‘I was just in awe of her’: Zach Braff reflects on working with Florence Pugh on A Good Person

Zach Braff has reflected on working with Florence Pugh on his film A Good Person.

Braff, 47, and Pugh, 27, dated for three years, including during the film’s shoot, before splitting up in early 2022.

In the movie, directed by Braff, Pugh plays a woman whose world falls apart when she is involved in a fatal car crash that kills her future sister-in-law. In her despair, she forms an unlikely friendship with her would-be father-in-law, portrayed by Morgan Freeman .

Speaking about Pugh’s acting talent, Braff told The Guardian in a new interview: “I was just in awe of her. You can’t find an actor from Meryl Streep to someone fresh out of school that doesn’t think Florence is a pretty extraordinary talent.

“There’s just something about her, she’s got that movie star quality. And it’s natural – she’s not trained classically in any way. It’s just in her blood, in her soul.”

He said that casting her alongside Freeman was “like the great old Jedi Master Yoda [acting opposite] the young, exciting ingenue”.

Braff described the moment he found out Freeman had said yes to the film, saying: “Soon my phone rang, and I remember it was Florence who held it up to me because it said ‘Morgan Freeman’ across the top. I answered it and without even saying ‘Hey Zach’ or anything he just said: ‘I see myself on every page of the script.’”

While Braff and Pugh were together, some online commentators criticised them due to their 21-year age gap. Pugh responded by sharing a lengthy Instagram video in which she declared that no one had the right to tell her “who I should and should not love”.

In January this year, Pugh told Vogue she is still “figuring out” how to navigate single life . “My breakup has been very new, so I’m figuring that out,” she said.

A Good Person is out in UK cinemas on 24 March and on Sky Cinema and Now from 28 April.