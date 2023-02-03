ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘We’re always there for you’: Nicola Bulley’s friend tearfully reads letter to missing mother’s family

By Holly Patrick
 3 days ago

A friend of Nicola Bulley has read a letter written by her daughter to the missing mother-of-two’s family.

The mortgage adviser, disappeared last Friday morning, 27 January, as she walked her dog near the River Wyre in St Michael’s on Wyre.

Emma White was visibly emotional as she read a letter on BBC Breakfast today, a week after Ms Bulley vanished.

“We’re always there for you, we love you so much,” the letter said.

The Independent

Missing Nicola Bulley’s friend shares ‘11 facts you may not know’ about disappearance

A close friend of missing 45-year-old Nicola Bulley has shared a plea online in an attempt to dispel misinformation about the case.Tilly Ann, a close friend of the missing mother of two, has outlined 11 pieces of information she feels the public should know about the investigation. Amid rampant online discussion about the case, Ms Ann has said it is “disgusting” that she has had to issue this statement to curb online sleuths.With the permission of Ms Bulley’s “incredibly close” family before posting, she notes that the only CCTV camera “that would have seen everything” is not working.Ms Ann...
The Independent

Partner of missing Nicola Bulley says her two daughters ‘need her back’

The partner of missing Nicola Bulley said her two daughters “desperately” miss her and “need her back”.In a statement released through Lancashire Police, Paul Ansell, said: “It’s been 10 days now since Nicola went missing and I have two little girls who miss their mummy desperately and who need her back.”Ms Bulley, 45, went missing on January 27 in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire.Private underwater search experts, using specialist sonar equipment to look for Ms Bulley in the River Wyre, did not find anything on Monday.Peter Faulding, the head of private diving team Specialist Group International (SGI), said his team...
The Independent

Nicola Bulley: ‘Key witness’ comes forward as search for missing mother reaches 10th day

A woman described as a “key witness” by authorities searching for missing mother Nicola Bulley has come forward, as Lancashire Police warned against “totally unacceptable” speculation and abuse on social media.On Saturday, officers said they wanted to trace a person seen pushing a pram in the area near where the dog walker went missing in Saint Michael’s on Wyre.In an update on their Facebook page, Lancashire Police said the woman had come forward “very quickly”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
