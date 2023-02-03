TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few passing showers. Low: 36. We've been dealing with some rollercoaster temperatures that past two weeks. After closing out the month of January with 40s and 50s - even some areas coming off the warmest January on record. The month of February began with more seasonable 30s, then Arctic air spilled in for 48 hours and now we're back to mild days which will last through the week ahead. Highs will remain in the middle and upper 40s for the start of the week then days get even warmer for the middle and latter portion of the week with 50s for highs. There will also be no big storms and no additional arctic outbreaks in the forecast through the next several days. The best chance of rain likely arrives Thursday, but with highs expected to be in the 50s, it will be all rain. Temperatures cool closer to seasonable levels by next weekend with highs mainly around or just above 40 degrees and nights in the 20s. Models are hinting at an area of low pressure to move over or just south of our region. As of now a chilly rain seems likely but wintry precipitation is not out of the question to mix in. Depending on timing and track, we'll watch it, but changes are certainly a good bet in the days ahead.

3 HOURS AGO