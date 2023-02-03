ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

SheKnows

Brittany Mahomes‘ Daughter Sterling Rocked a New Braided ’Do & the Cutest Chiefs Hoodie at Her Dad's Latest Game

The Kansas City Chiefs clinched a playoffs win on Saturday against the Jaguars, and they couldn’t have done it without the support of their biggest (little) fan: Sterling Mahomes! Brittany Mahomes shared the cutest new pictures of her 1-year-old daughter cheering on her dad Patrick Mahomes, and we are obsessed with her adorable look. “Dawg energy⚡️,” Brittany wrote on Instagram yesterday, along with a carousel of images from the game (see the adorable photos HERE). While Brittany looked amazing in a long yellow coat with a Chiefs-red crossbody purse, Sterling stole the show. The toddler wore a super cute Chiefs hoodie...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Footwear News

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Who Is Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend? All About Kayla Nicole

The on-air reporter was in an on-again, off-again relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs player for five years Get to know Kayla Nicole, the former girlfriend of NFL star Travis Kelce. The on-air reporter and record-breaking tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs started dating in 2017 and were in an on-again, off-again relationship for five years. Following rumors about their latest breakup, including that they parted ways for financial reasons, the Ohio native set the record straight during an interview with The Pivot Podcast. Furthermore, he announced that he is...
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Jason Kelce Says Pregnant Wife Kylie Is Bringing Her OB-GYN as Super Bowl Guest as She's 38 Weeks

"If she has a baby in the stadium, it's officially scripted," Jason Kelce laughed with brother Travis Kelce on their podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and his family are ready for what's being dubbed the "Kelce Bowl." Speaking with brother Travis Kelce on their podcast — New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, a Jukes Original Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment — the two discussed having their family members at the 2023 Super Bowl, where the Eagles will face off against the Kansas City...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Game Day Outfits Ahead of Patrick's Big Win: Photos

Brittany Mahomes made sure her kiddos were decked out to cheer on their dad ahead of Patrick Mahomes leading the Kansas City Chiefs to an AFC divisional game win Brittany Mahomes is getting her babies into the spirit of playoff football! Both of the Kansas City Current co-owner's kids with NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes were dressed in their Kansas City Chiefs gear to cheer on their dad ahead of the team's most recent playoff win, as seen on Brittany's Instagram Story Sunday. The mom of two first shared a photo of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
HollywoodLife

Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship

Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since 2018, Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt. They have two children together. Jason Kelce — the man dubbed the “King of Philly” due to his passion for the city that adopted him after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2011 – lives life with a passion greater than his 6’3 “, 295 lbs. frame. One woman who knows that for sure is his wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), who married him in 2018, two months after Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Since then, Jason (the brother of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) and Kylie have lived spectacular lives on and off the field, starting a family and giving back to their community. But who is the woman who Jason calls his better half?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Jalen Hurts went to FoodChasers' Kitchen. Now, the owners' lives are a "dream"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Twin sisters in a Philadelphia neighborhood are calling it "The Jalen Effect." Jalen Hurts, the Eagles' starting quarterback, is giving a small, Black-owned business a boost ever since he tried his hand at making a Philadelphia staple.FoodChasers' Kitchen in Elkins Park started off small. Twin sisters, Maya and Kala Johnstone, built it from the bottom up.When Hurts walked into their lives, the sisters say their lives became like a "movie.""Can someone call Tyler Perry?" Kala said. "Our life is a dream. I'm telling you, it's a movie."The Johnstone twins are selling out of the "Jalen Special," the restaurant's...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Us Weekly

Jacksonville Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence Shares How He Knew Wife Marissa Mowry Was The One: ‘We Met in 5th Grade’

When you know, you know! Trevor Lawrence has been married to Marissa Mowry for nearly two years, but their relationship goes way back. “We met in fifth grade, so I won't say I knew [she was The One] in fifth grade,” the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback, 23, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, February 3, while promoting his […]
JACKSONVILLE, FL
People

Tom Brady Shares Throwback Photo with Sons Ben and Jack on the Sidelines After Retirement News

The athlete dropped a series of several photos from throughout his career, including some adorable shots with his kids, after he announced his retirement news Wednesday Tom Brady is remembering early moments in his career with his kids by his side. On Wednesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, announced his second retirement from the NFL. Along with his announcement in an emotional video, the athlete shared several photos throughout his career on his Instagram Story, including some sweet shots with his three kids. Brady included an adorable throwback...
Kingsport Times-News

Mahomes, Hurts offer first Super Bowl showdown between Texas high school QBs

DALLAS — Texas high school quarterbacks guru Todd Dodge got what he wanted when Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts of Philadelphia won their conference championship games. “I really like Joe Burrow,” a chuckling Dodge said, referring to Cincinnati's star quarterback, “but I'm not going to root for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Eagles arrive in Arizona ahead of Super Bowl LVII vs. Chiefs

GLENDALE, Ariz. (CBS) -- The Eagles have landed. One week before they'll face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, the Birds landed in Arizona on Sunday to start preparing for the big game. The team's plane had a "It's A Philly Thing" flag hanging from the window after it landed. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was wearing a Kelly green Eagles throwback jacket as he walked off the plane. The team was greeted by fans on Sunday morning at Lincoln Financial Field for a send-off before they traveled west Our crews also landed in Arizona on Sunday afternoon. CBS Philadelphia will have coverage online, through our streaming service and on the air as the Birds try to win their second Super Bowl in franchise history versus former longtime head coach Andy Reid and the Chiefs. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
