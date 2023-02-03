Adele paid a tearful tribute to her son as she picked up the Best Solo Pop Performance Grammy Award on Sunday (05.02.23). The 34-year-old singer's track 'Easy On Me' - which was about the aftermath of divorce - beat off competition from Bad Bunny's 'Moscow Mule', Doja Cat's 'Woman' Harry Styles' 'As It Was', 'Abour Damn Time' from Lizzo and Steve Lacy's 'Bad Habit' to take the honour, and the British star gave an emotional shoutout to her and ex-husband Simon Konecki's 10-year-old son Angelo as she reflected on writing the track.

13 HOURS AGO