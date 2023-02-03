Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Nova
Kate Hudson had 'emotional' revelation at Glastonbury Festival
Kate Hudson had an "emotional" revelation at Glastonbury Festival last year which made her rethink her career choices. The 'Almost Famous' star was among the revellers at Worthy Farm in Somerset, England in June 2022 and she's revealed she had a strange moment when watching Sir Paul McCartney perform his headline set on the Sunday night - and it made her think more deeply about her work.
Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics
Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
Melissa Rivers Shares Her Best and Worst Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 Grammy Awards
No need to call the Fashion Police because Melissa Rivers weighed in on the best and worst dressed celebrities at the 2023 Grammy Awards in an exclusive interview with Life & Style. Music’s biggest night took place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 5, and artists of every genre — from country to pop —...
Inside Nova
M. Night Shyamalan thrilled that younger audiences are embracing his films
M. Night Shyamalan is amazed that his films are resonating with a new generation. The 52-year-old director has been making movies for more than three decades and revealed that he feels a sense of joy that younger audiences are discovering his work. In an interview with Screen Rant, the 'Knock...
Inside Nova
Adele dedicates Grammy win to son
Adele paid a tearful tribute to her son as she picked up the Best Solo Pop Performance Grammy Award on Sunday (05.02.23). The 34-year-old singer's track 'Easy On Me' - which was about the aftermath of divorce - beat off competition from Bad Bunny's 'Moscow Mule', Doja Cat's 'Woman' Harry Styles' 'As It Was', 'Abour Damn Time' from Lizzo and Steve Lacy's 'Bad Habit' to take the honour, and the British star gave an emotional shoutout to her and ex-husband Simon Konecki's 10-year-old son Angelo as she reflected on writing the track.
Inside Nova
Chrissy Teigen skipped Grammys to be with daughter
Chrissy Teigen skipped the Grammy Awards at the last minute so she could stay home with her new baby daughter. The 37-year-old model and her husband John Legend welcomed their little girl Esti on January 13 and Chrissy had been preparing to return to the spotlight to walk the red carpet at the awards show in Los Angeles on Sunday night (05.02.23) to support her singer partner but ducked out at the last minute.
Inside Nova
Brian May: Queen got irritated by crowds singing every line to their songs
Queen used to get "irritated" by crowds singing every lyric to their songs. Guitarist Brian May has admitted they were annoyed because they wanted their fans to listen to the amazing lyrics they had spent hours penning. Speaking to Total Guitar magazine, Brian explained: "Because we thought: 'People, just listen.
Inside Nova
Lance Bass: Being a dad is the best thing ever!
Lance Bass loves being a dad. The 43-year-old pop star welcomed twins Alexander and Violet with husband Michael Turchin via a surrogate in October 2021 and claimed that being a dad is the "best thing ever" as the little ones made their first red carpet appearance on Saturday (04.02.22) at a 10th anniversary event for sports charity Gold Meets Golden in Beverly Hills.
Inside Nova
Quavo honours Takeoff in emotional Grammys tribute
Quavo paid an emotional tribute to his nephew and Migos bandmate Takeoff during the Grammy Awards on Sunday (05.02.23). The 31-year-old rapper performed his song ‘Without You’ during the show’s In Memoriam segment in honour of the 28-year-old musician, who was shot dead in November. Quavo was...
Inside Nova
Eminem's daughter 'struggled to understand her father's fame
Hailie Jade Mathers struggled to understand her father's fame. The 27-year-old singer is the daughter of rap star Eminem - whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III - and his ex-wife Kim Scott but explained that her experience was "very different" to that of her father's brother Nate, 35, because she was only a tot when he shot to fame in the late 1990s even though it is "fun" to look back now.
Inside Nova
Ozzy Osbourne is determined to get back on stage
Ozzy Osbourne wants to get back on stage again. The 74-year-old rock star - who suffers from Parkinson's Disease - was forced to pull out of his UK and European tour with Judas Priest on Wednesday (01.02.23) because he is "not physically capable" of the travelling required to complete the run but has now insisted that his "ultimate goal" is to start performing again so he can connect with his fans once more.
Inside Nova
Ashley Benson dating Brandon Davis
Ashley Benson is dating Brandon Davis. The 33-year-old 'Pretty Little Liars' actress is currently seeing Brandon - the 43-year-old grandson of oil tycoon Marvin Davis - and the pair are said to be smitten. A source told PEOPLE: "They have a lot of mutual friends and are both super fun...
Inside Nova
Duke and Duchess of Sussex to make romcoms
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to make romcoms. The pair - who quit as senior members of the Royal Family in 2020 and moved to California - are reportedly planning to move away from autobiographical work after the release of their Netflix documentary and Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' and work more on scripted output.
Comments / 0