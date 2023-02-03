ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Travis and Jason Kelce, brothers and Super Bowl opponents, are still ‘Cleveland Heights through and through’

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Mike Jones will spend some time this week digging through his closet. In 2017 when the Eagles played the Chiefs in Kansas City, Jones, the former Cleveland Heights High School football coach and current physical education teacher, made the trip to watch two of his former players, Travis and Jason Kelce, play against each other at Arrowhead Stadium. The brothers put together a shirt for their old coach for that matchup, representing Jason’s No. 62 Eagles jersey and Travis’ No. 87 Chiefs jersey.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

The Macaron Tea Room closing in Woodmere

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The second location of The Macaron Tea Room is closing almost exactly two years after it opened. The garden-themed tea room and bakery – which opened Feb. 12, 2021, on Chagrin Boulevard – is set to close on Tuesday, Feb. 14, according to social-media posts.
WOODMERE, OH
Cleveland.com

Area’s best no higher than fourth in Associated Press state girls basketball poll

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Northeast Ohio’s best remain on the cusp, looking in at the top teams in the state for girls basketball, based on the latest Associated Press state poll. Monday’s rankings have two area teams — Laurel in Division III and Richmond Heights in Division IV — fourth in their respective divisions. Olmsted Falls is fifth in Division I, while Copley is seventh in Division II.
OLMSTED FALLS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for delicious Italian food in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you find yourself on the westside, you should check out this restaurant, which is located at a strip mall in Middleburg Heights. For decades, Santo's has been offering great Italian food with great portions that won't leave you hungry. Patrons can't get enough of their homemade spaghetti, linguini, and fettuccini. You can't go wrong with the linguini with alfredo and fresh broccoli, chicken marsala (which incorporates a freshly made and delectable mushroom, onion, and marsala wine sauce), and baked manicotti, which are sweet crepes stuffed with seasoned ricotta and topped with either red or alfredo sauce. Their pizzas and Stromboli are also delicious and use homemade dough that's freshly made on a daily basis.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

$3 million donation to further enhance planetarium at Cleveland Museum of Natural History

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Nathan and Fannye Shafran Foundation has given the Cleveland Museum of Natural History a $3 million gift to support renovations and technological upgrades to the Nathan and Fannye Shafran Planetarium. This gift to the Museum’s was made by the Shafran’s children and their spouses: Joe and Marla Shafran, Joan Shafran and Robert Haimes, and Paula Krulak.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
100K+
Followers
95K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy