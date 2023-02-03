Read full article on original website
NEWS10 ABC
2/2/2023: Blast of arctic air tonight
The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from chief meteorologist Steve Caporizzo and meteorologist Matt Mackie:. It’s all quiet for now… ahead of an approaching cold front, we experienced a rather comfortable February day with highs in the mid 30’s. Hope you enjoyed it while it lasted!. A blast...
Mount Washington researcher details extreme wind, cold
BOSTON - Mount Washington has long been known for its extreme conditions and even has the nickname as Home of the World's Worst Weather. On Friday, it lived up to that reputation. WBZ-TV meteorologist Jacob Wycoff spoke with Francis Tarasiewicz, a researcher for the non-profit Mt. Washington Observatory. He is part of the team that maintains the nearly 90-year-old data record and described the conditions Friday as "surreal". "We'll likely start at 40 degrees below zero at sunset and then actually fall close to our observatory's record of 47 below," Tarasiewicz said. Tarasiewicz said it the conditions were about as bad as it gets on Friday. On the summit, he said frostbite would set in in less than a minute.The incredible cold even dropping atmospheric heights so low that Mt. Washington will spend some time in the stratosphere. "One of our more senior observers sent me a message and he said to be on the lookout for ozone, rather keep my nose out for some ozone tonight, because we may actually be in the lower part of the stratosphere," Tarasiewicz said. "That's just how cold this airmass is."
Livestream shows Mount Washington summit as wind chill drops to 100 below
Powerful winds buffeted the summit of Mount Washington on Friday, threatening to sink the feels-like temperature on New Hampshire’s highest peak to 100 below zero by day’s end. The summit was in whiteout conditions as the sun rose Friday, a livestream from the mountaintop Mount Washington Observatory showed....
Fire safety tips to stay warm and safe
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As temperatures dropped, calls for fire assistance increased. Since Friday night, there have been several house fires in Troy and Albany alone. Troy Fire Chief Eric McMahon said that these fires have created harsh working conditions for firefighters. “It’s brutally cold and makes the fire incredibly difficult. Everything freezes up, the equipment […]
iBerkshires.com
Berkshires Heading Into a Deep Freeze
Enjoy the "warmer" weather while it lasts because towards the end of the week temperatures will be in the single digits in the Berkshires. Thursday will be the nicest day of the week with partly sunny skies and a high of 36. Overnight into Friday, there is a chance of...
Glens Falls’ Crandall Pond open for skating
This week, the going has gotten cold, and the cold is getting going. The city has announced Crandall Pond open for business - just in time.
Help rename Tiki Tours on Lake George
With its recent expansion into Saratoga Lake, the company is looking to do some rebranding.
Enjoy a free guided hike around Hudson Crossing Park
Hikers will make their way up to Champlain Canal Lock 5 and continue around the trails of Hudson Crossing Park.
Freezing Temperatures are Coming to New York, Know the “3 Feet Rule”
Winter is about to finally catch up with the Hudson Valley and across Upstate New York. After mild weather with virtually no snow, temperatures are about to plunge. There's one rule local authorities want to make sure you know. It's been a confusing season so far, with warmer-than-usual temperatures throwing...
Route 7 reopens 3 weeks after culvert collapse
Route 7 in Hoosick has reopened between County Route 95 and State Route 22 after a new culvert was installed.
Code Blue alert declared in Albany
The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) has issued a Code Blue alert for Sunday, February 5, through Tuesday, February 7. HATAS explains “real feel” temperatures are expected to drop below 32 degrees, including wind chill, during this time.
Luzerne-Hadley FD offers free ice fishing tournament for children
Trophies are awarded to the top 5 finishers and to the angler with the smallest catch.
WRGB
Albany school closed due to water pressure, discoloration issue
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — According to school officials, William S. Hackett Middle School is closed on Monday due to a water issue. The district says there is a lack of pressure and some discoloration. They say they are working with the city to determine the cause of the problem.
Working in the arctic air: Delivering mail and milk
You’re advised to stay inside and stay warm during the arctic chill, if you can. But it’s impossible to avoid the temperatures for many, whose jobs take them out in the elements.
South High Marathon Dance announces beneficiaries
The South High Marathon Dance (SMHD) is celebrating its 46th annual dance fundraiser March 3 and 4. The school recently announced its beneficiaries for this event.
Troy community assists firefighters battling flames during extreme cold
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A fire broke out at 494 2nd Ave in Troy early Saturday morning. According to fire officials, all residents were evacuated, but the house was a total loss. While fighting the fire, the department dealt with icy conditions in the negatives with frigid wind chills. The department found it more challenging to […]
Deadly -30° Arctic Cold To Shock Upstate NY This Weekend
After one of the warmest Januaries on record, Mother Nature is ready to shock Upstate New York with a sub-zero start to February. After a month of ‘where is winter?’, our 40-degree days are switching to forty below this weekend. Despite the persistence of La Nina bringing warm...
Albany Comic Con returning in June
The Albany Comic Con will return on Sunday, June 11, at the Polonaise (Polish Community Center) at 225 Washington Avenue Extension in Albany. The event will offer cosplay, collectives, memorabilia, and more.
glensfallschronicle.com
61st Lake George Winter Carnival opens!
The 61st Lake George Winter Carnival kicks off this weekend with opening ceremonies, the annual Winter Carnival Parade including guest float the Oscar Mayer “Weinermobile” and many regional fire companies, the first of two-this-year Outhouse Race weekends, a new “Jeepin Duck Hunt Scavenger Hunt” by 518 Jeep-in’ Club, a chili cookoff, and much more.
Warming Up Your Car Today? Don’t, It’s Against the Law In New York State
This has been one of the coldest weekends I have ever experienced in the Capital Region. With high's below zero and wind chill taking it to -30 or -40 degrees I really got to know the inside of my home. When it's time to head out, I'm sure your instinct will be to warm up your vehicle. Problem is, you aren't allowed to.
