The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's price may surprise you
Just how much will you have to pay for Samsung's top-tier flagship, the Galaxy S23 Ultra? It might surprise you...
TrustedReviews
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has already seen two major price drops
If you’re interested in the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, there’s no need to wait around for a discount. We’ve already spotted two tempting deals. Whether you’re looking to shop SIM-free or on an unlimited data plan, we’ve already spotted two offers for the premium Galaxy. This is despite the fact the phone only launched yesterday.
Phone Arena
Samsung's Galaxy S23 phones are already up to a whopping $780 off at Best Buy
Samsung's highly anticipated Galaxy S23 smartphones were finally announced officially today. The phones come with a slew of practical upgrades that make them a strong contender for spots on the best phones of 2023 list. Despite numerous rumors to the contrary, the devices are priced the same as last year, and you can save big by pre-ordering them through Best Buy.
The Apple Watch Ultra could get even bigger in 2024
Apple's largest smartwatch shows no signs of slimming down, according to rumours
Company Behind ChatGPT Releases New Product to Address Major Concerns
It may not stop the War of the Machines, but the new tool will help educators grade papers with confidence.
Digital Trends
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs. Galaxy S22 Ultra: is it time to upgrade?
Samsung has unveiled its latest top-of-the-line flagship smartphone: the Galaxy S23 Ultra. This beast packs in the powerful new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip, which is an optimized version of Qualcomm’s latest with clock speeds up to 3.3Ghz. You also get an incredible 200MP main camera, a super sharp 6.8-inch AMOLED display with 500ppi, a massive battery, and more.
TrustedReviews
How to enable dark mode on OnePlus
If you’re looking to activate dark mode on a OnePlus phone, you’ve come to the right place. There are a number of benefits to sticking your phone on dark mode. Not only is it more comfortable on the eyes at night, but many people find the darker interface to be more aesthetically pleasing to look at as well.
LG OLED TVs are getting a huge software and streaming upgrade
LG's webOS Hub will add Apple TV+, Apple Music AirPlay and HomeKit to its 4K and OLED TVs
CNET
Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. S22: Compare the New Phone Against the 2022 Flagship
This story is part of Samsung Event, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Samsung's most popular products. The $800 (£849, AU$1,349) Samsung Galaxy S23 made its debut Wednesday as part of the company's Unpacked event, but Samsung is also keeping last year's Galaxy S22 around with a price cut. That 2022 phone now costs $700, and it still has excellent specs like a 50-megapixel main camera. It's been updated to Android 13 and last year's speedy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Moreover, the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S22 have nearly identical designs, including a 6.1-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
TrustedReviews
What is OxygenOS? All about the OnePlus operating system
If you’re new to OnePlus, you might be wondering what OxygenOS is and how it differs from Android 13. We’ve put together this guide to explain everything you need to know about OxygenOS, including what it is and which devices run the software. What is OxygenOS?. OxygenOS is...
TrustedReviews
What is Samsung PowerSharing?
The Samsung Galaxy S23 has finally arrived and you might be thinking about making the leap to Samsung with your next upgrade. One of the Galaxy S23 series’ most convenient features is Wireless PowerShare, but what does that mean?. Wireless PowerShare is a feature that’s been a staple in...
Digital Trends
This Galaxy S23 Ultra case gives Samsung users a huge iPhone 14 feature
Samsung has finally revealed the next generation of Galaxy smartphones: the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra. Though you can preorder the Galaxy S23 right now, the phones won’t be shipping until February 17, 2023. But you can always start prepping for your shiny new toy by picking up some of the best Galaxy S23 cases and S23 screen protectors right now.
torquenews.com
Model Y Long Range Wait Times Extend By 2 Months - Signaling Strong Demand
The Tesla Model Y long range sees its wait times increase by 2 months, signaling strong demand. The Tesla Model Y long range, Tesla's flagship vehicle, has seen its wait times increase by about 2 months and is pushed back to March-May, 2023 (from Feb.-March 2023). This signals strong demand for the best-selling EV SUV and signals that Tesla's price cuts are having the desired effect.
TrustedReviews
Ctrl+Alt+Delete: Samsung’s new laptop is more exciting than the MacBook Pro
OPINION: We haven’t finished reviewing Apple’s latest MacBook Pro just yet, but there’s no denying it’s an excellent laptop. Apple’s most powerful laptop was already class leading in its high-performance category, but now it’s jumped up another level with the new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips.
Free TV and movies could soon be available from YouTube
Some lucky YouTube users have been offered free TV streaming, as Google tests for a wider rollout.
Android Headlines
Don't miss your chance to snag a bunch of free PlayStation games
The PlayStation Plus Collection is ending soon, but there’s still time for you to get the games within it. The PlayStation Plus Collection was (and still is) a great deal on games if you purchased a PS5 when it was introduced back in 2020. It was a way for those who bought the new console to score some free titles. A particularly excellent value if you wanted to fill up your library. The collection is really only worth it for first-time PlayStation console buyers. Or those who simply didn’t own some or all of the games in the collection.
An error in Samsung's 980 Pro firmware is causing SSDs to die. I'd check your drive right now tbh
Update or say goodbye to your Samsung SSD. If only that was the only issue affecting its drives today, but...
Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra wallet cases in 2023
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is the top-of-the-line model in Samsung’s S23 series. It houses a 6.8-inch AMOLED display, Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, a 5,000mAh battery, and more. All this costs a pretty penny. So you'll need a case to keep the phone safe. And while there are tons of S23 Ultra cases on the market, such as heavy-duty cases, a wallet case is excellent for anyone looking to ditch their wallet.
Digital Trends
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs. iPhone 14 Pro Max: Apple better watch out
Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event was jam-packed with a ton of new hardware, including the brand-new Galaxy S23 series. This lineup includes the S23, S23 Plus, and the mega-powerful Galaxy S23 Ultra. Despite there being three phones, the most exciting one is definitely the S23 Ultra, which now has a massive 200MP main camera and is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra receive Adobe Lightroom integration for professional image editing within Expert RAW app
Samsung has brought several camera upgrades to market with the Galaxy S23 series, which it launched on Wednesday. Arguably, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is the star of the show in this regard, with a 200 MP primary camera replacing the 108 MP equivalent in the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Samsung also upgraded the camera stack of its cheaper flagship smartphones, with the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus sharing the same new 12 MP front-facing camera.
