Governor’s Lifetime Volunteer Achievement Award
Ms. Rose Wilson, who served as Lubbock’s first African American female President of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, was selected for the Governor's Lifetime Volunteer Achievement Award, according to a press release from the Office of the Governor.
fox34.com
Jury trial to begin for murder of Texas Tech police officer, Hollis Daniels pleads guilty
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The capital murder trial will begin February 6, 2023, for the man accused of shooting and killing a Texas Tech University police officer in 2017. Hollis Daniels III, 24, faces the death penalty or life in prison without parole. As of Monday morning, Daniels has submitted a guilty plea to the court.
