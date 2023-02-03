ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Hochul Starts 2023 with best ever Job Approval Rating, highest ever Favorability Rating

By Michael Hallisey
 3 days ago
LOUDONVILLE — Voters approve of the job Kathy Hochul is doing as Governor, up from last month, and the best it’s ever been.

According to the most recent Siena College Poll, 56 percent of voters they asked approve of Houch’s job so far. That’s up from 49 percent just a month ago. That figure marks the best it’s ever been since she took office in August 2021. Her favorability rating is at 48 percent, also up a little from 45 percent last month. It, too, tops her previous high favorability rating — by a point.

Six of Hochul’s State of the State proposals have strong to overwhelming support – four of them bipartisan – while her proposal to allow SUNY to increase tuition is strongly opposed.

“Kicking off the 2023 legislative session with her first State of the State address, chock full of proposals that have strong voter support, Hochul sees her job approval rating hit its highest level, jumping from a positive five points last month to a 20-point positive approval rating today,” said Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg. “The jump – despite continued strong partisan divide – is largely thanks to independent and downstate voters.”

The poll describes a stark divide between parties, with more than three-quarters of Democrats who approve what Hochul is doing, and more than three-quarters of Republicans who say they disapprove. Greenberg said the Governor has gained grain with independents, who largely disapproved only a month ago. Now, he said, there is “a small plurality of independents” (47-43 percent) in her corner.

While a majority of voters think Hochul will make progress this year on her goal of creating more jobs and opportunities, a larger majority think she will not make progress on making New York more affordable, and pluralities think she will not be successful making the state safer or fixing its mental health system.

“Hochul’s favorability rating edged up to six points positive, from two points positive last month,” Greenberg said. “While she has yet to have a majority of New Yorkers view her favorably, the 48 percent of voters this month who view her favorably is the highest it has ever been.”

Bipartisan support for State of  State props

“When it comes to not raising state income taxes this year, voters overwhelmingly agree with Hochul, with no difference among Democrats, Republicans and independents. And strong majorities of voters of every partisan persuasion support three of her other proposals: guaranteeing state employees up to 12 weeks of paid family leave, basing the minimum wage on the inflation rate, and giving judges more discretion to set bail for offenders accused of serious crimes,” Greenberg said.

“Partisans also agree – though Democrats not as much – in their opposition to Hochul’s proposal to allow SUNY schools to increase tuition,” Greenberg said. “Two other Hochul proposals enjoy strong overall support, despite Republican opposition – a majority on CAP and INVEST, and a plurality on a state ERA.”

Hochul will create jobs; not on make ny more affordable

“On five Hochul State of the State goals, voters think she’ll make progress this year on one: creating jobs and opportunities for New Yorkers, 54-32 percent. However, a majority think she will not make progress in 2023 on making the state more affordable, 59-25 percent, and pluralities think she will not make progress on making the state safer, 45-36 percent, or fixing its mental health system, 46-38 percent. Voters are closely divided on whether they think she will make progress on creating 800,000 new homes,” Greenberg said.

“With the exception of making New York more affordable – even Democrats don’t think she’ll make progress on that – Democrats are optimistic that Hochul will make progress on all five goals,” Greenberg said. “On the other hand, by margins of between 46 and 70 percentage points, Republicans say she will not make progress toward achieving any of her goals. Independents think Hochul will make progress this year creating jobs but not on any other goal, though they’re not nearly as negative as Republicans.”

Odds & Ends

New Yorkers continue to say crime is a serious problem in the state – 93 percent, 61 percent a very serious problem – and in their community – 65 percent

Comments / 99

Rodney Anderson
3d ago

Another liberal Siena poll. Try polling people outside of the cities for once. Her numbers are in the tank upstate but we can't be bothered to print the truth anymore.

Reply(6)
45
Grace
3d ago

I want to know who,they are asking cause NY’ers are saying otherwise….I surly have not been asked !!!! Anyone else ????

Reply(26)
29
Robert Scott
3d ago

who is this Nazi paying off with our tax money to put out this bag full of lies?who Approves of her attack on our cars,guns,wood stoves and religions .

Reply(1)
11
