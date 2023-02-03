Murrysville council shows reluctance to make development exceptions

In voting down a rezoning request and indicating concerns about a second one, Murrysville council members Wednesday showed a reluctance to carve out exceptions when it comes to development in the municipality.

Council first held a discussion about a proposal to re-zone 54.6 acres near Murrysville Community Park from rural-residential (R-R), to residential-1 (R-1), in order to bring in a 28-lot “luxury development,” described by developer Paul Fischione.

Under existing R-R zoning, the property can accommodate 21 lots. Attorney Bill Sittig, representing Fischione, said having only 21 lots would drive up their cost, which was estimated at $250,000 per lot and home packages starting around $1.2 million.

“It’s an opportunity to do very high-end homes in a very rural environment,” Sittig said. “This is the best way it can be developed.”

Council President Dayne Dice said the argument is not an uncommon one.

“We do get a lot of requests for re-zoning from developers saying, ‘Well, we really want to build there, but we’d like to do just a little bit more (than the current zoning allows),’ ” Dice said.

Councilmen Mac McKenna and Carl Stepanovich said they were both concerned about setting a precedent by rezoning the property, which is surrounded by other R-R land with the exception of the southwest corner that abuts Murrysville Community Park’s clubhouse area.

“It’s a big thing to rezone any area, especially in an R-R district,” McKenna said. “Setting that precedent is my only concern. I think the plan looks good but we’ve also received a lot of valid concerns from the public.”

Those concerned include Michael Tometsko of Murrysville, whose property is adjacent to the proposed development. Tometsko said more homes in the area — particularly more than the current zoning allows — would generate more car trips per day along a road that is frequently used by walkers and cyclists.

“I think it poses a safety hazard for folks who use the road for biking and walking,” he said. “If it gets developed, I think it would be nice if the developer were gracious enough to put in a bike path or walking trail along the road. It would help from a safety standpoint, and it would be great for the community.”

While the rezoning was not scheduled for a vote at council’s meeting Wednesday, council members indicated they were not inclined to approve it.

Council also indicated it was not favorable to a request for an exception to Murrysville’s grading requirements for driveways. A large single-home lot proposed at the corner of Ashbaugh and Mamont roads included a driveway with a 16.9% grade, 1.9% larger than the maximum (15%) allowed under the ordinance.

Officials for the project said the exception was requested in order to avoid a much larger amount of excavation. Engineer Jamie Harshman said that both the Murrysville Planning Commission and the state’s Department of Environmental Protection preferred less excavation and a mildly steeper grade.

“Where do you stop?” Councilman Tony Spadaro asked. “If you grant one exception, you end up giving more exceptions down the road.”

Council members also turned down a request to rezone property on the 4000 block of Route 22 which houses a pizza shop, tax office and other businesses.

Tim DiBiasse, who owns the property, said at last month’s public hearing that he would like to have it re-zoned in order to maximize its value when it is sold. DiBiasse was asking for a change to business zoning. The property sits amid an area zoned for mixed use.

Council voted unanimously to reject the request. Councilman Jason Lemak was not present.

“Ideologically, I am in agreement with Mr. DiBiasse,” Councilwoman Jamie Lee Korns said. “I think a private property owner should be able to maximize the value of his land. But there are a number of residents back there where it’s still mixed use, and at this time I’m not comfortable changing that zoning.”

Lee said that, years from now, if the area has fewer residents, “maybe it would make sense to rezone that area to keep commercial development in a B district.”