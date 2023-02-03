ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Royalton, OH

Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for delicious Italian food in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you find yourself on the westside, you should check out this restaurant, which is located at a strip mall in Middleburg Heights. For decades, Santo's has been offering great Italian food with great portions that won't leave you hungry. Patrons can't get enough of their homemade spaghetti, linguini, and fettuccini. You can't go wrong with the linguini with alfredo and fresh broccoli, chicken marsala (which incorporates a freshly made and delectable mushroom, onion, and marsala wine sauce), and baked manicotti, which are sweet crepes stuffed with seasoned ricotta and topped with either red or alfredo sauce. Their pizzas and Stromboli are also delicious and use homemade dough that's freshly made on a daily basis.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

The Macaron Tea Room closing in Woodmere

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The second location of The Macaron Tea Room is closing almost exactly two years after it opened. The garden-themed tea room and bakery – which opened Feb. 12, 2021, on Chagrin Boulevard – is set to close on Tuesday, Feb. 14, according to social-media posts.
WOODMERE, OH
Cleveland.com

The Daily Pressed cafe sets grand opening for Feb. 7 in downtown Akron

AKRON, Ohio – If you can’t decide between having a cup of coffee or a cocktail, downtown Akron’s new café, The Daily Pressed, has you covered. Located in the former Karma Café space at 323 S. Main St., The Daily Pressed is equal parts café, Italian-inspired bistro and speakeasy cocktail lounge. The European-style establishment describes itself as a fast casual, Italian-inspired coffee shop with a unique cocktail menu.
AKRON, OH
Kristen Walters

Beloved Ohio cupcake shop sells out on opening day

A popular new cupcake shop in Ohio drew in such a crowd during its grand opening that they sold out of cupcakes. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, Rocco's Cupcake Cafe opened its new Ohio location in Kent to a sizeable crowd of eager patrons. The grand opening went so well that the cafe sold out of cupcakes, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
KENT, OH
Cleveland.com

Bookmark this book sale: Olmsted Dates and Data

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- Vivian Kramer paged through the children’s book “Madeline,” by Ludwig Bemelmans, Saturday (Feb. 4) at the Olmsted Falls Library. She was unfamiliar with the series about the 12 little girls in two straight lines, and picked up the book as she browsed through several others at the ongoing book sale that the Friends of the Olmsted Falls Library offers at the Mapleway Drive branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library.
OLMSTED FALLS, OH
Cleveland Scene

The Most Quintessential Cleveland Dates You Can Go On

If you've dated in Cleveland, you've had your ups and downs. Mainly downs. Okay let's move on. Anyway, if you've dated in Cleveland you've also definitely done all if not most of the following, because they're so utterly Cleveland to their core, and because they're fun and proven winners. Haven't done them all? Check off one on your next date night.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

$3 million donation to further enhance planetarium at Cleveland Museum of Natural History

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Nathan and Fannye Shafran Foundation has given the Cleveland Museum of Natural History a $3 million gift to support renovations and technological upgrades to the Nathan and Fannye Shafran Planetarium. This gift to the Museum’s was made by the Shafran’s children and their spouses: Joe and Marla Shafran, Joan Shafran and Robert Haimes, and Paula Krulak.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Seafood in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these restaurants (this list is not at all exhaustive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this fine dining restaurant offers some of the best seafood in the area. Patrons say you can't go wrong with starting with a bowl of their delectable lobster bisque, which is wonderfully rich and creamy. As for entrees, customers highly enjoy the Kingfish trio (a seafood feast that includes a lobster tail, scallops, shrimp, mashed potatoes with lobster, and asparagus), Gulf of Maine salmon (which is served with butternut squash, sweet corn succotash, fingerlings, and lemon butter), and Maryland crab cakes. If you have room for dessert, check out the key lime pie or buttermilk crème brulee.
OHIO STATE
WKYC

'Rent The Chicken': Lodi farm's service growing in Northeast Ohio

LODI, Ohio — Stephen Andrews loves chickens. You'll see and hear them wandering his Medina County farm, along with goats and a few ducks. "Chickens are the gateway animal to farm life", Andrews says while gently cuddling a 4-month old-pullett. He then whispers to the bird, "What do you think about that?"
LODI, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

