Slim Chickens Restaurant Chain Announces The Opening of New Location In TallahasseeMadocTallahassee, FL
The time for change: The Republican Party must address Its anti-Black policiesEdy ZooTallahassee, FL
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in FloridaEast Coast TravelerDunedin, FL
Florida to execute man who killed woman after escaping during life sentenceSan HeraldTallahassee, FL
FAMU Professor's Diabetes Lesson Goes Viral on TikTok with Musical PerformanceSara IrshadTallahassee, FL
wtxl.com
Saturday evening First To Know Forecast (02/04/23)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Expect a chilly Saturday night with increasing cloud cover overnight. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 40's by Sunday morning. Mostly cloudy skies will stick around Sunday, with a stray shower possible (though, the majority of the area will trend mostly dry!) High temperatures Sunday will climb to around 70°. There can be some breaks of sunshine throughout Sunday, and skies should clear by Monday morning. Plenty of sunshine and warmth will be here Monday through Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the low 70's Monday and Tuesday. Morning low temperatures early this week will be in the mid 40's, then by midweek they'll be in the mid to upper 50's. Overall, we'll have a warm work week with cool mornings!
wtxl.com
Sunday Morning First to Know Forecast (02/05/2023)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The sun will be a little camera shy today as clouds dominate the skies for your Sunday; you will see a few stray showers just southwest of I-10, but not widespread coverage. However those pesky clouds have their final say by Monday and Tuesday with crystal clear skies in the forecast. That ample sunshine does not stop for Wednesday, with isolated areas around the Big Bend reaching 80 degrees: this warmer trend dominated by a surface high sticks with us until a cold front trudges into the scene Thursday and Friday, remnants following for your Saturday. You can see rain chances increase later this week, even some thunderstorms possible for your Friday; best to do your outdoor activities before Thursday. If the heat is too much for you, and 70 and 80-degree highs are obscene for your February, expect a cool down next weekend with lows maybe reaching the 30s again and highs topping in the 50s. As for the beginning of your week, enjoy the low rain chances and sunshine, and I hope you have a great rest of the weekend :)
thefamuanonline.com
Alas, Groundhog Day does not bring good news
May the cold continue to get even colder. This morning thousands gathered in Punxsutawney, Pa., to see if Phil the groundhog would spot his shadow — or not. For the past century, history and tradition tell us that if the groundhog spots his shadow on Feb. 2, the winter will continue a bit longer. Likewise, if the groundhog doesn’t spot his shadow, then there will be an early spring.
a-z-animals.com
The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Florida Will Chill You to Your Core
The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Florida Will Chill You to Your Core. Located in the Southeastern region of the United States, the state of Florida is a peninsula bordered by the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean. This sunny state is a well-known vacation destination, drawing hordes of tourists every year due to its large number of beaches, swaying palm trees, and warm weather. Florida contains both subtropical and tropical climates, with the southernmost part of the state being the most tropical. Thunderstorms and hurricanes are frequent in Florida, with humid summers bringing in lots of rain. But what’s the coldest temperature ever recorded in Florida?
Tallahassee Fire Department called to structure fires early Sunday
The Tallahassee Fire Department was dispatched to two structure fires early Sunday in Tallahassee.
Local farmer purchasing hundreds of hens in face of sky-high egg prices
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The price of eggs at the supermarket is giving many folks sticker shock. In some places, the cost of a dozen eggs has more than tripled what it was a year ago. One Jackson County farmer is increasing his egg production to help out his community. Sonny Fortunato has been […]
WCTV
Two Tallahassee business robberies on North Monroe Street Friday morning. Third robbery in 24 hours.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police responded to two business robberies on North Monroe Street early Friday morning. According to the Tallahassee Police Department, the first robbery happened at around 5 a.m. at the Circle K on the corner of North Monroe St. and 7th avenue, which is about a mile south from Thursday’s robbery at the Walgreens near John Knox Road.
Major Florida hospital hit by a possible ransomware attack
A major hospital system in northern Florida said Friday it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after a security problem with information technology.
WCTV
Two killed in single-car crash in Gadsden County
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Two Chattahoochee residents were killed Saturday evening after a single-car crash in Gadsden County. A pickup truck was traveling westbound on U.S. Hwy 90 a little before 8 p.m. when it attempted to negotiate a left curve. For an unknown reason, the vehicle lost control...
These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime
Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.
WCTV
One person injured in Tallahassee overnight shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department responded to a shooting Saturday morning that left one person injured. The shooting happened around 3:17 a.m. at the 900 Block of Volusia Street. As a result of the shooting, one man was injured and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,...
Slim Chickens Restaurant Chain Announces The Opening of New Location In Tallahassee
Slim Chickens prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food. The menu features chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings, and unique side items, alongside 17 house-made dipping sauces.
floridapolitics.com
Takeaways from Tallahassee — Purple rain
Florida’s Old Capitol will be bathed in purple next week. Look for some purple rain to bathe Florida’s Old Capitol this coming week. The historic building will be showered with purple light on Tuesday evening to recognize the fight against Alzehimer’s disease in Florida. The old Capitol...
bodyshopbusiness.com
Auto Glass Opens in Tallahassee, Florida
Auto Glass Now has announced the opening of Auto Glass Now Tallahassee in Tallahassee, Fla. This state-of-the-art facility is the first Auto Glass Now to open in the Tallahassee market. The team celebrated the grand opening of the facility on Jan. 26. The event welcomed local business owners, members of the community and local insurance agents to take a tour of the newly renovated facility, enjoy food and beverage, and connect with one another. In addition, Tallahassee Commissioner Jaqueline Porter and members from the Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce were in attendance to welcome the new business to the community.
techaiapp.com
Florida hospital takes IT systems offline after cyberattack
The Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare (TMH) hospital in Florida was forced to take its systems offline and suspended non-emergency procedures after a cyberattack. The attack which took place on Thursday hit some of the systems at the hospital. The hospital has reported the incident to law enforcement and launched an investigation into the security breach.
wtxl.com
TCC baseball powers past FSCJ to improve to 3-0
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — On Saturday afternoon, the Tallahassee Community College baseball team defeated FSCJ to improve to 3-0 on the season. It was a grand slam from Jesus Vanegas in the bottom of the first that put the Eagles up early and the guys would not look back.
Suspect at large following robbery at bank on North Blair Stone Road
A suspect is on the loose following a robbery at a Truist Bank located at 102 North Blair Stone Road Friday morning.
Juveniles injured in two-vehicle incident on U.S. 90 in Havana
The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a two vehicle incident on U.S. Highway 90 and Lanier Road in Havana Friday morning.
WCTV
Stabbing incident near Walmart on Apalachee Pkwy
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police say an altercation between two people at a Tallahassee homeless camp Wednesday afternoon ended with a man stabbed, and a woman in custody. The incident happened near the Walmart in the 3500 block of Apalachee Parkway just after 3:15 p.m. According to TPD, the two...
WALB 10
Thomasville semi truck crash under investigation
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Two semitrailer trucks in Thomasville were involved in an accident on Thursday. One truck was traveling west on Georgia 111 and crossed onto Highway 19, directly in front of the second truck, a fully loaded semi. The second truck was traveling south when the semis collided...
