Saginaw, February 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Saginaw. The Frankenmuth High School basketball team will have a game with Arthur Hill High School on February 06, 2023, 13:00:00. The Chesaning High School basketball team will have a game with Nouvel Catholic Central High School on February 06, 2023, 14:30:00.
Flint-area basketball highlights; Hamady shocks Carman-Ainsworth; Ty Kolhmann tallies No. 1,000
FLINT – One of the topics of conversation in the Grand Blanc locker room Friday after the Bobcats beat Davison in the Flint-area game of the night was a matchup across town between Hamady and Carman-Ainsworth. The Bobcats heard that Hamady was beating the Cavaliers.
Grand Blanc turns much-anticipated showdown with Davison into a blowout
GRAND BLANC, MI – The much-anticipated boys basketball showdown between two of the Flint-area’s top teams never materialized Friday night.
Bay City boys roundup: Big victories, tough losses all part of the Friday fun
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school boys sports scene in the Bay City area for Feb. 3, 2023. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. BOYS BKB: BAY CITY CENTRAL 54, LAPEER 38.
See photos as Heritage boys basketball hosts Arthur Hill
SAGINAW, MI - The gym was packed with fans as Heritage hosted Arthur Hill for a high school boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Both teams fought hard for each point as their family, friends and teammates cheered them on throughout the game. In the first quarter, the Lumberjacks were ahead 13-11. By halftime, Heritage edged them out by one point with a score of 28-27.
5th Quarter: CAAC Blue boys return to Friday nights; Pair of unbeatens stay perfect
Our Big Game is out at DeWitt where the Panthers will be trying to avenge a loss from earlier this season.
Two former Michigan State stars help National team to win in Senior Bowl
Jayden Reed and Bryce Baringer picked up a win in their last game wearing a Michigan State helmet. The former All-American Spartans helped the National team to a 27-10 win against the American squad in the Senior Bowl on Saturday at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile. Reed...
See Saginaw-area’s top performances, vote for Athlete of Week (Jan. 30-Feb. 4)
The Saginaw-area saw plenty of top performances and athletes in the past week, giving fans a chance to see some special achievements. But which athlete had the best week? Fans can vote for their favorite athlete through 9 a.m. Friday, picking the MLive Saginaw Athlete of the Week.
Former Flint Journal sports columnist Dean Howe dies at age 82
FLINT – There wasn’t much Dean Howe didn’t write about during 41 years as a sports writer and columnist at The Flint Journal. Michigan State’s 1979 NCAA basketball championship?. Check. The Detroit Pistons back-to-back NBA titles in 1989 and ‘90?. Check. The Detroit Tigers 1984...
School: Investigation underway into fight following basketball game
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are investigating a fight following a boys’ high school basketball game that broke out Friday night, according to Saginaw Township Community Schools. The school district announced Saturday morning that there was a fight after a game between Heritage High School and Saginaw Arthur...
Fox Blunders MSU Spartans, Naming Them Wolverines on National TV
Talk about not getting respect. The Michigan State men’s basketball team was playing Rutgers Saturday (Feb. 4) afternoon on Fox. Usually, the most action you get out of these games is watching Tom Izzo go nuts, which is always entertaining. I love the guy. But, for this game, there was all kinds of weird action, in that Fox actually called the Michigan State Spartans the Michigan State Wolverines!
Gladwin County Woman Wins $1 Million Playing Black & Gold Game
A 57-year-old woman from Gladwin County is the winner of $1 million after hitting it big on a Black & Gold instant game. The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, bought the winning ticket at Border’s Corner Store, 7024 East Pickard Road in Mount Pleasant. “I like playing the...
Saginaw man who fled to North Carolina after friend’s fatal shooting pleads to manslaughter
SAGINAW, MI — In the summer of 2020, a Saginaw man allegedly shot and killed his best friend, then fled the state seeking refuge with family in the South. Two months later, he was in custody and extradited back to Michigan. More than two years later and with his...
Tasty Taco Joint To Open 3 Spots In Grand Rapids, Flint Wants In
Foodies should be excited. A fan favorite from the Western United States is opening multiple locations around the Grand Rapids area. Let's welcome Taco John's. It's sure to give Taco Bell a run for their money. What is Taco John's?. Taco John's is a fast-food taco spot with rave reviews....
Genesee Valley Center | Shopping mall in Michigan
Genesee Valley Center is an enclosed shopping mall located in Flint Township, Michigan, outside the city of Flint, Michigan, United States. Opened in 1970, the mall is 1,272,397 square feet (118,209.5 m2) of leasable area. The mall has three anchor tenants: JCPenney, Macy's, and Play Big. It comprises more than 120 tenants, including a food court, and an external concourse called the Outdoor Village which also features a Barnes & Noble bookstore.
Bay City, Michigan is Home to DOZENS Of Century-Old Mansions
Every city, or town has that "rich" neighborhood in it. The houses are a little bigger, the yards and roads are a little better manicured... but not all of those neighborhoods aren't as incredibly historic as the Bay City Center Avenue Historic District. Bay City is the Lumber Capital of...
‘Extremely warm’ January in the record books for Flint, Saginaw, Bay City
January 2023 will go down in the record books as one of the warmest for all Michigan cities. Most cities had anywhere between the third-warmest and seventh-warmest January on record. Using the average temperature for the month, most Michigan cities were between seven degrees and eight-and-a-half degrees warmer than average....
Northwood give update on 60th annual auto show
MIDLAND, MI-- If you’re excited by all the automotive news coming out of Northwood University recently, add another reason to stop by the Midland campus. Announced in a release by the university on Feb. 2, student organizers for the 60th Northwood University International Auto Show have shared the dates for this year’s iteration.
Mid-Michigan schools close ahead of bitter cold Friday morning
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students across Mid-Michigan will get to stay home in warmth when bitterly cold weather settles in the region Friday morning. Several school districts canceled classes for Friday to avoid sending students outdoors when wind chills are expected to reach -15 degrees or colder in Mid-Michigan.
Faith leader from Pittsburgh to address Saginaw’s Ezekiel Project
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI — The chairman of a faith-based leadership training organization will serve as the keynote speaker during a breakfast fundraiser for the Saginaw-based Ezekiel Project. Rev. John Welch will address the crowd attending the 26th annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast at 9 a.m....
