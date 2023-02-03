Read full article on original website
Over half of the House GOP and nearly all Senate Republicans signed briefs urging the Supreme Court to block Biden's student-loan forgiveness
On Friday, 128 of the 222 House Republicans, and 43 GOP senators, signed amicus briefs urging the Supreme Court to block student-debt cancellation.
Schumer mocks GOP: ‘Nobody is taking away your gas stove’
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is accusing Republicans of fueling a frenzy over unfounded rumors that the Biden administration is getting ready to ban popular gas stoves because they don’t want to explain what spending cuts they want in exchange for raising the debt limit.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene complained about her low salary and said that working in Congress has made her 'miserable'
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said that working in Congress has made her life "miserable" for various reasons, including that she has lost money.
There's a Bombshell New Audio Clip That Shows the Trump Team Strategizing Exactly How They're Going to Push Election Fraud Lies
Donald Trump’s campaign team in Wisconsin knew they lost the state in the 2020 presidential election, but that didn’t stop them from trying to spin a fraud narrative. There’s new audio that is confirming that Republican officials behind the scenes were trying to cook up a story that the election was stolen. This is the latest chaotic issue to come down the pike as Donald Trump tries to run for president for the third time. According to the Associated Press, who posted the leaked audio, the voice is of Andrew Iverson, who led the former president’s campaign in Wisconsin, and shockingly...
Chris Christie 'Stings' Trump With A Brutal Reminder Of His Biggest Loss
The former New Jersey governor hit back at the former president — but critics said he was much too late.
Top Intelligence Committee Democrat: ‘We’ll learn a lot’ from downed Chinese balloon
Rep. Jim Himes (Conn.), the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said on Monday that the U.S. will “learn a lot” from the Chinese surveillance balloon shot down by the military over the weekend. “There’s a lot of value in observing an asset like this. What did we learn by watching this thing over […]
Trump Leaves the Nation in Shock as He Intensifies Attacks on DeSantis
Photo byPhoto 122725292 © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is keeping his 2024 plans quiet, while Trump loses no time to coming after DeSantis. Former President Donald Trump intensified the tension between him and Ron DeSantis when he shared a video of the Florida governor on his Truth Social page.
Most in new poll say Biden hasn’t achieved much in first two years
Sixty-two percent of Americans say President Biden has not achieved much during his first two years in office, a new Washington Post-ABC News poll shows, despite efforts by Democratic leaders to frame that time as the most productive in Washington since Lyndon Baines Johnson’s “Great Society” agenda. Only 36 percent of Americans surveyed said […]
