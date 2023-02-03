Read full article on original website
Related
Ben Affleck Trends for Looking ‘Miserable’ at Grammys: ‘Get [Him] a Cigarette and a Dunkin’ Coffee STAT’
Sad Affleck strikes again! Accompanying his wife Jennifer Lopez at the 2023 Grammys, viewers picked up on Ben Affleck looking particularly “miserable” during the ceremony, especially as he remained expressionless as J. Lo rocked out to the tribute performance to Smokey Robinson and Berry Gordy by Robinson, Stevie Wonder and Chris Stapleton.
Melissa Rivers Shares Her Best and Worst Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 Grammy Awards
No need to call the Fashion Police because Melissa Rivers weighed in on the best and worst dressed celebrities at the 2023 Grammy Awards in an exclusive interview with Life & Style. Music’s biggest night took place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 5, and artists of every genre — from country to pop —...
Inside Nova
M. Night Shyamalan thrilled that younger audiences are embracing his films
M. Night Shyamalan is amazed that his films are resonating with a new generation. The 52-year-old director has been making movies for more than three decades and revealed that he feels a sense of joy that younger audiences are discovering his work. In an interview with Screen Rant, the 'Knock...
Inside Nova
Adele dedicates Grammy win to son
Adele paid a tearful tribute to her son as she picked up the Best Solo Pop Performance Grammy Award on Sunday (05.02.23). The 34-year-old singer's track 'Easy On Me' - which was about the aftermath of divorce - beat off competition from Bad Bunny's 'Moscow Mule', Doja Cat's 'Woman' Harry Styles' 'As It Was', 'Abour Damn Time' from Lizzo and Steve Lacy's 'Bad Habit' to take the honour, and the British star gave an emotional shoutout to her and ex-husband Simon Konecki's 10-year-old son Angelo as she reflected on writing the track.
Inside Nova
Shania Twain debuts red hair at Grammy Awards
Shania Twain wanted to “pop on the top” at the Grammy Awards. The ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’ hitmaker turned heads on the red carpet at the Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles at Sunday’s (05.02.23) ceremony with her fiery red hair, just days after she switched up her usual brunette tresses for a vivid platinum blonde look.
Inside Nova
Chrissy Teigen skipped Grammys to be with daughter
Chrissy Teigen skipped the Grammy Awards at the last minute so she could stay home with her new baby daughter. The 37-year-old model and her husband John Legend welcomed their little girl Esti on January 13 and Chrissy had been preparing to return to the spotlight to walk the red carpet at the awards show in Los Angeles on Sunday night (05.02.23) to support her singer partner but ducked out at the last minute.
Inside Nova
Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are expecting baby number two
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are expecting their second child together. The 36-year-old actor has been married to 'Game of Thrones' co-star Rose, 35, since 2018 and already has a two-year-old son - whose name has not been revealed publicly - and admitted on Friday (03.02.23) that the little one will get the "shock of his life" when his sibling arrives.
Inside Nova
Dr Dre honoured with Global Impact Grammy
Dr. Dre urged musicians to "never compromise your vision" as he picked up the Global Impact Award at the Grammys on Sunday (05.02.23). The 57-year-old rapper and producer said he was "extremely moved" to receive the prize - which has been named in his honour - during what is regarded as the 50th anniversary of hip-hop as he reflected on his 40-year career "doing something [he] really loves".
Inside Nova
Bruce Springsteen fanzine Backstreets to shut after 43 years
The Bruce Springsteen fanzine Backstreets will shut down after 43 years. The periodical, which has been covering the singer and his E Street Band since 1980, is set to shutter due to disillusionment over Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing model and what has been described as a "fan freeze out". Publisher...
Inside Nova
Ashley Benson dating Brandon Davis
Ashley Benson is dating Brandon Davis. The 33-year-old 'Pretty Little Liars' actress is currently seeing Brandon - the 43-year-old grandson of oil tycoon Marvin Davis - and the pair are said to be smitten. A source told PEOPLE: "They have a lot of mutual friends and are both super fun...
Comments / 0