ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murrysville, PA

Murrysville council shows reluctance to make development exceptions

By Patrick Varine
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IiB6p_0kbDdXLF00

In voting down a rezoning request and indicating concerns about a second one, Murrysville council members Wednesday showed a reluctance to carve out exceptions when it comes to development in the municipality.

Council first held a discussion about a proposal to re-zone 54.6 acres near Murrysville Community Park from rural-residential (R-R), to residential-1 (R-1), in order to bring in a 28-lot “luxury development,” described by developer Paul Fischione.

Under existing R-R zoning, the property can accommodate 21 lots. Attorney Bill Sittig, representing Fischione, said having only 21 lots would drive up their cost, which was estimated at $250,000 per lot and home packages starting around $1.2 million.

“It’s an opportunity to do very high-end homes in a very rural environment,” Sittig said. “This is the best way it can be developed.”

Council President Dayne Dice said the argument is not an uncommon one.

“We do get a lot of requests for re-zoning from developers saying, ‘Well, we really want to build there, but we’d like to do just a little bit more (than the current zoning allows),’ ” Dice said.

Councilmen Mac McKenna and Carl Stepanovich said they were both concerned about setting a precedent by rezoning the property, which is surrounded by other R-R land with the exception of the southwest corner that abuts Murrysville Community Park’s clubhouse area.

“It’s a big thing to rezone any area, especially in an R-R district,” McKenna said. “Setting that precedent is my only concern. I think the plan looks good but we’ve also received a lot of valid concerns from the public.”

Those concerned include Michael Tometsko of Murrysville, whose property is adjacent to the proposed development. Tometsko said more homes in the area — particularly more than the current zoning allows — would generate more car trips per day along a road that is frequently used by walkers and cyclists.

“I think it poses a safety hazard for folks who use the road for biking and walking,” he said. “If it gets developed, I think it would be nice if the developer were gracious enough to put in a bike path or walking trail along the road. It would help from a safety standpoint, and it would be great for the community.”

While the rezoning was not scheduled for a vote at council’s meeting Wednesday, council members indicated they were not inclined to approve it.

Council also indicated it was not favorable to a request for an exception to Murrysville’s grading requirements for driveways. A large single-home lot proposed at the corner of Ashbaugh and Mamont roads included a driveway with a 16.9% grade, 1.9% larger than the maximum (15%) allowed under the ordinance.

Officials for the project said the exception was requested in order to avoid a much larger amount of excavation. Engineer Jamie Harshman said that both the Murrysville Planning Commission and the state’s Department of Environmental Protection preferred less excavation and a mildly steeper grade.

“Where do you stop?” Councilman Tony Spadaro asked. “If you grant one exception, you end up giving more exceptions down the road.”

Council members also turned down a request to rezone property on the 4000 block of Route 22 which houses a pizza shop, tax office and other businesses.

Tim DiBiasse, who owns the property, said at last month’s public hearing that he would like to have it re-zoned in order to maximize its value when it is sold. DiBiasse was asking for a change to business zoning. The property sits amid an area zoned for mixed use.

Council voted unanimously to reject the request. Councilman Jason Lemak was not present.

“Ideologically, I am in agreement with Mr. DiBiasse,” Councilwoman Jamie Lee Korns said. “I think a private property owner should be able to maximize the value of his land. But there are a number of residents back there where it’s still mixed use, and at this time I’m not comfortable changing that zoning.”

Lee said that, years from now, if the area has fewer residents, “maybe it would make sense to rezone that area to keep commercial development in a B district.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tribune-Review

Westmoreland water authority lifts water warning

Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County officials have announced a potentially hazardous substance found last fall in a portion of the local water supply has fallen below state and federal guidelines. In November, about 50,000 water customers south of Route 30 in Westmoreland and Fayette counties were notified that averages of...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Murrysville consumer advocate wins lawsuit over toilet tissue tax

If you are a cashier, you’d better not overcharge Murrysville resident Mary Bach. She will find out, she will take your store to court — and she likely will win. Bach, 78, recently won a $100 district court judgment against Walgreens in Murrysville after she discovered the store was imposing a tax on toilet tissue, which is not permitted under state law. Bach has won judgments in eight civil cases dating to 2008, according to court records.
MURRYSVILLE, PA
Tribune-Review

District Judge Peck Yakopec stresses importance of staying in school

Cheryl Peck Yakopec introduced herself, not as a judge, but as a “Valley girl” to students attending an after-school program at the Salvation Army in New Kensington. Peck Yakopec, a district judge in Lower Burrell and Allegheny Township for 28 years, said she was among the students who voted to name Valley High School after the merger of the New Kensington and Arnold school districts in 1965.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Rochester Road project gets green light from state

CRANBERRY TWP — The board of supervisors announced Thursday that a decadelong project to improve Rochester Road will begin this year. “The board has been pressing the turnpike commission and PennDOT to move that project forward,” township manager Dan Santoro said. “And I’m happy to report tonight that, finally, there is some tangible movement on that project.”
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Residents in West View and Sewickley Hills raise questions about trash bill increases

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — From the South Hills to the North Hills and everywhere in between, people are talking trash about waste management companies.Imagine the shock when the trash bill arrives, and it didn't just increase a little, it more than doubled.KDKA-TV found drastic price differences in what the same companies are charging people for very similar services. In some places, you can negotiate your own trash pick-up rate and compare companies.But for most, it's coordinated by your council or borough leaders. If they're not tough negotiators, you're likely footing the bill.It impacts people like John Kichi, who is now paying...
WEST VIEW, PA
Tribune-Review

Greensburg appeals injunction sought by police union to block retirement plan switch

Greensburg has appealed a preliminary injunction the city’s police union was awarded to block the city’s transfer of an employee retirement savings plan to a new provider. The case also remains active in Westmoreland County Court, where Judge Harry F. Smail Jr. is slated Tuesday to hear arguments from the opposing parties on how the appeal process could affect Smail’s Jan. 3 injunction order.
GREENSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Special window opens for Allegheny County homeowners to appeal 2022 property assessments

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's a new day for some homeowners in Allegheny County -- a new day with the promise of a refund.KDKA's Meghan Schiller learned homeowners have 57 days to make sure they're not leaving money on the table."Anyone who bought a home in the last seven years is still being overcharged today," said Mike Suley, the most vocal foe of what he calls the "newcomers tax." He says the judge sided with the homeowners who sued the county over the tax add and now everyone can benefit."The judge said that the county was cooking the books and it's a...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
20K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy