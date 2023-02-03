Read full article on original website
Looking for Donuts in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Eastlake, OhioIsla ChiuEastlake, OH
Beloved Ohio cupcake shop sells out on opening dayKristen WaltersKent, OH
Ohio residents are paying for houses with cash in these two citiesEllen EastwoodOhio State
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for delicious Italian food in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you find yourself on the westside, you should check out this restaurant, which is located at a strip mall in Middleburg Heights. For decades, Santo's has been offering great Italian food with great portions that won't leave you hungry. Patrons can't get enough of their homemade spaghetti, linguini, and fettuccini. You can't go wrong with the linguini with alfredo and fresh broccoli, chicken marsala (which incorporates a freshly made and delectable mushroom, onion, and marsala wine sauce), and baked manicotti, which are sweet crepes stuffed with seasoned ricotta and topped with either red or alfredo sauce. Their pizzas and Stromboli are also delicious and use homemade dough that's freshly made on a daily basis.
The Macaron Tea Room closing in Woodmere
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The second location of The Macaron Tea Room is closing almost exactly two years after it opened. The garden-themed tea room and bakery – which opened Feb. 12, 2021, on Chagrin Boulevard – is set to close on Tuesday, Feb. 14, according to social-media posts.
Broadview Heights will remain open
The Daily Pressed cafe sets grand opening for Feb. 7 in downtown Akron
AKRON, Ohio – If you can’t decide between having a cup of coffee or a cocktail, downtown Akron’s new café, The Daily Pressed, has you covered. Located in the former Karma Café space at 323 S. Main St., The Daily Pressed is equal parts café, Italian-inspired bistro and speakeasy cocktail lounge. The European-style establishment describes itself as a fast casual, Italian-inspired coffee shop with a unique cocktail menu.
A popular new cupcake shop in Ohio drew in such a crowd during its grand opening that they sold out of cupcakes. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, Rocco's Cupcake Cafe opened its new Ohio location in Kent to a sizeable crowd of eager patrons. The grand opening went so well that the cafe sold out of cupcakes, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
Discover Ohio's Pizza Paradise: Top 10 Mouth-Watering Pizzas You Can't-Miss
Ohio is known for its diverse and delicious cuisine, and pizza is no exception. Whether you’re in the mood for classic pepperoni or something more adventurous, there’s a pizza for everyone in the Buckeye State. Here are ten of the best pizzas you can find in Ohio:
Hear moving stories about houses changing places in Chagrin Falls: Valley Views
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- If these houses could talk as well as they walk, they would tell you about their moving experience. More than 40 houses and other buildings have been moved from their original location in and around Chagrin Falls. Learn about them at a program 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22 at the Chagrin Falls Historical Society& Museum.
Old news is good news in Medina’s McDowell-Phillips House
MEDINA, Ohio -- When the Medina County Historical Society began to restore the McDowell-Phillips House at 205 S. Prospect St. in 2020, members discovered that the attic was a treasure trove of history. They uncovered hundreds of books, pieces of furniture original to the house and family, clothing and artifacts...
Bookmark this book sale: Olmsted Dates and Data
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- Vivian Kramer paged through the children’s book “Madeline,” by Ludwig Bemelmans, Saturday (Feb. 4) at the Olmsted Falls Library. She was unfamiliar with the series about the 12 little girls in two straight lines, and picked up the book as she browsed through several others at the ongoing book sale that the Friends of the Olmsted Falls Library offers at the Mapleway Drive branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library.
‘Hell’s Kitchen’ show launches local chef Alejandro Najar, he moves to The Blue Door Bakery & Cafe
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio – Alejandro Najar is the latest chef putting Greater Cleveland on the foodie map. For the 21st season of Gordon Ramsey’s “Hell’s Kitchen,” producers asked the young chef to compete. They’d seen his photos of his culinary output on Instagram and the rest is history. Almost.
Cleveland Scene
The Most Quintessential Cleveland Dates You Can Go On
If you've dated in Cleveland, you've had your ups and downs. Mainly downs. Okay let's move on. Anyway, if you've dated in Cleveland you've also definitely done all if not most of the following, because they're so utterly Cleveland to their core, and because they're fun and proven winners. Haven't done them all? Check off one on your next date night.
Berea brings out warm fuzzies at annual blanket-making party
BEREA, Ohio – It was a cold night outside, but fuzzy blankets and community camaraderie kept the chills at bay inside the Berea Recreation Center on Feb. 4 during the city’s annual blanket-making party. After a multi-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people came out in force...
Construction firm in North Royalton proposes new home on Abbey Road near Ohio 82
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- A North Royalton business owner wants to build an 11,700-square-foot multi-tenant industrial office on the east side of Abbey Road, about a quarter-mile north of Ohio 82. Thomas Denk, owner of the construction firm Fred W. Denk Co., said he would move his company’s office into...
Cain Park summer stage offerings to include ‘Rent,’ ‘Fun Home’: Press Run
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- February is surely the coldest month of the year, but the folks at Cain Park are encouraging us to look ahead to warmer times. To get us started, they have announced two productions scheduled for the Cleveland Heights park’s Alma Theater this summer. They are the rock musical “Rent” and the introspective “Fun Home.”
$3 million donation to further enhance planetarium at Cleveland Museum of Natural History
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Nathan and Fannye Shafran Foundation has given the Cleveland Museum of Natural History a $3 million gift to support renovations and technological upgrades to the Nathan and Fannye Shafran Planetarium. This gift to the Museum’s was made by the Shafran’s children and their spouses: Joe and Marla Shafran, Joan Shafran and Robert Haimes, and Paula Krulak.
3 Places To Get Seafood in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these restaurants (this list is not at all exhaustive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this fine dining restaurant offers some of the best seafood in the area. Patrons say you can't go wrong with starting with a bowl of their delectable lobster bisque, which is wonderfully rich and creamy. As for entrees, customers highly enjoy the Kingfish trio (a seafood feast that includes a lobster tail, scallops, shrimp, mashed potatoes with lobster, and asparagus), Gulf of Maine salmon (which is served with butternut squash, sweet corn succotash, fingerlings, and lemon butter), and Maryland crab cakes. If you have room for dessert, check out the key lime pie or buttermilk crème brulee.
'Rent The Chicken': Lodi farm's service growing in Northeast Ohio
LODI, Ohio — Stephen Andrews loves chickens. You'll see and hear them wandering his Medina County farm, along with goats and a few ducks. "Chickens are the gateway animal to farm life", Andrews says while gently cuddling a 4-month old-pullett. He then whispers to the bird, "What do you think about that?"
Drunken Cleveland driver crashes into Brooklyn business
BROOKLYN, Ohio -- More than a week after a drunken Cleveland woman crashed her 2017 Chrysler Pacifica into a Ridge Road building in Brooklyn, a business owner is picking up the pieces in hopes of rebuilding. The business, which was damaged Jan. 27, is Ortiz Art Drafts & Design LLC.
Four more teen bands pass the test to compete in the Final Exam of the 2023 Tri-C High School Rock Off
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Tri-C High School Rock Off announced the latest round of bands to earn spots to compete in the competition’s Final Exam to be held on Saturday, February 25, at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. There were 10 bands competing in the second Rock...
