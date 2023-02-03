ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWS10 ABC

2/2/2023: Blast of arctic air tonight

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from chief meteorologist Steve Caporizzo and meteorologist Matt Mackie:. It’s all quiet for now… ahead of an approaching cold front, we experienced a rather comfortable February day with highs in the mid 30’s. Hope you enjoyed it while it lasted!. A blast...
ALBANY, NY
CBS Boston

Mount Washington researcher details extreme wind, cold

BOSTON - Mount Washington has long been known for its extreme conditions and even has the nickname as Home of the World's Worst Weather. On Friday, it lived up to that reputation. WBZ-TV meteorologist Jacob Wycoff spoke with Francis Tarasiewicz, a researcher for the non-profit Mt. Washington Observatory. He is part of the team that maintains the nearly 90-year-old data record and described the conditions Friday as "surreal". "We'll likely start at 40 degrees below zero at sunset and then actually fall close to our observatory's record of 47 below," Tarasiewicz said. Tarasiewicz said it the conditions were about as bad as it gets on Friday. On the summit, he said frostbite would set in in less than a minute.The incredible cold even dropping atmospheric heights so low that Mt. Washington will spend some time in the stratosphere. "One of our more senior observers sent me a message and he said to be on the lookout for ozone, rather keep my nose out for some ozone tonight, because we may actually be in the lower part of the stratosphere," Tarasiewicz said. "That's just how cold this airmass is." 
MOUNT WASHINGTON, MA
NEWS10 ABC

Fire safety tips to stay warm and safe

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As temperatures dropped, calls for fire assistance increased. Since Friday night, there have been several house fires in Troy and Albany alone. Troy Fire Chief Eric McMahon said that these fires have created harsh working conditions for firefighters.  “It’s brutally cold and makes the fire incredibly difficult. Everything freezes up, the equipment […]
TROY, NY
iBerkshires.com

Berkshires Heading Into a Deep Freeze

Enjoy the "warmer" weather while it lasts because towards the end of the week temperatures will be in the single digits in the Berkshires. Thursday will be the nicest day of the week with partly sunny skies and a high of 36. Overnight into Friday, there is a chance of...
PITTSFIELD, MA
NEWS10 ABC

Code Blue alert declared in Albany

The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) has issued a Code Blue alert for Sunday, February 5, through Tuesday, February 7. HATAS explains “real feel” temperatures are expected to drop below 32 degrees, including wind chill, during this time.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Albany school closed due to water pressure, discoloration issue

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — According to school officials, William S. Hackett Middle School is closed on Monday due to a water issue. The district says there is a lack of pressure and some discoloration. They say they are working with the city to determine the cause of the problem.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Troy community assists firefighters battling flames during extreme cold

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A fire broke out at 494 2nd Ave in Troy early Saturday morning. According to fire officials, all residents were evacuated, but the house was a total loss. While fighting the fire, the department dealt with icy conditions in the negatives with frigid wind chills. The department found it more challenging to […]
TROY, NY
Q 105.7

Deadly -30° Arctic Cold To Shock Upstate NY This Weekend

After one of the warmest Januaries on record, Mother Nature is ready to shock Upstate New York with a sub-zero start to February. After a month of ‘where is winter?’, our 40-degree days are switching to forty below this weekend. Despite the persistence of La Nina bringing warm...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany Comic Con returning in June

The Albany Comic Con will return on Sunday, June 11, at the Polonaise (Polish Community Center) at 225 Washington Avenue Extension in Albany. The event will offer cosplay, collectives, memorabilia, and more.
ALBANY, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

61st Lake George Winter Carnival opens!

The 61st Lake George Winter Carnival kicks off this weekend with opening ceremonies, the annual Winter Carnival Parade including guest float the Oscar Mayer “Weinermobile” and many regional fire companies, the first of two-this-year Outhouse Race weekends, a new “Jeepin Duck Hunt Scavenger Hunt” by 518 Jeep-in’ Club, a chili cookoff, and much more.
LAKE GEORGE, NY

