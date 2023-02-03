Read full article on original website
Bluff City native Davis reflects on 2022 Vols football season
BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It was a busy afternoon at Watson’s Marine and Tackle on Saturday, as customers stopped in to shop the store’s 2023 Open House weekend deals, as well as meet a few Tennessee Vols. Sullivan East graduate and current Big Orange offensive lineman, Dayne Davis, returned to his hometown this weekend. […]
Kingsport Times-News
Chattanooga ends streaks for ETSU women
CHATTANOOGA — A couple of winning streaks ended for the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team on Saturday. A 73-62 loss to Southern Conference rival Chattanooga at McKenzie Arena ended the Bucs’ four-game winning streak as well as their six-game string of victories on the road.
2 time Bassmaster Classic champion visits King University
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Members of King University’s Bass Fishing Team and other students were able to meet a distinguished bass fishing professional Saturday. Hank Cherry is a two-time Bassmaster Classic Champion with 11 years of professional fishing experience and during his stop at King University, he shared some tips, tricks and inspiration with future […]
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU announces ‘Three Emerging Writers’ event
JOHNSON CITY — Several talented poets are coming to East Tennessee State University in early February as part of the “Three Emerging Writers” series hosted by the Bert C. Bach Written Word Initiative and the Department of Literature and Language. When and where?
Kingsport Times-News
D-B gets emphatic sweep of Science Hill; Poore's Indians clinch Big 5 title
KINGSPORT — The Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill basketball rivalry was decidedly one-sided Friday night at the Tribe Athletic Complex, which saw a pair of 34-point blowouts. The defending TSSAA Class 4A champion Indians romped a 72-38 win in the boys’ game to wrap up the Big 5 Conference regular-season championship. It came after D-B’s girls routed Science Hill 59-25.
Kingsport Times-News
Haynes picking up pace ahead of Bucs-Bulldogs rematch
Jalen Haynes is starting to figure things out, and that can be only good news for the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team heading into Saturday’s Southern Conference matchup at Samford. Over the past five games, ETSU’s center has averaged 21.2 points and become the team’s full-time go-to...
Kingsport Times-News
Lady Pioneers earn Big 5 title; Boone boys crush Crockett
JOHNSON CITY — David Crockett left no doubt. And the Lady Pioneers’ reward was the school’s first-ever regular-season girls basketball championship.
Kingsport Times-News
Miss David Crockett High School pageant winner is announced
David Crockett High School’s Choral Department recently hosted their annual Miss DCHS pageant, naming Miss Ella Brown as the event’s winner. DCHS chorus director Kelly Davenport said that for this competition the contestants were judged on a number of criteria including interview skills, poise and performance in fundraising, talent and evening wear portions. At the end of the competition, the judges chose the contestant who they felt was the most “well-rounded” young lady, who would go on to represent the school in the greater community as 2023’s Miss DCHS.
Kingsport Times-News
Roundup: Defensive effort fuels Gate City girls past Cloudland
GATE CITY — The Gate City girls were in lockdown mode against Cloudland in Saturday’s interstate basketball game. The Lady Blue Devils limited the Lady Highlanders to 10 first-half points — only 16 over the first three quarters — to take a 45-27 victory.
Kingsport Times-News
West Ridge High's Krystall Wallen in this week's Teacher Spotlight
BLOUNTVILLE — Krystall Wallen, a veteran Sullivan County teacher with almost three decades in the classroom and 14 years as a two-sport coach, has made this week’s Kingsport Times News Teacher Spotlight.
Roundball Roundup: Boone, Crockett split at Freedom Hall; Tribe roll Toppers at home
(WJHL) – With the high school basketball regular season winding down, Friday saw a handful of Senior Nights and special venues. Fans packed into the stands to see Daniel Boone host David Crockett at Freedom Hall. The Lady Pioneers clinched a regular season district championship with a convincing 53-30 win. Meanwhile, the Daniel Boone boys […]
Kingsport Times-News
Eastman to host showing of ‘Till’ as part of Black History Month
KINGSPORT — On Feb. 23, Eastman is set to host a free community screening of the movie “Till” as part of its celebration of Black History Month. The 2022 film tells the story of Emmett Till, who was lynched in 1955 while visiting his coustins in Mississippi. It follows the emotional journey of Mamie Till-Mobley’s quest for justice for her son.
Kingsport Times-News
Photos: Sunday Farm Expo
The Farm Expo concluded on Sunday. The event, sponsored by Kubota and Six Rivers Media was held at Bristol Motor Speedway. Those who came out for the expo's final day got to see Clydesdales, a musical performance by Ashton Davison, animal exhibits, and Fred Hilton, a retired naturalist who was representing Bays Mountain Park.
Kingsport Times-News
Scaffolding is key to dome repair work
KINGSPORT — At first glance, it looks like something straight out of a James Bond movie. But it’s not. It might be the model of a new Death Star from any Star Wars movie. But it’s not.
Kingsport Times-News
Albert L. Byer, Jr.
KINGSPORT - Albert (Bert) L. Byer, 85, entered into eternal rest Sunday, January 29th, 2023 at the National Healthcare Corporation (NHC) Rehabilitation Center in Kingsport, TN after a long battle with Parkinson’s. He was born Dec 28, 1937 in Covington, VA, son of the late Leon and Lenabelle Byer. He married Mary Lea Trivitt on Feb 22, 1959. Bert graduated from Virginia Tech in 1960 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and he and Mary Lea moved to Kingsport, TN. Bert spent over 30 years with Tennessee Eastman/Holston Defense until his retirement. He was a dedicated member and past president of the Kingsport Sertoma Club. He was also a faithful member of Colonial Heights United Methodist Church (CHUMC) serving in many different committee positions over the years. Bert will be remembered as a loving husband, dad, granddad, brother and friend who loved to play golf, watch baseball, work puzzles, photograph nature, and enjoy all things Virginia Tech. He spent hours doing woodworking in his shop, building things like furniture and bird houses. In his later years, he found peace and fulfillment watching and caring for the deer, wild turkeys, raccoons, and birds in his back yard. He and his easy smile will be sorely missed.
Kingsport Times-News
Student artists draw Sullivan school board members, director
BLOUNTVILLE — School Board Appreciation Week was Jan. 23-29, but the annual tradition of showcasing student art portraying Sullivan County education officials occurred a little later at the board’s Friday meeting. Students drew all seven Board of Education members, Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski and board attorney Pat...
Kingsport Times-News
Family blog details Candus Wells' heart issues
ROGERSVILLE — The family of Summer Wells shared via a blog Thursday afternoon that Candus Wells recently made several visits to the emergency room for serious heart issues. Candus is the mother of Summer, who was reported missing from her Beech Creek home on June 15, 2021 and still has not been found. Her seventh birthday is Saturday.
Kingsport Times-News
At least six apply for Kingsport superintendent, city attorney says private 1-on-1 interviews legal
NASHVILLE — At lease six people were vying to be the next superintendent of Kingsport City Schools as the deadline of 11:59 p.m. Friday approached. And according to an opinion City Attorney Bart Rowlett wrote to the Board of Education Monday, one-on-one interviews of the top candidates by board members are legal and not required to be open, based on a 1999 Tennessee attorney general’s opinion.
Kingsport Times-News
This Week at the Johnson City Library (Feb. 5-11)
Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Johnson City Public Library.
Kingsport Times-News
Rogersville City School officials criticize reading law during meeting with parents
ROGERSVILLE — Rogersville City School officials expressed their dissatisfaction with the state’s new third-grade reading law during a meeting with parents on Tuesday. The meeting was led by Amanda Lawson, RCS’ English Language Arts instructional coach, who started the session by explaining the Tennessee Learning Loss Remediation and Student Acceleration Act.
