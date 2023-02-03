Read full article on original website
Four more teen bands pass the test to compete in the Final Exam of the 2023 Tri-C High School Rock Off
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Tri-C High School Rock Off announced the latest round of bands to earn spots to compete in the competition’s Final Exam to be held on Saturday, February 25, at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. There were 10 bands competing in the second Rock...
Disturbed will encourage fans to ‘Take Back Your Life’ this summer at Blossom Music Center
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Multiplatinum metal mavens Disturbed will bring its “Take Back Your Life” tour to Blossom Music Center on Sunday, August 27. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, at the Disturbed website and at livenation.com. The “Take Back Your Life” tour is the band’s first full tour since 2018.
Does Cleveland's music scene still rock?
Cleveland is known to many as the “birthplace of Rock and Roll.” Yet, many of music’s biggest stars have been bypassing the city recently.
Final goodbye: Hundreds gather for John Adams funeral
A final goodbye to a true Clevelander, John Adams.
Cleveland’s Civil Rights Trail might be first in northern U.S.: The Wake Up for Monday, Feb. 6, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. From the election of Carl Stokes as mayor of Cleveland to the creation of the Ludlow Community Association in Shaker Heights, Cuyahoga County played a major role in the movement for racial justice.
Guardians drummer John Adams remembered with bagpipes, drums and an oldie but goodie
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Before John Adams’ casket was wheeled into the Cathedral of St. John the Evanglist on Saturday morning, the organ player briefly played “Take Me Out to the Ball Game,” causing more than a few smiles in the large crowd on a cold February morning.
Travis and Jason Kelce, brothers and Super Bowl opponents, are still ‘Cleveland Heights through and through’
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Mike Jones will spend some time this week digging through his closet. In 2017 when the Eagles played the Chiefs in Kansas City, Jones, the former Cleveland Heights High School football coach and current physical education teacher, made the trip to watch two of his former players, Travis and Jason Kelce, play against each other at Arrowhead Stadium. The brothers put together a shirt for their old coach for that matchup, representing Jason’s No. 62 Eagles jersey and Travis’ No. 87 Chiefs jersey.
The Macaron Tea Room closing in Woodmere
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The second location of The Macaron Tea Room is closing almost exactly two years after it opened. The garden-themed tea room and bakery – which opened Feb. 12, 2021, on Chagrin Boulevard – is set to close on Tuesday, Feb. 14, according to social-media posts.
Who is the Best Cavs fan in The Land? ‘Let ‘em Know’ by entering our search for the Cavalier’s super fan
CLEVELAND, Ohio – 2023 is the year of the Cleveland Cavaliers. This season’s team has lived up to expectations. As of Sunday, Feb. 5, the Cavs were 33-22, solidly in fifth place in the NBA’s Eastern Conference standings, just a half game behind the Brooklyn Nets.
Cain Park summer stage offerings to include ‘Rent,’ ‘Fun Home’: Press Run
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- February is surely the coldest month of the year, but the folks at Cain Park are encouraging us to look ahead to warmer times. To get us started, they have announced two productions scheduled for the Cleveland Heights park’s Alma Theater this summer. They are the rock musical “Rent” and the introspective “Fun Home.”
Senate League championship takes center stage Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse: What to watch in boys basketball
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Senate League boys basketball championship takes center stage for the second straight year at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Defending champion Glenville and Rhodes will be there again Wednesday for a 3 p.m. tipoff that precedes the Cavaliers’ game later that night against the Detroit Pistons.
Meet friends for a pint at these Cleveland breweries
Whether after work or on the weekends, there’s nothing better than meeting friends for an ice-cold pint of beer. If you’re in the Cleveland area, here are three places where you can sip everything from lagers to pale ales:
Akron breaks ground on $11.5M Ed Davis Community Center renovations
AKRON, Ohio – The city of Akron on Saturday broke ground on renovations to the Ed Davis Community Center at 730 Perkins Park Dr. The $11.5 million project calls for a new design, a new gymnasium, an indoor walking track, an E-Sports room, a new outdoor playground and multipurpose rooms.
Old news is good news in Medina’s McDowell-Phillips House
MEDINA, Ohio -- When the Medina County Historical Society began to restore the McDowell-Phillips House at 205 S. Prospect St. in 2020, members discovered that the attic was a treasure trove of history. They uncovered hundreds of books, pieces of furniture original to the house and family, clothing and artifacts...
Should the Guardians entertain moving their outfield fences in or out? (Podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ballparks in Toronto, Detroit and New York are moving their fences in for the 2023 season. Should the Guardians follow suit? Or would lowering the home run threshold on the 19-foot wall in left be a better option? With Cleveland’s pitching-dominant farm system, would moving the fences back make more sense?
Area’s best no higher than fourth in Associated Press state girls basketball poll
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Northeast Ohio’s best remain on the cusp, looking in at the top teams in the state for girls basketball, based on the latest Associated Press state poll. Monday’s rankings have two area teams — Laurel in Division III and Richmond Heights in Division IV — fourth in their respective divisions. Olmsted Falls is fifth in Division I, while Copley is seventh in Division II.
Cleveland’s impound lot is overrun by stolen Kias and Hyundais: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The national trend that has Kias and Hyundais on the top of car thieves’ hit lists is playing out in Cleveland, where nearly half of the stolen vehicles recovered and brought to the city’s impound lot are one of the two brands. We’re talking about...
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for delicious Italian food in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you find yourself on the westside, you should check out this restaurant, which is located at a strip mall in Middleburg Heights. For decades, Santo's has been offering great Italian food with great portions that won't leave you hungry. Patrons can't get enough of their homemade spaghetti, linguini, and fettuccini. You can't go wrong with the linguini with alfredo and fresh broccoli, chicken marsala (which incorporates a freshly made and delectable mushroom, onion, and marsala wine sauce), and baked manicotti, which are sweet crepes stuffed with seasoned ricotta and topped with either red or alfredo sauce. Their pizzas and Stromboli are also delicious and use homemade dough that's freshly made on a daily basis.
Glenville once saved Arvell Reese’s life; now he’s returning the favor by reviving the Ohio State pipeline
CLEVELAND -- It’s always interesting how one person’s decision can impact so much in the world, even things that aren’t part of their consideration. Sometimes those decisions can be the difference between a life of promise and limitless opportunities. Other times it can take you down a...
$3 million donation to further enhance planetarium at Cleveland Museum of Natural History
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Nathan and Fannye Shafran Foundation has given the Cleveland Museum of Natural History a $3 million gift to support renovations and technological upgrades to the Nathan and Fannye Shafran Planetarium. This gift to the Museum’s was made by the Shafran’s children and their spouses: Joe and Marla Shafran, Joan Shafran and Robert Haimes, and Paula Krulak.
