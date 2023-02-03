ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

See photos as Heritage boys basketball hosts Arthur Hill

SAGINAW, MI - The gym was packed with fans as Heritage hosted Arthur Hill for a high school boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Both teams fought hard for each point as their family, friends and teammates cheered them on throughout the game. In the first quarter, the Lumberjacks were ahead 13-11. By halftime, Heritage edged them out by one point with a score of 28-27.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

School: Investigation underway into fight following basketball game

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are investigating a fight following a boys’ high school basketball game that broke out Friday night, according to Saginaw Township Community Schools. The school district announced Saturday morning that there was a fight after a game between Heritage High School and Saginaw Arthur...
SAGINAW, MI
wcsx.com

Fox Blunders MSU Spartans, Naming Them Wolverines on National TV

Talk about not getting respect. The Michigan State men’s basketball team was playing Rutgers Saturday (Feb. 4) afternoon on Fox. Usually, the most action you get out of these games is watching Tom Izzo go nuts, which is always entertaining. I love the guy. But, for this game, there was all kinds of weird action, in that Fox actually called the Michigan State Spartans the Michigan State Wolverines!
EAST LANSING, MI
9&10 News

Gladwin County Woman Wins $1 Million Playing Black & Gold Game

A 57-year-old woman from Gladwin County is the winner of $1 million after hitting it big on a Black & Gold instant game. The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, bought the winning ticket at Border’s Corner Store, 7024 East Pickard Road in Mount Pleasant. “I like playing the...
GLADWIN COUNTY, MI
tourcounsel.com

Genesee Valley Center | Shopping mall in Michigan

Genesee Valley Center is an enclosed shopping mall located in Flint Township, Michigan, outside the city of Flint, Michigan, United States. Opened in 1970, the mall is 1,272,397 square feet (118,209.5 m2) of leasable area. The mall has three anchor tenants: JCPenney, Macy's, and Play Big. It comprises more than 120 tenants, including a food court, and an external concourse called the Outdoor Village which also features a Barnes & Noble bookstore.
FLINT, MI
MLive

Northwood give update on 60th annual auto show

MIDLAND, MI-- If you’re excited by all the automotive news coming out of Northwood University recently, add another reason to stop by the Midland campus. Announced in a release by the university on Feb. 2, student organizers for the 60th Northwood University International Auto Show have shared the dates for this year’s iteration.
MIDLAND, MI
abc12.com

Mid-Michigan schools close ahead of bitter cold Friday morning

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students across Mid-Michigan will get to stay home in warmth when bitterly cold weather settles in the region Friday morning. Several school districts canceled classes for Friday to avoid sending students outdoors when wind chills are expected to reach -15 degrees or colder in Mid-Michigan.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
MLive

Faith leader from Pittsburgh to address Saginaw’s Ezekiel Project

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI — The chairman of a faith-based leadership training organization will serve as the keynote speaker during a breakfast fundraiser for the Saginaw-based Ezekiel Project. Rev. John Welch will address the crowd attending the 26th annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast at 9 a.m....
SAGINAW, MI
The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News

Saginaw, MI
24K+
Followers
24K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.

 https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/

Comments / 0

Community Policy