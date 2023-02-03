Read full article on original website
Kansas City Chiefs Star Doubtful For Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII, What Should We Expect?Marcus RingoGlendale, AZ
Kansas City Chiefs Star Returns Before Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Buffalo Wild Wings Will Give Away Wings if Superbowl Goes into OvertimeBethany LathamKansas City, MO
Brittany Mahomes‘ Daughter Sterling Rocked a New Braided ’Do & the Cutest Chiefs Hoodie at Her Dad's Latest Game
The Kansas City Chiefs clinched a playoffs win on Saturday against the Jaguars, and they couldn’t have done it without the support of their biggest (little) fan: Sterling Mahomes! Brittany Mahomes shared the cutest new pictures of her 1-year-old daughter cheering on her dad Patrick Mahomes, and we are obsessed with her adorable look. “Dawg energy⚡️,” Brittany wrote on Instagram yesterday, along with a carousel of images from the game (see the adorable photos HERE). While Brittany looked amazing in a long yellow coat with a Chiefs-red crossbody purse, Sterling stole the show. The toddler wore a super cute Chiefs hoodie...
A new hairdo! Her latest workout! Celebrity magazines’ new stars? The Mahomes kids
While her daddy Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to yet another AFC Championship Game, Sterling Skye Mahomes and her new baby brother, Bronze, became media darlings.
Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
Who Is Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend? All About Kayla Nicole
The on-air reporter was in an on-again, off-again relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs player for five years Get to know Kayla Nicole, the former girlfriend of NFL star Travis Kelce. The on-air reporter and record-breaking tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs started dating in 2017 and were in an on-again, off-again relationship for five years. Following rumors about their latest breakup, including that they parted ways for financial reasons, the Ohio native set the record straight during an interview with The Pivot Podcast. Furthermore, he announced that he is...
Meet Gracie Hunt, the beauty-queen daughter of mega-wealthy Kansas City Chiefs' owner Clark Hunt
Gracie Hunt, the former Miss Kansas USA, is a member of the Hunt dynasty, one of the richest families in America.
Jason Kelce Says Pregnant Wife Kylie Is Bringing Her OB-GYN as Super Bowl Guest as She's 38 Weeks
"If she has a baby in the stadium, it's officially scripted," Jason Kelce laughed with brother Travis Kelce on their podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and his family are ready for what's being dubbed the "Kelce Bowl." Speaking with brother Travis Kelce on their podcast — New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, a Jukes Original Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment — the two discussed having their family members at the 2023 Super Bowl, where the Eagles will face off against the Kansas City...
WATCH: Peyton Manning's son, Marshall, shows off strong arm at the Pro Bowl
Look out, the next great Manning quarterback might be on the way. Marshall Manning, the son of five-time NFL MVP Peyton Manning, is 11 years old now and has been growing up on the sidelines of NFL games. He’s been coached by his dad — and some of Peyton’s former teammates — in flag football for several years now, and Marshall has developed quite the arm.
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Game Day Outfits Ahead of Patrick's Big Win: Photos
Brittany Mahomes made sure her kiddos were decked out to cheer on their dad ahead of Patrick Mahomes leading the Kansas City Chiefs to an AFC divisional game win Brittany Mahomes is getting her babies into the spirit of playoff football! Both of the Kansas City Current co-owner's kids with NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes were dressed in their Kansas City Chiefs gear to cheer on their dad ahead of the team's most recent playoff win, as seen on Brittany's Instagram Story Sunday. The mom of two first shared a photo of...
Peyton Manning Fuming Over Ending of Pro Bowl Games
The Hall of Fame quarterback was not happy with the officials during the last of Sunday’s three flag football games.
How Much Money Will NFL Players Get By Winning Super Bowl 57?
When Super Bowl 57 rolls around Sunday, tons of money will be ready to change hands. Betting on the game will be a given. Putting money down on crazy props will also take place. It’s the biggest single day for sports gambling. There’s also money to be had for...
See Inside KC Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Ritzy Kansas City Condo
It's good to be Patrick Mahomes these days (or any day for that matter). He's the quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs and the likely NFL MVP. He's also headed to the big game yet again. This good life has led to Patrick owning some incredible real estate and there are pics of a condo that's his.
Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship
Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since 2018, Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt. They have two children together. Jason Kelce — the man dubbed the “King of Philly” due to his passion for the city that adopted him after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2011 – lives life with a passion greater than his 6’3 “, 295 lbs. frame. One woman who knows that for sure is his wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), who married him in 2018, two months after Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Since then, Jason (the brother of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) and Kylie have lived spectacular lives on and off the field, starting a family and giving back to their community. But who is the woman who Jason calls his better half?
Jason Kelce Doesn’t Think Super Bowl Will Impact Retirement Decision
The 35-year-old Eagles center is playing on a one-year, $14 million deal.
Jalen Hurts went to FoodChasers' Kitchen. Now, the owners' lives are a "dream"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Twin sisters in a Philadelphia neighborhood are calling it "The Jalen Effect." Jalen Hurts, the Eagles' starting quarterback, is giving a small, Black-owned business a boost ever since he tried his hand at making a Philadelphia staple.FoodChasers' Kitchen in Elkins Park started off small. Twin sisters, Maya and Kala Johnstone, built it from the bottom up.When Hurts walked into their lives, the sisters say their lives became like a "movie.""Can someone call Tyler Perry?" Kala said. "Our life is a dream. I'm telling you, it's a movie."The Johnstone twins are selling out of the "Jalen Special," the restaurant's...
Jacksonville Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence Shares How He Knew Wife Marissa Mowry Was The One: ‘We Met in 5th Grade’
When you know, you know! Trevor Lawrence has been married to Marissa Mowry for nearly two years, but their relationship goes way back. “We met in fifth grade, so I won't say I knew [she was The One] in fifth grade,” the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback, 23, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, February 3, while promoting his […]
4 Chiefs besides Patrick Mahomes looking to ruin the Eagles Super Bowl party
There’s more to the Kansas City Chiefs roster than Patrick Mahomes, and the Eagles will learn that on Super Bowl Sunday. On February 12th, the talk is over. The Philadelphia Eagles will finally meet the Kansas City Chiefs in a head-to-head matchup for Super Bowl LVII glory. This one is loaded with both headlines and subplots.
‘Sky Is the Limit: Why Peyton Manning Believes Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars Are Here To Stay
The former Colts and Broncos legend envisions big things for Lawrence and the Jaguars organization.
Tom Brady Shares Throwback Photo with Sons Ben and Jack on the Sidelines After Retirement News
The athlete dropped a series of several photos from throughout his career, including some adorable shots with his kids, after he announced his retirement news Wednesday Tom Brady is remembering early moments in his career with his kids by his side. On Wednesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, announced his second retirement from the NFL. Along with his announcement in an emotional video, the athlete shared several photos throughout his career on his Instagram Story, including some sweet shots with his three kids. Brady included an adorable throwback...
Kingsport Times-News
Mahomes, Hurts offer first Super Bowl showdown between Texas high school QBs
DALLAS — Texas high school quarterbacks guru Todd Dodge got what he wanted when Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts of Philadelphia won their conference championship games. “I really like Joe Burrow,” a chuckling Dodge said, referring to Cincinnati's star quarterback, “but I'm not going to root for...
Eagles arrive in Arizona ahead of Super Bowl LVII vs. Chiefs
GLENDALE, Ariz. (CBS) -- The Eagles have landed. One week before they'll face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, the Birds landed in Arizona on Sunday to start preparing for the big game. The team's plane had a "It's A Philly Thing" flag hanging from the window after it landed. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was wearing a Kelly green Eagles throwback jacket as he walked off the plane. The team was greeted by fans on Sunday morning at Lincoln Financial Field for a send-off before they traveled west Our crews also landed in Arizona on Sunday afternoon. CBS Philadelphia will have coverage online, through our streaming service and on the air as the Birds try to win their second Super Bowl in franchise history versus former longtime head coach Andy Reid and the Chiefs.
